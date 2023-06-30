Activities

On June 24, the Guilford Battle Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution dedicated a monument mounted to the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park Visitors Center in honor and gratitude of those who fought for America’s independence (1775-1783).

The ceremony was attended by the NC State America 250 Chairwoman Jane Thomas, NC State Historic Preservation Chairwoman Jill Privott, Guilford Battle Chapter Regent Laura Mortensen, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park Superintendent, Aaron LaRocca, as well as many of the chapter officers and members.

Announcements

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 of Guilford County has announced the election of new officers to serve during the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The chapter elected William Tate, commander; Hodgist Stephens Jr., vice-commander; Jerome Presley, vice-commander; Lorna Kelly, treasurer; Cherelynn Horton, chaplain; Frances McDaniel, adjutant; John McDaniel, legislative liaison; Jarvis Bynum and Stu Holhbaugh, co-chairpersons Special Projects; and Eric Ratliff, sergeant-at-arms.

The officers were sworn in by DAV Past State Commander Jarvis Bynum – High Point.

The DAV Chapter 20 was chartered in 1946 and has served the veterans of Guilford County for over 75 years.

DAV Chapter 20 currently operates a transportation network with three vans that transport area veterans from their homes to V.A. medical appointments in Kernersville, Salisbury and Durham. Veterans must call 336-510-7508 three days before their appointment date to schedule transportation.

DAV Chapter 20 meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Golden Corral on Landview Drive in Greensboro. All area veterans are welcome.

The next meeting of the Genealogical Society of Rockingham & Stokes Counties is set for 2:30 p.m. July 9 in the Danbury Public Library, 1007 Main St. in Danbury.

Douglas Butler, author of “North Carolina Civil War Monuments: An Illustrated History,” will be the speaker and present a slide-show program about his book that seemed destined to be written.

Butler’s father, nearly two decades ago, noted the controversies surrounding Confederate monuments had suggested his son photograph the North Carolina monuments “before they might be moved.” The book with its artistic photographs, researched histories, and descriptions of settings will become extremely important in the present environment.

Refreshments will be served.