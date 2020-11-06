Club Happenings

Activities
The Kiwanis Club of High Point celebrated its 100th anniversary on Oct. 30 with the dedication of a new inclusive playground at Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St. in High Point.
A brief program included members of the Kiwanis Club of High Point and City of High Point officials.
Kiwanians raised $150,000 through grants, fundraisers and in-kind donations to purchase the structure. It features numerous safe and engaging play options for a variety of ages and provides opportunities and challenges for kids of all abilities. The High Point Parks & Recreation Department provided assistance with the installation of the playground and will maintain it.
Announcements
In light of the pandemic, Fort Bragg soldiers will not be able to participate in the Steve Millikin Black Caps Veterans Group's Veterans Day ceremony.
Therefore, the group's leadership has reluctantly canceled its Veterans Day ceremony, which was scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8.
* * * *
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 of Guilford County will distribute free, reusable face masks to veterans from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Golden Corral, 4404 Landview Drive in Greensboro.
More than 30,000 veterans live in Guilford County, the majority older than 45. Many veterans also have underlying conditions that make them vulnerable to severe illness from the COVID-19 virus.
Humana and Oak Street Health are co-sponsors.
* * * *
The Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center will offer a virtual job fair specifically for LGBTQ job seekers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Nov. 6. The event, to be held over Zoom, will offer job seekers the opportunity to interact with representatives from local businesses that have demonstrated a commitment to LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices.
To register, visit https://lgbtqjobfair.eventbrite.com.
* * * *
The American Association of University Women has three virtual events planned for November:
Veterans Day Eve - Honoring Female Veterans: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net/.
Interviews and Readings with children's book authors: 7 p.m. Nov. 17. Series of five monthly programs starting in November. Parents may register kindergarten through fifth-grade students to receive information on the books, the readers and activities. https://tinyurl.com/AAUWREADS.
You Have the Power Speakers Series: 7 p.m. Nov. 19. www.aauwnc.org/. Nonpartisan session will provide information about climate change.
* * * *
The High Point Farmers Market concluded its regular season on Oct. 31, but will host several small pop-up food markets at the High Point Public Library beginning Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A special feature of this coming Saturday’s market will be a reading of a proclamation at 10 a.m. by High Point Mayor Jay Wagner, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Rotary Club of High Point. To mark this milestone, the Rotary Club voted to fund the creation of a sensory garden to be located at the library near the intersection of North Main Street and Sunset Drive.
There will be conceptual drawings of a proposed design available for viewing at the Farmers Market table. The drawings will be on display in the library’s lobby the following week.
On Nov. 7 and 21 and Dec. 19, only plants, produce, baked goods, homemade pet treats, fish, chicken, beef and pork will be available. However, on Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. there will be a special holiday time at the market with food, plants and many craft vendors. There will also be a food truck and music by Tracy Thornton and his steel drums.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!