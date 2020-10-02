Club Happenings

Activities
The Greensboro Woman’s Club Education and Libraries Community Service Program Committee spearheaded a collection for school supplies in September. Through a virtual fund drive, cash donations of $561 were given to the Teacher Supply Warehouse, which makes items available for Guilford County Schools' teachers. Additionally, Ceasar Cone Elementary School was chosen to be the recipient of a thumb drive collection. Eighty-four thumb drives (valued at $429) were donated and presented by Janet Veltri, Barbara Sowers and Judy Barber. Teachers use these primarily for students who do not have internet at home. Also, 18 children’s face masks were hand-sewn by Sowers and donated.
The Environment Community Service Program Committee organized an on-going wine cork collection drive. The corks are sent to CorkClub which donates 2 cents to Forest and Ocean Conservation for each natural wine cork received and makes sure that synthetic corks are recycled. Co-chairwomen of this committee are Vickie Marcone and Pam Grimm. To date 135 pounds of corks have been collected.
pic of banner attachedThe club observed the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage by erecting a banner on the lawn of its clubhouse, the Weir-Jordan House. The banner reminds the community to vote on or before Nov. 3.
Announcements
The Shepherd's Center of Greensboro began its fall Adventures in Learning on Oct. 1.
The center is offering a variety of morning and afternoon classes via Zoom.
Subjects range from how to make cheese, investing, the virtues and vices of Roman emperors, and more.
The fee is $45. To register, visit www.shepctrg.org. For information, call 336-378-0766.
* * * *
Downtown Greensboro has announced a Fall Shop, Sip & Stroll for First Friday, today and Saturday, Oct. 3. The Greensboro community is encouraged to get a jump on holiday shopping, shop local and enjoy complimentary beverages from participating downtown retailers. Some retailers will also feature live music and select restaurants are signing on with specials.
Visitors should wear masks while they shop locally-owned stores in the center city from 5 to 9 p.m. today and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday. The Saturday portion of the event will also overlap with Open Streets, a pedestrian-friendly Elm Street, from 5 to 11 p.m.
View a list of participating retailers and specials at www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/shop-sip-stroll/.
* * * *
Healthy Communities A3's 10th Mayor's Fitness Challenge begins Saturday, Oct. 3, with a walk at Creekside Park in Archdale.
Participants should gather at the picnic shelter in the park next to the parking lot.
Other Saturday walks are planned:
- Oct. 10, Ramseur Rail Trail section of Deep River State Trail
- Oct. 17, walk from Bicentennial Park around downtown Asheboro
- Oct. 24, Presnell Park, Seagrove
- Oct. 31, Freedom Park, Liberty
- Nov. 7, Randleman
All Saturday walks begin at 9 a.m.
Sunday hikes are planned as well:
- Oct. 11, Franklinville Rail Trail and historic Faith Rock
- Oct. 18, Birkhead Wilderness in the Uwharrie National Forest
- Oct. 25, Ridge's Mountain Nature Preserve
- Nov. 8, Caraway Conference Center & Camp
Sunday hikes will meet at the Downtown Asheboro Farmer's Market at 1:30 p.m. to car caravan to the site of the hike.
For information, call 336-625-2993 or visit www.healthycommunitiesA3.com.
* * * *
Jeanne Aller, an Extension Master Gardener volunteer, will lead a free, online seminar via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. Backyard composting — recycling with nature, is the event title.
Discussion will include the materials needed and the basic procedure to start composting in your backyard. Also, there will be a brief discussion about vermicompost — creating a “worm-bin” at home. Participants will receive handouts and links to additional research-based resources.
To register, visit https://go.ncsu.edu/fall_2020_gardening.
For information, call 336-641-2400.
* * * *
The Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs will offer "Garden Designs and Plants for 2020" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at 4301-A Lawndale Drive in Greensboro. The Greensboro Science Center is to the left of the main entrance.
Attendees will get ideas for re-designing and updating their garden, learn about how planting native plants benefits birds, and hear about a new look being envisioned for Reynolda Gardens in Winston-Salem. Attendees can also bring their garden design questions to the experts.
The cost is $20. There will be a lunch break between the second and third speakers and an optional $10 boxed lunch will be available for purchase, with a choice of turkey, ham or roast beef sandwiches and a drink.
Featured speakers are:
- Lee Rogers: Landscape Design Concepts and Principles
- Jon Roethling: A Vision for Reynolda Gardens
- Christina Larson: Native Plants for Birds
For information, call 336-580-6617 or 336-854-0408.
