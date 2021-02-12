Club Happenings

Announcements

The Greensboro History Museum Guild will meet virtually at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15.

Museum Director Carol Hart will present a tutorial on accessing museum programs and exhibits through the museum website. During 2020, the museum offered a variety of programs and mounted a new exhibit “Pieces of Now” which features artifacts representing the civil rights protests during the summer, health care responses and the economic impact on local businesses.

To receive a Zoom invitation, email tfripp@triad.rr.com.

* * * *

A virtual seminar, Immigration Policy: What Lies Ahead?, will be offered from noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 over Zoom.

The Biden-Harris administration is making significant changes to the previous administration's policies. Jeremy McKinney, founding member of the McKinney Immigration Law Firm and first vice president of American Immigration Lawyers Association, is featured speaker.

The seminar is presented by the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad's immigration policy reform roundtable and Church World Service.