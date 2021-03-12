Club Happenings

Activities
Members from the Fraternal Order of Police Triad Lodge #79 recently presented The Salvation Army of High Point with a donation of $500 and The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point with a donation of $2,000. The money will support programs focused on helping local families and students in need.
“Once a year, as an outreach to the community, our FOP lodge #79 provides approximately 300 meals baskets during the Easter holiday season to several senior centers in Greensboro, High Point, Randleman, Liberty and Asheboro. In addition, our lodge does a Cops and Kids event during the Christmas season. Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were unable to conduct an in-person Shop with Cop event. We did, however, provide gift cards to 10 students from the local school in amount of $100 each. Our lodge also donated $500 to the High Point Salvation Army and $2,000 to The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of High Point,” explained Victor Resto, lodge secretary.
* * * *
The Beta Delta Chapter of DKG recently collected donations for the backpacks program benefiting students at Sedgefield Elementary School, in coordination with Sedgefield Presbyterian Church. The program was created to provide children in low-income communities with foods that are easy-to-prepare, to take home on weekends or extended holidays throughout the school year when other resources are not available.
DKG is a professional organization for distinguished women educators and the donation drive was a project initiated by the educational excellence committee for the Beta Delta Chapter, chaired by Janis Antonek and April Dunovant.
Karen Furman, coordinator of the backpacks program at the church, provided the DKG educators with a list of supplementary items needed for students.
Chapter members established collecting locations at members’ homes and at First Baptist Church in Greensboro.
As she had exhausted the supplementary items for the backpacks, Furman expressed her appreciation and said the timing for the donations was perfect.
This is one of the largest single donations Furman could remember.
The chapter will also send a check to SPC’s backpack fund from members who preferred to contribute cash instead of food items.
Announcements
The Greensboro History Museum Guild will meet virtually at 10 a.m. Monday, March 15, to observe the 240th anniversary of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse.
Re-enactor Jay Callahan will take participants behind enemy lines to discover how a British soldier dressed, fought and thought.
To receive a Zoom invitation, email tfripp@triad.rr.com.
* * * *
The Ingleside Garden Club of the Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs will offer the workshop, Spring Floral Arrangements, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, via Zoom from the Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs headquarters.
Clark Goodin of Plants and Answers will discuss and demonstrate ideas for spring floral arrangements.
To receive a Zoom invitation link, call 336-282-4940 and leave your email address or email gcgclubs@triad.twcbc.com.
For information, visit www.thegreensborocouncilofgardenclubs.com.
* * * *
The Downtown Greenway will offer a free Zumba class at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at the corner of Bragg and South Elm streets in Greensboro. Local fitness instructor Tim Covington will lead the class for all levels. To reserve a spot, email llorenz@actiongreensboro.org. Parking information and any weather-related information will be emailed to participants several days before the class.
Also, the Downtown Greenway has planned a LoFi Park Open House for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 25 at 500 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Learn about construction plans for the rest of the Downtown Greenway and the Running and Walking Club that will kick off at 6 p.m. March 25 at 500 N. Eugene St. Residents are encouraged to join others to run or walk the 4-mile loop of the Downtown Greenway. All fitness levels are welcome. The club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursdays at LoFi Park.
* * * *
Greensboro Day School was the title sponsor of the Junior League of Greensboro‘s virtual general membership meeting, held March 8.
As the title sponsor, the school was supporting the league’s mission to promote voluntarism, develop the potential of women and improve the community. The league is partnering with Community Housing Solutions of Guilford County and the Greensboro Farmers Market to provide services to elderly people in the area.
The league also participates in the Hands on Help initiative, Community Impact fund and Kids in the Kitchen initiative.
Organizations are welcome to sponsor future league general membership meetings. For details, email Fund Development Vice President Jessica Ketner at jessicajensenusa@gmail.com. To sponsor other events, contact President Cara Derounian at cara.derounian@gmail.com.
* * * *
Thrive GSO, in partnership with the League of Women Voters, will present a free virtual program “Fines, Fees and Driver’s License Loss” from noon to 1:30 p.m. March 24. Join via Zoom at tinyurl.com/5ykpwj9x using meeting ID 928 8575 5139 and passcode 546805, or by phone at 312-626-6799. The program will highlight the impact of losing a driver’s license, racial inequities within the system and how Guilford County compares to others across the state.
Featured speakers include Sam Cone from the N.C. Equal Access to Justice Commission; Laura Holland and Quisha Mallette, staff attorneys from the Fair Chance Criminal Justice program, with the N.C. Justice Center; and Leila Lewis with You Can Vote, explaining voting rights for people with a criminal record.
Thrive GSO is a city-sponsored hub for individuals, advocates, organizations and agencies concerned with raising awareness about and addressing the issues surrounding criminal records, housing, employment, voting and education.
* * * *
The Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group has announced plans to conduct its Memorial Day event at 2 p.m. May 30 at the Guilford County Veterans Memorial in Country Park in Greensboro. The group has the support of soldiers from Fort Bragg.
The speaker will be announced later this spring.
For information, call 336-676-5149.
Awards
The Summit Rotary Club has announced the Students of the Month for December and January:
December: Daniela Galeano, an eighth grader at Western Guilford Middle School; and Jah’Montay Sutton, a seventh grader at Jackson Middle School.
January: TyQuairus Hayes, a freshman at Dudley High School; and Elijah Sene, a seventh grader at Guilford E-Learning University Prep.
Although this school year has been different, Summit’s student improvement committee continues to encourage middle and high school students who have made positive progress in academics, attendance and attitude. Their achievement is often in the face of substantial obstacles.
This school year, Students of the Month receive a $100 Visa gift card and their nominators also receive a $50 Visa gift card.
The Student Improvement Awards program is a partnership between Summit Rotary, Greensboro Parks and Recreation, Southern Guilford Rotary, Guilford Education Alliance and Awards of Excellence.
