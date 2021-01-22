Club Happenings

Announcements
The Triad Women's Leaders Summit is set for 2 to 4:30 p.m. today, Jan. 22.
The virtual event, which will be recorded, will begin with a welcome and introduction by Ginger Whatley, Triad Women Leaders.
The panel discussion, Building Your Value in Normal and Crisis Times, will follow. Speakers include Stephanie Phillips of Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Alexa Kavalos-Horowitz of High Point University, Elise Saur of EY and Liz Clement of Paychex.
Other speakers include Penny Schneck, the director of the American Red Cross; Sue Cotterman of Durham Public Schools; Shantell Neal McClam of city of Winston-Salem; Theresa Gray of McKesson; Heather Peters, Retirement Services at OneDigital; and Paulette Evans of UNC Health.
For information, visit http://triadwomenleaders.org.
* * * *
The Junior League of High Point has welcomed seven women into the league this year — Katie Cottam, Jacqueline Gravely, Allison Jarrell, Audrey McManus, Sydney Spring, Monica Stabb and Meg Williams.
These women will learn about the league and its role in the High Point community. In addition, they will lead a community impact initiative focused on education and literacy that supports the league’s mission. Their project includes creating audiobooks for children and an outdoor book-sharing box at the league's headquarters, the Briles House in High Point.
For information about the league, call 336-889-5479, email info@jlhp.org or visit www.jlhp.org.
* * * *
The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 3.
Debbie Roos will present “Landscaping for Wildlife with Native Plants.” Roos will discuss guidelines for landscaping with native plants and highlight some favorite trees, shrubs, perennials, vines and grasses that benefit pollinators, birds, mammals and other wildlife.
Roos has been an agriculture agent for the Chatham County Center of North Carolina Cooperative Extension since 1999.
To register, visit ncwildflower.org or email nancy@ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.
* * * *
The Randolph County Honor Guard has posted its January meeting online at https://youtu.be/JbTvKm_qwt0.
For information, call 336-953-3843.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.