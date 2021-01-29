Club Happenings

* * * *

North Carolina author Carole Boston Weatherford will read from her book, "Remember the Bridge: Poems of the People," and from the picture book, "Freedom on the Menu: The Greensboro Sit-ins" at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 over Zoom.

Weatherford will take participants on a journey through poetry of the past 400 years of African American history from Harriet Tubman to John Coltrane to the Greensboro sit-ins and beyond. This is presented, free, as a gift to the Greensboro community from the American Association of University Women.

Weathorford, a 1992 UNCG Master of Fine Arts graduate, recently received the McIver Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honor bestowed upon an alumnus of UNCG.

AAUW Readers Excel Achieve Develop Succeed (READS) was designed to reach readers of all ages, but especially those who are involved in the lives of children of all ages. Parents, grandparents and teachers may invite their children to join them in these online, one-hour, live conversations with the AAUW author of the month.

For information, visit https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net.

