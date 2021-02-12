Club Happenings

Announcements
The Greensboro History Museum Guild will meet virtually at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15.
Museum Director Carol Hart will present a tutorial on accessing museum programs and exhibits through the museum website. During 2020, the museum offered a variety of programs and mounted a new exhibit “Pieces of Now” which features artifacts representing the civil rights protests during the summer, health care responses and the economic impact on local businesses.
To receive a Zoom invitation, email tfripp@triad.rr.com.
* * * *
A virtual seminar, Immigration Policy: What Lies Ahead?, will be offered from noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 over Zoom.
The Biden-Harris administration is making significant changes to the previous administration's policies. Jeremy McKinney, founding member of the McKinney Immigration Law Firm and first vice president of American Immigration Lawyers Association, is featured speaker.
The seminar is presented by the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad's immigration policy reform roundtable and Church World Service.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/1efm7ovn.
* * * *
The Junior League of Greensboro announces the 2021-2022 board of directors and executive management team.
Board of directors: President, Tyson Strandberg; president-elect, Leigh Anne Bullin; executive vice president, Allyson Ward; treasurer, Lindsay Brock; secretary, Elyssa Tucker; nominating chairwoman, Cristal Campbell Snow; and directors Alex Pappas, Laura Cashwell, Brittany Blue and Afi Johnson-Parris.
Executive management team: Executive vice president, Allyson Ward; executive vice president-elect, Amy Mason; treasurer-elect, Nicole Scallon; fund development vice president, Margaret Patterson; community vice president, Cindy Edwards Ramsay; membership vice president, LaDonna Tisdale; personnel, Erin Kennedy; sustainer president, Laura Wolf; training vice president, Ebony Williamson; communications vice president, Elizabeth Illig; Bargain Box chairwoman, Lauren Bondurant; and nominating chairwoman-elect, Sally Cartwright.
