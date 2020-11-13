Club Happenings

Announcements
Downtown Greenway has planned a volunteer workday from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Bird, Bee and Butterfly Pollinator Garden at Woven Works Park, 401 Cumberland St. in Greensboro.
Members of the Native Plant Society and Piedmont Bird Club will guide volunteers who will assist with weeding and planting. Volunteers should bring their own water, masks and gardening gloves. Nov. 21 is the rain date.
Those who plan to volunteer should notify Laura Lorenz in advance. Contact her at 336-387-8355 or llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
* * * *
Healthy Communities A3 will end its Mayor's Fitness Challenge this weekend with a community walk and hike.
The community walk begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Ramseur Rail Trail section of the Deep River State Trail in Ramseur. Walkers should gather at the boat launch ramp next to the U.S. 64 East bridge that crosses Deep River. Ramseur Mayor Vicki Caudle is expected to attend.
The group will hike at the Ridge's Mountain Nature Preserve at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.
Hikers should meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers' Market at 134 S. Church St. to car caravan. Dogs are not allowed on this hike.
For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.
Also, visit https://healthycommunitiesa3.com.
* * * *
The High Point Arts Council and its affiliates will present a virtual showcase of the arts, Arts Alive at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
This two-hour showcase will feature performances by the High Point Ballet, High Point Community Concerts, High Point Community Theatre, John Coltrane Jazz Workshop and the Pullman Poet Society. Plus, the council will be presenting pianist Keith Byrd who will also be serving as master of ceremonies.
Arts Alive will be livestreamed from the Centennial Station Arts Center and available for viewing on the High Point Arts Council’s Facebook page. In addition to performances, several community leaders will share why the arts are important to them. Arts Alive is the finale for this fiscal year’s United Arts Fund Drive and viewers can call 336-889-2787 to pledge a donation.
Although Arts Alive is not open to the public, the council plans to reopen the Arts Center on Dec. 3 with limited seating for an Appalachian Christmas Concert featuring Laurelyn Dossett.
For information, visit www.HighPointArts.org.
* * * *
The High Point Museum will offer blacksmith demonstrations in the historical park from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 14-28 and Dec. 5-26. This is a free, drop-in event.
For a third year, the High Point Public Library and the museum are collaborating with Jazz at Lincoln Center to provide a free concert series in the coming months. This year it will be an online event. Each month the link will be released on the museum's website and Facebook page. The first one will released Sunday, Nov. 15, and lasts all day.
Also, the High Point Historical Society will offer a virtual program, a Q&A with High Point’s Santa, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. Cliff Snider will discuss how he became Santa and answer questions related to being Santa. This will be conducted via Zoom — the link will be emailed Tuesday, Nov. 17. Registration is required; email highpointhistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 336-883-3022.
The museum is at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point. For information, visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
* * * *
Piedmont Winterfest opens Nov. 20 and continues through Jan. 31.
Now under construction, visitors will find the rink in the parking lot off East Lewis Street (near SouthEnd Brewing and Fat Tuesday) in Greensboro.
Advanced reservations can be made by visiting piedmontwinterfest.com.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.
