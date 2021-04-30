Club Happenings

Announcements
Community members are needed to help the Summit Rotary and District Rotarians pack food for Out of the Garden Project.
Events are planned for noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2, and 10 a.m. to noon May 8 at the nonprofit’s warehouse at 300 N.C. 68 in Greensboro. The event on May 8 is a Meals of Hope event.
Nonperishable food donations are welcome as well.
To register, contact Cindi Hewitt at cpr.hewitt45@gmail.com.
* * * *
The Carolina Nurses League will hold its inaugural Nurses Ball from 5 to 10 p.m. May 15 at the George K’s Event and Conference Center in Greensboro.
The World Health Organization and the American Nurses Association deemed 2020 The Year of the Nurse and Midwife but extended it to 2021 due to the pandemic.
The Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan will give the welcome. The North Carolina Nurses Association president Dr. Dennis Taylor will deliver the keynote address.
The league will celebrate its profession and honor those lost during the pandemic. The league will also pay tribute to those who worked the COVID-19 units in nursing homes and hospitals and those nurses who are COVID-19 survivors.
Tickets are free. To reserve a ticket, email carolinanursesleague@gmail.com.
* * * *
April 2021 marks a special anniversary for the Greensboro Woman’s Club. In April of 1921 — 100 years ago — the club purchased the Weir-Jordan House at 223 N. Edgeworth St. to serve as its clubhouse. The house is the sixth oldest house on its original foundation in Greensboro.
The house was originally built for Dr. David P. Weir and his family during the mid-1850s. The architect is now thought to be W. S. Andrews of Columbus, Ohio. The Weir-Jordan House features architectural elements that are unique to Greensboro and Guilford County. The sawn-work fascia and double gallery façade is evocative of a Swiss chalet. The property of four acres extended from Friendly Avenue to Bellemeade Street and was bordered by Edgeworth and Spring Streets. In 1890, after the deaths of the Weirs, the house was sold to James F. Jordan, a Guilford County commissioner and former sheriff, for $5,000. Several nearby lots had been sold by then for other homesites on both Edgeworth and Spring. In 1921, Jordan’s widow Mary sold the house and lot, now reduced to a plot of 110 feet by 180 feet, to M.W. Gant. That same year Gant sold the house for $20,150 to the club.
The club had been formed in 1909 with 157 members who were committed to “community betterment.” They met at the library and Elks Club and by 1921 had grown to 358 members. In April of 1921 a corporation was formed, and 50 members of the club donated $100 each to become “stockholders” in their new clubhouse. ($100 is equal to about $1,500 in today’s dollars.) Among those ladies were the names Cone, Sternberger, Preyer, Price, Richardson, Schiffman, Ross and Grimsley.
A first mortgage was obtained at 4% interest from Gate City Building and Loan. Payments were $80 a month. The clubhouse became the headquarters for the woman’s club, but to pay expenses, the bedrooms upstairs were rented out to single women who worked downtown. Rental income averaged about $170 a month and in addition to club meetings, the house was rented for events, also helping cover the mortgage and utilities.
Although maintenance has been constant, there have also been many renovations and restoration efforts throughout the home’s history accomplished by the club. Major among these was the 1961 enclosure of the expansive front porch. This first-floor porch enclosure, coupled with the much earlier removal of walls along a center foyer which opened up two original parlors, resulted in a 46-foot by 21-foot banquet room. This room helped expand rental and catering revenues for the club. Even with these efforts, the house has retained many of its original elements. Most of the original trim and wood floors remain and the windows contain the original lead glass. The Weir-Jordan House received National Historic Place Designation in 1984.
In addition to being the home of the club, the Weir-Jordan House is a meeting place for a variety of civic groups. Operating with its own full service in-house catering service, it continues to function as a venue for wedding receptions, rehearsal dinners, business meetings and private parties. For information, visit GreensboroWomansClub.
The club celebrated its 110th anniversary in 2019. The club has approximately 80 members today and continues its work of “community betterment.”
