Club Happenings

Activities

The American History Essay contest winners, Samanyu Manjunath and Eloise Barnes, were special guests of the Rachel Caldwell chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, at its Zoom meeting in February.

The topic for this year’s history essay was “The Boston Massacre” as part of the America 250 Committee’s celebration of events that led to the revolution and America’s 250th birthday in 2026. The students pretended to be children at the time telling how their families felt about the massacre and the part it played in turning colonists against the British. The students were given a medal, a certificate and a monetary prize.

The DAR Commemorative Events Committee report covered the anniversaries of the voyage of the Mayflower, the Santa Fe Trail and women’s suffrage. It will also focus on the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Memorial Day.

Announcements

The Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group has announced plans to conduct its Memorial Day event at 2 p.m. May 30 at the Guilford County Veterans Memorial in Country Park in Greensboro. The group has the support of soldiers from Fort Bragg.