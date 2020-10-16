Club Happenings

Activities

Greensboro’s Rachel Caldwell chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, met at the First Baptist Church’s picnic area for its September meeting. Janice Newsom was hostess for the meeting. Regent Charlotte Layton and Debby Beach read a Litany of Remembrance that was written after the 9/11 attacks and has been read every year since. New members Carolyn Townsend and Angely Wiley were welcomed and another new member Alice Huber was guest speaker.

Huber is a founder of the new Triad Honor Flight organization, whose first flight will be in May 2021. In 2018, Huber surprised her father, Jay DeWitt, during his Honor Flight from Cincinnati and began her determination to help other veterans to experience a one-day visit to Washington to see the World War II Memorial. The last of the 15 Triad Honor Flights was on Nov. 11; Ann Moag and Jane Thomas were there handing out small American flags welcoming the veterans home and thanking them for their service. Kathy Fair’s father was on one of those flights and treasurer Janice Newsom was a guardian on another.

The new Triad Honor Flight will be honoring veterans 65 and older regardless of the conflict they served. For information, visit www.triadhonorflight.org.