Club Happenings

The house was originally built for Dr. David P. Weir and his family during the mid-1850s. The architect is now thought to be W. S. Andrews of Columbus, Ohio. The Weir-Jordan House features architectural elements that are unique to Greensboro and Guilford County. The sawn-work fascia and double gallery façade is evocative of a Swiss chalet. The property of four acres extended from Friendly Avenue to Bellemeade Street and was bordered by Edgeworth and Spring Streets. In 1890, after the deaths of the Weirs, the house was sold to James F. Jordan, a Guilford County commissioner and former sheriff, for $5,000. Several nearby lots had been sold by then for other homesites on both Edgeworth and Spring. In 1921, Jordan’s widow Mary sold the house and lot, now reduced to a plot of 110 feet by 180 feet, to M.W. Gant. That same year Gant sold the house for $20,150 to the club.