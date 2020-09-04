Activities
Greensboro’s Hamilton Lakes Lions Club collected 5,068 pounds of food for BackPack Beginnings last weekend, Aug. 28-29.
Conducted outside the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Greensboro, the club encouraged store patrons to contribute just an item or two to support the food pantry.
BackPack Beginnings puts food into the backpacks of nearly 20,000 students in Guilford County, who otherwise might go hungry each weekend.
Hamilton Lakes Lions Club is one of three Lions Clubs in Greensboro dedicated to improve vision and literacy and stomp out hunger locally.
Announcements
The General Federation of Women's Clubs-Woman's Club of Southwest Guilford is selling pansies and violas that come from A&A Plants in Browns Summit.
The plants are sold by the flat for $16 and there are 36 plants per flat.
For information, contact Deb Frisbee at 336-687-0438 or DDFrisbee@hotmail.com.
The order deadline is Thursday, Sept. 10.
* * * *
National Night Out will be celebrated in Liberty, along with other municipalities, from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6. The main celebration will be located on North Fayetteville Street, near Liberty Elementary School.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police/community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
For information, contact Chief DJ Semrad at 336-622-9053 or djsemrad@townoflibertync.org.
* * * *
Guilford County is partnering with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services on the launch of the Visit NC Farms App. The app is designed to connect the dots within each community across North Carolina. With maps, lists and search functions, users can find farms, farmers markets and local restaurants with foods and activities that interest them, all in their own backyard.
For more information on how to connect your farm or agribusiness to the community, contact Crystal Mercer at 336-641-2414 or crystal_mercer@ncsu.edu.
* * * *
Reading Connections is looking for volunteers who are able to work two to four hours a week with adult students on reading, writing, English language, math and work readiness skills. Tutors will deliver instruction remotely using Zoom or similar online meeting platforms.
Volunteer training will be offered in mid-September.
For information, call 336-230-2223 or e-mail info@readingconnections.org.
* * * *
Every year at National Dance Day GSO, the event features a “Community Dance,” one set of moves to one song that the public can learn in advance, before coming out to flashmob together with the Greensboro community.
This year, in partnership with Greensboro Dance Project Inc., the nonprofit has released a step-by-step video of choreography set to Dua Lipa’s song, "Don’t Start Now." Now through Sept. 12, community members are invited to submit a video of themselves doing the dance at home. All videos will be featured in a special compilation to be released as part of the National Dance Day GSO celebration Sept. 19.
Dancers of all ages, skill levels, abilities and styles are encouraged to participate by recording themselves performing all or even just part of this Community Dance.
The choreography video can be found on GDPI’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/watch?v=EiUbOqR2e-E&t=8s), as well as on the organization’s social media platforms and website.
Video submissions can be sent to gdpi.intern@gmail.com through Sept. 12.
* * * *
Downtown Greenway is collecting bicycles for children in need.
To donate a gently used child or adult bicycle, contact Laura Lorenz at 336-387-8355 or llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
The following groups will receive bicycles:
- Jefferson Elementary School
- Warnersville Recreation Center
- Girl Scout Troops: 40722 Daisy, 40426 Brownie, 40428 Junior and 4116 Cadette Troops at Trinity AME Zion Church
* * * *
Women's Resource Center of Greensboro will offer the following virtual events:
- Job Search Tips: 10-11 a.m. Sept. 16. For men and women. Professional advice to help navigate the job search.
- How to Banish Your Limiting Beliefs and Boost Your Confidence: 10-11 a.m. Sept. 17.
- Breaking Up & Moving On: 6-6:45 p.m. Sept. 17. With Jackie Stanley, an attorney.
- Your Digital Literacy and Today's Digitally-Driven Job Market: 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 21. Digital literacy refers to a person's ability to identify, evaluate and compose clear information and messages across online platforms. For men and women.
- What Recruiters Are Saying — Trending Now: 10-11 a.m. Sept. 22. For men and women.
- Finding Work During COVID-19: 10-11 a.m. Sept. 23. For men and women.
- Managing Personal Finances: 10-11 a.m. Sept. 24. For men and women.
To register, call 336-275-6090 or visit www.womenscentergso.org.
* * * *
Three Rivers Land Trust recently hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the recent transfer of seven acres to the United States Forest Service in Randolph County. This unique property boasts mature hardwood forests, rocky outcrops and more than a half a mile stretch of trail that will become part of the Uwharrie Trail.
The event took place at the future Walkers Creek Trailhead immediately across the road from the 7-acre Mills Creek property. Attending this event were members of the Uwharrie Trailblazers hiking club, which has helped the land trust build and add 8 miles of trail to the Uwharrie Trail over the past 10 years.
The Land Trust and its conservation partners have worked hard to fill four out of five gaps in the Uwharrie Trail in the past 20 years, and the trail is now just one property away from being completely reconnected. Hikers can walk the full trail now, but must walk on roads for approximately 2 miles to connect this Walkers Creek area to the Birkhead Wilderness Area. The Land Trust and partners will continue to work towards reconnecting the entire historic Uwharrie Trail.
