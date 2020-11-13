Club Happenings

Hikers should meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers' Market at 134 S. Church St. to car caravan. Dogs are not allowed on this hike.

For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.

* * * *

The High Point Arts Council and its affiliates will present a virtual showcase of the arts, Arts Alive at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.

This two-hour showcase will feature performances by the High Point Ballet, High Point Community Concerts, High Point Community Theatre, John Coltrane Jazz Workshop and the Pullman Poet Society. Plus, the council will be presenting pianist Keith Byrd who will also be serving as master of ceremonies.

Arts Alive will be livestreamed from the Centennial Station Arts Center and available for viewing on the High Point Arts Council’s Facebook page. In addition to performances, several community leaders will share why the arts are important to them. Arts Alive is the finale for this fiscal year’s United Arts Fund Drive and viewers can call 336-889-2787 to pledge a donation.