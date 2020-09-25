Club Happenings

Activities
The Euterpe Music Club met in a member's yard Aug. 30 to install new officers for the coming year: Lyn Gentry, first vice president; Stetson Clark, board member; Anita Trumpler-Rich, president; Susan Young, recording secretary; Dan Hotchkiss, corresponding secretary; Alice Ann Johnson, treasurer; Trelles Case, third vice president; Claudia Whitaker, second vice president; Lucy Ingram, Chairwoman Award of Merit; Fred Jones, assistant treasurer; and Shelton Ayers Styers, scholarship audition committee.
The Dolley Madison Woman's Club held a shoe drive Sept. 12 at the Loaded Grape in Greensboro. Donations of gently worn, used and new shoes were accepted.
The event was organized to raise funds for the club's scholarship fund for Guilford County students.
The wine and beer store gave donors a $5 discount off bottles of wine that were $25 or more.
The club has planned an additional shoe drive for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
For information, email dolleymadison4@gmail.com.
Awards
At the Rotary Club of Greensboro's Zoom meeting Sept 16, immediate past President Sam Funchess recognized John Englar with the 2019-20 Joseph M. Bryan Paul Harris Fellow Rotarian of the Year Award.
Englar was recognized for managing risk and legal issues with the final construction phase of the carousel at the Greensboro Science Center, coordinating the wall of honor donor list, providing hands-on labor with building benches and securing temporary labor for the installation, and negotiating the gift agreement with the city of Greensboro and the Science Center. In addition to the carousel, Englar has been active with Rotary Youth Leadership Program and other club activities.
Englar’s wife Linda was instrumental in assisting with the presentation of the award to him.
The Joseph M. Bryan Foundation will make a $1,000 contribution to the Rotary International Foundation in Englar's honor.
Announcements
The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 7.
Sally Koerner will present “Plants, Pollinators and UNCG’s New Center.”
UNCG’s new Plant and Pollinator Center is dedicated to understanding plants and pollinators and their dynamic relationship. Koerner studies biodiversity in all its facets in grasslands around the world. Her research program is dedicated to preserving native biodiversity as well as restoring degraded lands for conservation purposes.
To register, visit ncwildflower.org or email nancy@ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.
The Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group will decide in early October whether to hold its annual Veterans Day program, originally set for 2 p.m. Nov. 8 at Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive in Greensboro.
This event is sponsored and funded by the Black Caps.
Black Cap members are encouraged to share their thoughts on holding this event during the pandemic; call 336-423-8960 or email aliniraq@yahoo.com.
Downtown Greenway will hold an inaugural Scavenger Hunt as part of the 2020 Run 4 the Greenway Virtual Challenge that is scheduled for Oct. 17-31.
Anyone can sign up, even if he or she does not run in the Run 4 the Greenway Virtual Challenge.
Instructions for the hunt will be emailed to each participant on Oct. 14. Participants will download the Engage Greensboro app on their smartphone and be given a code to play. Prizes will be awarded for different categories at the virtual closing event from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 1.
The cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family.
For information, contact Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Greensboro/Run4theDowntownGreenway.
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural impact. Leadership Conference is going virtual due to COVID-19.
The event will be broadcast in two half-day segments on Oct. 22-23.
The conference will consist of four sessions:
- Keynote speaker: Jon Gordon, author and inspirational speaker
- Creativity and Innovation: Keys to Business and Individual Success, L.D. Bennett, leadership expert and senior faculty, Center for Creative Leadership
- Building More Resilient Leadership for Greater Impact: Jessica Glazer, leadership solutions partner, Center for Creative Leadership
- Building Better: Embracing the Opportunity of Change, Jeremy Spidell, senior consultant, BB&T Leadership Institute
The speakers will be recorded at the Carolina Theatre.
Tickets are available at impactgso.com. Individual tickets are $250. Alumni of the Chamber’s Leadership Greensboro and Other Voices programs are eligible for discounted rates.
The Women's Resource Center of Greensboro will hold its program, Women to Work — Job Search Strategies for Success, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 12-15 and 19-22.
This series will be held inside the WRC with limited seating.
Face masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be practiced.
Oct. 6 is the registration deadline; contact Heather Schneck at 336-275-6090, Ext. 223 or Heather@WomensCenterGSO.org.
