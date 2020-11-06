Club Happenings

You Have the Power Speakers Series: 7 p.m. Nov. 19. www.aauwnc.org/. Nonpartisan session will provide information about climate change.

The High Point Farmers Market concluded its regular season on Oct. 31, but will host several small pop-up food markets at the High Point Public Library beginning Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

A special feature of this coming Saturday’s market will be a reading of a proclamation at 10 a.m. by High Point Mayor Jay Wagner, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Rotary Club of High Point. To mark this milestone, the Rotary Club voted to fund the creation of a sensory garden to be located at the library near the intersection of North Main Street and Sunset Drive.

There will be conceptual drawings of a proposed design available for viewing at the Farmers Market table. The drawings will be on display in the library’s lobby the following week.

On Nov. 7 and 21 and Dec. 19, only plants, produce, baked goods, homemade pet treats, fish, chicken, beef and pork will be available. However, on Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. there will be a special holiday time at the market with food, plants and many craft vendors. There will also be a food truck and music by Tracy Thornton and his steel drums.

