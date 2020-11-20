Club Happenings

For information, call Bonnie at 651-261-5245 by Nov. 30.

* * * *

The High Point Museum will hold its 48th annual Holiday Open House in the Historical Park from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 6.

The event will include take home craft kits, strolling carolers, candle dipping, blacksmith demonstrations and new outdoor exhibits. Appointments to shop in the museum store will be available. Santa Claus will be in the Little Red Schoolhouse from 1 to 3 p.m. with a limited number of appointments. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be available for those who do not get to see him.

The museum will also offer a Scottish Traditions 18th Century Faire in the Historical Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 19 with appointments every 30 minutes.

Participants will enjoy seeing traditional Hogmanay dishes made over an open fire with the sounds of a Celtic fiddle or a Scottish bagpipe in the background. There will be opportunities to chat with a traditional flax spinner and a three-needle knitter, and traditional Highlander textiles and fashions will be on display.

Reservations for these events are required; visit www.highpointmuseum.org.

The museum is at 1859 E. Lexington Ave.