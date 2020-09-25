Club Happenings

To register, visit ncwildflower.org or email nancy@ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.

* * * *

The Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group will decide in early October whether to hold its annual Veterans Day program, originally set for 2 p.m. Nov. 8 at Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive in Greensboro.

This event is sponsored and funded by the Black Caps.

Black Cap members are encouraged to share their thoughts on holding this event during the pandemic; call 336-423-8960 or email aliniraq@yahoo.com.

* * * *

Downtown Greenway will hold an inaugural Scavenger Hunt as part of the 2020 Run 4 the Greenway Virtual Challenge that is scheduled for Oct. 17-31.

Anyone can sign up, even if he or she does not run in the Run 4 the Greenway Virtual Challenge.