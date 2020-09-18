Club Happenings

Activities
Several McLeansville Lions Club members recently installed a handicap ramp for Larry Dick, who had a knee replacement.
Shortly after his surgery and while still in the hospital, Dick experienced a bad fall and broke his hip on the other side.
When Lion Curtis Kennedy learned of Dick's troubles, he, along with Lions Benny Vickers and Steve Cobb, installed the ramp before Dick returned home with his walker.
Thirty Summit Rotary members helped the Out of the Garden Project food charity by collecting food and monetary donations during an outdoor drop-off event Sept. 9 at Starmount Forest Country Club, where the club meets.
The club received 940 donated food items as well as $500 in donations with the support of three other Greensboro Rotary Clubs and club members.
For information about the club, contact Cindi Hewitt at cpr454@aol.com.
Announcements
Healthy Communities A3 will hike to Cooler's Knob in the Birkhead Wilderness of the Uwharrie National Forest on Sunday, Sept. 20.
Hikers must maintain social distancing and wear masks when closely gathered.
Hikers should first meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers Market, 134 S. Church St., for directions. Hikers will carpool to the start of the hike at Tot Hill Farm Trailhead located near the Asheboro Airport and Tot Hill Farm Golf Course.
Walking sticks are encouraged. Rain cancels.
For information, call 336-625-2993 or email jrichjr@triad.rr.com.
The Partnership for Children of Guilford County, YWCA High Point, NCWorks and NCWorks NextGen:Guilford County will offer the following workshops at 11 a.m. Thursdays on Facebook Live:
- Sept. 24, Interview Skills and Dressing for Success
- Oct. 1, Discussing Your Criminal Background with an Employer
- Oct. 8, Jobs of the Future
- Oct. 15, Preparing for the Virtual Hiring Event
- Oct. 22, Virtual Hiring Event, hosted by NCWorks.
To access the events, visit YWCA High Point's Facebook page @YWCA.High.Point or the Partnership for Children of Guilford County's Facebook page @GuilfordKids.
Ahead of Election Day, the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad is bringing the resource VOTE411.org to local voters.
LWVPT has published a nonpartisan voter guide on VOTE411 as a resource for Triad voters.
The High Point Farmers Market will partner with the Alexander Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Saturday, Sept. 19, to commemorate Constitution Day, which is celebrated each year on Sept. 17. Representatives of the DAR will be at the market from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. handing out bookmarks with the Constitution preamble and pocket-sized copies of the Constitution.
At 10 a.m., Mayor Jay Wagner will read a proclamation in honor of Constitution Day in the city of High Point.
The market is located at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. Market hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until Oct. 31.
Several potteries in Seagrove will offer a Potters’ Pumpkin Patch at select times in October.
Visitors will find fall designs, pottery pumpkins, gourds, fall home décor, a pumpkin patch and seasonal tableware for their baking needs.
Participating potteries include: Blue Hen Pottery, 247 W. Main St.; Seagrove Stoneware Pottery, 129 E. Main St.; The Triangle Studio, 1140 N.C. 705; Crystal King Pottery, 2475 N.C. 705; and Thomas Pottery, 1295 W. N.C. 705.
For details, visit www.potterspumpkinpatch.com.
Greensboro Family History Center's ninth Family History Day and first virtual conference will be from 8:30 to 11:50 a.m. Sept. 26 on Zoom.
Each hour the center will offer three classes that are 50 minutes. The classes are:
- 9-9:50 a.m.: Other Sources, The Basics of FamilySearch and Intermediate DNA
- 10-10:50 a.m.: Intermediate FamilySearch, Collecting the Stories Before They're Gone and Land Records Are Awesome
- 11-11:50 a.m.: FamilySearch Memories, Have You Hit a "Brick Wall"? and Using Church Records in Your Research
To register, visit greensborofhc.com.
The Downtown Greenway's inaugural Run 4 the Greenway Virtual Challenge is planned for mid-October.
A rolling packet pick-up pop-up will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 17 at LoFi Park, 500 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
Online registration is open through Oct. 17. Participants can run the 4-mile or 1-mile run on their own between Oct. 17-31 and submit times and photos to the RaceJoy app managed by Jones Racing Company. A Virtual Closing Party will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 1 with music, random prize drawings from local businesses for participants and interactive activities.
To register, visit http://jonesracingcompany.com/racecalendar/.
The Asheboro/Randolph Chamber of Commerce and the Asheboro Rotary Club are joining together again to present the Field of Honor the weekend before Veterans Day this year.
The baseball field at South Asheboro Middle School will be transformed into the Field of Honor on Nov. 7-8 with 500 U.S. flags posted in rows and columns in tribute of heroes. The public will be able to sponsor flags in recognition of veterans, active duty service men and women, first responders, and any personal heroes.
The event will be modified to be compliant with restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For information, visit www.ashebororotary.com.
The Heart of the Triad Choral Society launched its virtual fall season Sept. 3 on Zoom.
Members will rehearse Thursdays through Dec. 3.
The season will conclude with a virtual concert Dec. 12. The society will debut all virtual choir songs while they all watch together via Zoom. Afterward, all performances will be published for later viewing on YouTube.
For information, email Carol Earnhardt at artistic.htcs@gmail.com.
Awards
The National Ancient Order of Hibernians awarded the Chieftain of Charity Award to the Greensboro Na Cara division of the AOH.
The division received the award in recognition of its charitable work. In the past two years the division has raised about $40,000 in fundraising activities to the benefit of the Triad community.
For information, visit http://greensboro.ncaoh.com.
