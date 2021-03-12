Club Happenings

Activities

Members from the Fraternal Order of Police Triad Lodge #79 recently presented The Salvation Army of High Point with a donation of $500 and The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point with a donation of $2,000. The money will support programs focused on helping local families and students in need.

“Once a year, as an outreach to the community, our FOP lodge #79 provides approximately 300 meals baskets during the Easter holiday season to several senior centers in Greensboro, High Point, Randleman, Liberty and Asheboro. In addition, our lodge does a Cops and Kids event during the Christmas season. Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were unable to conduct an in-person Shop with Cop event. We did, however, provide gift cards to 10 students from the local school in amount of $100 each. Our lodge also donated $500 to the High Point Salvation Army and $2,000 to The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of High Point,” explained Victor Resto, lodge secretary.