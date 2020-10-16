Club Happenings

Activities
Greensboro’s Rachel Caldwell chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, met at the First Baptist Church’s picnic area for its September meeting. Janice Newsom was hostess for the meeting. Regent Charlotte Layton and Debby Beach read a Litany of Remembrance that was written after the 9/11 attacks and has been read every year since. New members Carolyn Townsend and Angely Wiley were welcomed and another new member Alice Huber was guest speaker.
Huber is a founder of the new Triad Honor Flight organization, whose first flight will be in May 2021. In 2018, Huber surprised her father, Jay DeWitt, during his Honor Flight from Cincinnati and began her determination to help other veterans to experience a one-day visit to Washington to see the World War II Memorial. The last of the 15 Triad Honor Flights was on Nov. 11; Ann Moag and Jane Thomas were there handing out small American flags welcoming the veterans home and thanking them for their service. Kathy Fair’s father was on one of those flights and treasurer Janice Newsom was a guardian on another.
The new Triad Honor Flight will be honoring veterans 65 and older regardless of the conflict they served. For information, visit www.triadhonorflight.org.
Beach gave a brief Constitution Week report highlighting the new things that the chapter did which included a 10-page Special Constitution Week newsletter, using COVID-19 masks that had “Constitution Week September 17-23” written on it. New “Fun Facts” to put on personal Facebook pages were downloaded on the Constitution Week website and the chapter made Happy Birthday cards to stick on car windows. Members rang church bells, took part in the bell ringing ceremony at the military park and revamped the historybelle.com website.
* * * *
The Grimsley High School volunteer group, G-Force, gathered 2,486 pounds of food during a recent food drive in front of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Friendly Avenue in Greensboro. They also received $600 in cash donations.
Seven members of the Hamilton Lakes Lions Club helped, as well.
The food and money will benefit BackPack Beginnings which has seen needs double since the beginning of the pandemic.
The drive was part of a greater effort on behalf of all 12 Lions Clubs of Guilford County, who are trying to raise $30,000 for BackPack Beginnings.
Donations can be made directly to backpackbeginnings.org. Note Lions Club on the donation, so that the service club may get credit toward its goal.
Announcements
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum's new series, Thinking in Color, will include a presentation and questions on the "Seven Colors of Equality" from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, and a follow-up conversation from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. The seminars take place via Zoom.
Professor Will Harris of the University of Pennsylvania will speak.
In August, the first program in this series dealt with the “Seven Colors of Freedom” and, in December, the third program will treat the “Seven Colors of Justice.”
To register, call 336-274-9199 or visit www.sitinmovement.org.
* * * *
The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will offer socially-distanced outdoor performances this weekend.
The GSO String Quartet will perform at 7 p.m. tonight, Oct. 16, at Grove Winery and Vineyards, 7360 Brooks Bridge Road in Gibsonville. Lawn seating is $15. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance; call 336-584-4060 or visit grovewinery.com.
The quartet will also perform a free family-friendly concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive in the new garden courtyard next to the Rotary Carousel.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!