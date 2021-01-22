Club Happenings

Announcements

The Triad Women's Leaders Summit is set for 2 to 4:30 p.m. today, Jan. 22.

The virtual event, which will be recorded, will begin with a welcome and introduction by Ginger Whatley, Triad Women Leaders.

The panel discussion, Building Your Value in Normal and Crisis Times, will follow. Speakers include Stephanie Phillips of Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Alexa Kavalos-Horowitz of High Point University, Elise Saur of EY and Liz Clement of Paychex.

Other speakers include Penny Schneck, the director of the American Red Cross; Sue Cotterman of Durham Public Schools; Shantell Neal McClam of city of Winston-Salem; Theresa Gray of McKesson; Heather Peters, Retirement Services at OneDigital; and Paulette Evans of UNC Health.

For information, visit http://triadwomenleaders.org.

* * * *

The Junior League of High Point has welcomed seven women into the league this year — Katie Cottam, Jacqueline Gravely, Allison Jarrell, Audrey McManus, Sydney Spring, Monica Stabb and Meg Williams.