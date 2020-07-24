Scholarships
McLeansville Lions Club has awarded a Lion Audrey Dailey Memorial Leo Scholarship to Leo Madelyn Jones, a recent Eastern Guilford High School graduate.
Noted as a cheerleader and an outstanding student in the press release, Jones will attend N.C. State with plans to study biomedical engineering.
Announcements
The High Point Arts Council has announced that the Multiple Intelligence Band will be playing jazz for the fifth Arts Splash summer concert of 2020.
The free concert will be livestreamed from the Centennial Station Arts Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 26, via Facebook.
For information, visit highpointarts.org and click on ‘Calendar’.
***
Triad Honor Flight plans to send an American Airlines Airbus from the Piedmont Triad International Airport to Washington on May 5.
Veterans will spend the day visiting the memorials in Washington. All veterans who are 65 or older are invited to apply.
For information, call 336-306-8710, email info@triadhonorflight.org, visit www.triadhonorflight.org or follow the group on Facebook or Linkedin.
Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are available. Donations are always appreciated.
***
The International Middle Child Union has announced plans for a global “Virtual Middle Child’s Day Parade” on Aug. 12 and the organization is asking Greensboro-area residents to submit a short clip or photograph that will be edited into a parade video viewable Aug. 12 at the Smack Dab channel on YouTube.
Middle children of all ages are encouraged to participate.
Participants are encouraged to be creative.
For information, visit www.smackdabblog.com. The most creative entry from each city will have a chance to be named “Virtual Grand Marshal.”
***
The International Civil Rights Center and Museum will hold the second of three virtual programs Saturday, July 25 on the American Revolution and its significance for current protest.
The programs commemorate the 60th anniversary of the integration of the Woolworth lunch counter. The museum is located in the former Woolworth at 134 S. Elm St.
The program will run from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Zoom. It will be conducted by Will Harris, the University of Pennsylvania professor who serves as principal scholar at the museum.
A follow-up discussion will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, July 27.
To register, go to the museum website at sitinmovement.org. Zoom links will be sent to those who register.
Programs are free, with support from Wells Fargo.
The third program will be held on Sept. 17, followed by a discussion on Sept. 18.
Awards
Abby Donnelly, founder of The Leadership and Legacy Group, was presented with the Patrick Eakes Distinguished Service Award.
According to a press release, this award recognizes significant contributions Donnelly made in support of Crescent Rotary Club leadership over the last year, as well as several leadership positions in Rotary District 7690, which includes 17 counties in the Piedmont Triad and Sandhills.
***
The McLeansville Lions Club recently celebrated 60 years of service in its community and surrounding areas.
The honoree for the evening was Lion Curtis Kennedy. Curtis, 98, is the only remaining charter member of the McLeansville Lions Club.
While fellow club members wore masks and practiced social distancing, Curtis shared 60 years of history of the club from when it was chartered up until the present time. He recounted some of the extraordinary things the club did to assist the visually impaired and blind in the community and recalled fundraising projects from long ago.
Curtis was awarded the North Carolina Lions Ambassador Award in appreciation for his “consistently positive, humanitarian service to the club, his community, his district, his state, his country and internationally.”
