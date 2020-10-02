Club Happenings

Activities

The Greensboro Woman’s Club Education and Libraries Community Service Program Committee spearheaded a collection for school supplies in September. Through a virtual fund drive, cash donations of $561 were given to the Teacher Supply Warehouse, which makes items available for Guilford County Schools' teachers. Additionally, Ceasar Cone Elementary School was chosen to be the recipient of a thumb drive collection. Eighty-four thumb drives (valued at $429) were donated and presented by Janet Veltri, Barbara Sowers and Judy Barber. Teachers use these primarily for students who do not have internet at home. Also, 18 children’s face masks were hand-sewn by Sowers and donated.

The Environment Community Service Program Committee organized an on-going wine cork collection drive. The corks are sent to CorkClub which donates 2 cents to Forest and Ocean Conservation for each natural wine cork received and makes sure that synthetic corks are recycled. Co-chairwomen of this committee are Vickie Marcone and Pam Grimm. To date 135 pounds of corks have been collected.

pic of banner attachedThe club observed the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage by erecting a banner on the lawn of its clubhouse, the Weir-Jordan House. The banner reminds the community to vote on or before Nov. 3.