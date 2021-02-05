Club Happenings

Achievers
The following individuals have joined the Summit Rotary Club: Rhonda Anderson, president/CEO of the YMCA of Greensboro; Ted Edgar, owner of Zaxby’s restaurants in the Triad; Carlos Fossati, retired Merchant Marine captain; April Larkins, senior project manager for The Christman Company; Loren Lotz, medical sales professional; Natalie Miller, owner of the historic Magnolia House in Greensboro; and Elise Newsome, Elise Newsome DDS, PA Cosmetic and General Dentistry.
To learn more about being a Summit Rotarian or to attend a regular Friday meeting (on Zoom), email Bubba Atkinson at batkinson@triad.rr.com, message the club on Facebook or tweet @summitrotarync.
Announcements
The Hamilton Lakes Lions Club will hold a food and toiletry drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday, Feb. 5-6, outside the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Friendly Avenue in Greensboro.
Each shopper will be offered a separate shopping bag for food that they want to donate.
The food will go mostly to BackPack Beginnings but also to other Guilford County food banks.
* * * *
Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at Walker's Creek Trailhead, 6871 High Pine Church Road in Asheboro.
Hikers should meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers' Market at 134 S. Church St. for directions and carpooling. Dogs are welcome.
For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com; or visit https://healthycommunitiesa3.com.
