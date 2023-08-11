Announcements

The Department of North Carolina AMVETS will celebrate the chartering of the Gate City Amvets Post 336 at 5 p.m. Aug. 12 at Transform Greensboro, The Carolina Room, 111 Bain St. in Greensboro.

National AMVETS 1st Vice Commander Bil Clark and North Carolina State Commander Mark Beaver will conduct the induction. Dinner will be served beginning at 5 p.m. with the swearing in of new and founding members at 6:30 p.m.

For information, call 336-268-7631 or email DLakemlc260@gmail.com.

* * * *

Summit Rotary Club inducted a new member, Alex Spencer, during the current Rotary year (July 2022 – June 2023). Spencer is a purchasing manager for CarMax and was sponsored by Deborah Friedman.

To learn more about the club or to attend a regular Friday meeting, email Bonnie Cienek at bcienek@gmail.com, message them on Facebook (Summit Rotary Club) or tweet (@summitrotarync).

* * * *

Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for Aug. 13 at the Robbins Branch Trailhead, 5527 Lassiter Mill Road in Asheboro.

Hikers should meet at 2 p.m. at the trailhead or at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market, 134 S. Church St., for directions and carpooling. The hike will take about two hours.

This is a good summer time hike, all in the shade and with no steep climbs.

Dogs are welcome but must remain on a leash at all times.

For information, contact Mary Joan Pugh at 336-963-2715 or maryjoan.pugh@randolphcountync.gov.

Also, visit www.healthycommunitiesa3.com and consider joining as a member and receive a T-shirt.

* * * *

The High Point Literary League’s fall meeting is scheduled for Sept. 13 at the High Point Country Club, 800 Country Club Drive.

The guest author is Fiona Davis, author of “The Spectacular” and “The Lions of Fifth Avenue.”

While the event is private, a book signing will follow the luncheon, and it is open to the public.

For information, call 336-847-5577; also, visit the league on Facebook.

* * * *

The Greensboro Pacesetters Track Club Youth Junior Olympic Cross Country Team is starting its new season, Aug. 15-Dec. 10.

The club is for boys and girls, ages 8 to 14.

All abilities are welcome.

Meet at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 15-16 at Mimosa Park, 2105 Mimosa Drive in Greensboro.

For information, visit www.greensboropacesetters.com.

* * * *

The Greensboro Scottish Country Dance Society will hold its fall Open House at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road in Greensboro.

Scottish Country Dance is the traditional ballroom dance of Scotland, from which came many of the square and contra dance styles of dancing in the United States today. The Greensboro society is part of the Carolinas Branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society, which has headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The local society dances weekly on Tuesdays through the school year at the Grange. It sponsors an annual St. Andrews Ball in November (scheduled for Nov. 18 this year), and it also performs Scottish dance demonstrations at schools, churches and festivals throughout the region.

Admission to the open house is free (with COVID-19 shots), and partners are not required. Society dues begin at $25 per semester for the weekly dances and other events. The society also sponsors Robert Burns Dinners in January and Tartan Day events in April, and many of its members dance at area Highland Games.

For information, contact Esther Leise at 336-676-0939 or from Tom Dillon at 336-725-2760 in Winston-Salem. Also, visit www.gsoscds.org.