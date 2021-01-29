Club Happenings

Achievers
The following individuals have joined the Summit Rotary Club: Rhonda Anderson, president/CEO of the YMCA of Greensboro; Ted Edgar, owner of Zaxby’s restaurants in the Triad; Carlos Fossati, retired Merchant Marine captain; April Larkins, senior project manager for The Christman Company; Lauren Lotz, medical sales professional; Natalie Miller, owner of the historic Magnolia House in Greensboro; and Elise Newsome, Elise Newsome DDS, PA Cosmetic and General Dentistry.
To learn more about being a Summit Rotarian or to attend a regular Friday meeting (on Zoom), email Bubba Atkinson at batkinson@triad.rr.com, message the club on Facebook or tweet @summitrotarync.
Announcements
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Beta Iota Omega Chapter will host its Pink Goes Red for Heart Health virtual event at 6 p.m. Feb. 5. The event, A1C is the Heart of the Matter, will focus on the relationship between diabetes and heart disease.
There will be line dancing and music by DJ B Smooth, virtual diabetes and heart health presentations, a nutrition presentation by Evette Barnes of Wake Forest Baptist Health and wellness presentations. The chapter will also have games, prizes and a special drawing for all registered Zoom attendees.
The free event is open to the public and will be hosted on Zoom and at www.facebook.com/betaiotaomegaaka. To register, visit http://bit.ly/BIOPinkGoesRed2021.
North Carolina author Carole Boston Weatherford will read from her book, "Remember the Bridge: Poems of the People," and from the picture book, "Freedom on the Menu: The Greensboro Sit-ins" at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 over Zoom.
Weatherford will take participants on a journey through poetry of the past 400 years of African American history from Harriet Tubman to John Coltrane to the Greensboro sit-ins and beyond. This is presented, free, as a gift to the Greensboro community from the American Association of University Women.
Weathorford, a 1992 UNCG Master of Fine Arts graduate, recently received the McIver Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honor bestowed upon an alumnus of UNCG.
AAUW Readers Excel Achieve Develop Succeed (READS) was designed to reach readers of all ages, but especially those who are involved in the lives of children of all ages. Parents, grandparents and teachers may invite their children to join them in these online, one-hour, live conversations with the AAUW author of the month.
For information, visit https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net.
The Music Academy of North Carolina will offer the virtual workshop, How Do They Sing Like That?, from 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23.
Participants will learn about a few famous voices — David Bowie and Christina Aguilera — and their unique sounds.
This class is for rock and pop enthusiasts, voice teachers and singers of all genres. The cost is $10.
To register, call 336-379-8748, Ext. 100, or visit https://musicacademync.asapconnected.com/.
