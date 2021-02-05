Club Happenings

Achievers

The following individuals have joined the Summit Rotary Club: Rhonda Anderson, president/CEO of the YMCA of Greensboro; Ted Edgar, owner of Zaxby’s restaurants in the Triad; Carlos Fossati, retired Merchant Marine captain; April Larkins, senior project manager for The Christman Company; Loren Lotz, medical sales professional; Natalie Miller, owner of the historic Magnolia House in Greensboro; and Elise Newsome, Elise Newsome DDS, PA Cosmetic and General Dentistry.

To learn more about being a Summit Rotarian or to attend a regular Friday meeting (on Zoom), email Bubba Atkinson at batkinson@triad.rr.com, message the club on Facebook or tweet @summitrotarync.

Announcements

The Hamilton Lakes Lions Club will hold a food and toiletry drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday, Feb. 5-6, outside the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Friendly Avenue in Greensboro.

Each shopper will be offered a separate shopping bag for food that they want to donate.

The food will go mostly to BackPack Beginnings but also to other Guilford County food banks.

* * * *