Club Happenings

The Greensboro Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has rescheduled its biennial general election officers and executive committee to Jan. 15.
The election was originally scheduled as curbside voting on Saturday, Nov. 21. Instead, at the branch’s November virtual meeting, members voted to conduct its election online in a secure format. Members voted between keeping the original date or accepting the recommendations of the National NAACP to reschedule to secure online voting in January as a health precaution due to the pandemic.
Branch President the Rev. Cardes H. Brown Jr. said a committee will formulate methods and procedures to assure voting access to all eligible members. Only NAACP members in good standing as of Oct. 21 are eligible to vote. Direct questions about eligibility should be sent to Janice Spearman, branch secretary, at 336-273-1222 or greensboronaacp@gmail.com.
The ballot will reflect candidates officially presented by the branch’s nominating committee, as well as candidates nominated from the floor at a recent meeting. Candidates’ names will be listed alphabetically for each office and executive committee.
American Legion Cone Post 386 will sell chili sauce 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 21 at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.
The chili sauce will be packaged in 8 oz. and 16 oz. plastic containers for of $3 and $6, respectively. The sale will be walk through only, masks required, social distancing observed, one customer at a time, and if possible, customers should have the correct change.
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum will offer a virtual seminar, Thanksgiving as an Appeal for Civil Peace with Justice, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 28 via Zoom. This will be followed by a structured but open-ended discussion on Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Professor Will Harris of the University of Pennsylvania will lead.
This is another in the museum’s series of presentations from the Initiative for the New Constitution as the framework for the civil rights movement, past and present.
For information, call 336-274-9199 or visit www.sitinmovement.org.
The Greensboro Tri Delta Alumnae Chapter will host its Founders' Day/Holiday Luncheon at noon Dec. 5 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.
The alumnae meet to celebrate their founders, exchange gifts and support their local philanthropy, Kids Path Hospice. All Triad-area Tri Delta alumnae are welcome.
For information, call Bonnie at 651-261-5245 by Nov. 30.
The High Point Museum will hold its 48th annual Holiday Open House in the Historical Park from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 6.
The event will include take home craft kits, strolling carolers, candle dipping, blacksmith demonstrations and new outdoor exhibits. Appointments to shop in the museum store will be available. Santa Claus will be in the Little Red Schoolhouse from 1 to 3 p.m. with a limited number of appointments. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be available for those who do not get to see him.
The museum will also offer a Scottish Traditions 18th Century Faire in the Historical Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 19 with appointments every 30 minutes.
Participants will enjoy seeing traditional Hogmanay dishes made over an open fire with the sounds of a Celtic fiddle or a Scottish bagpipe in the background. There will be opportunities to chat with a traditional flax spinner and a three-needle knitter, and traditional Highlander textiles and fashions will be on display.
Reservations for these events are required; visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
The museum is at 1859 E. Lexington Ave.
Downtown Greensboro has announced the following holiday events:
- Piedmont Winterfest: Nov. 20-Jan. 31, 123 W. Lewis St. Ice skating rink. Make reservations. piedmontwinterfest.com.
- Sonic Forest: open daily through 11 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 27, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Hamburger Square. Electronic trees that play music, sounds, lights.
- Holiday Window Decorating: Nov. 28-Dec. 31, 15 downtown businesses will be partnered with local artists to have their storefronts transformed into winter wonderlands. Visitors will be asked to vote on their favorite window display.
- Shop, Sip, Stroll Saturdays: 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 28-Dec. 19, downtown Greensboro. Holiday finds and sales. Enjoy complimentary beverages from participating downtown retailers. Some retailers will also feature live music.
- 12 Days of Meals: Dec. 1-12. Make a donation to help provide 250 boxed lunches daily for 12 days to Greensboro Urban Ministry. www.downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events/12-days-of-meals/.
- Merry Madness Passport: Dec. 1-31. Download the Downtown Greensboro App in the Apple Store or Google Play to explore destinations while earning prizes.
- Tinsel Town: open daily Dec. 4-27. Will feature 50 uniquely decorated trees purchased and decorated by a local corporation, group, nonprofit or family. Vote for favorite trees. Top five votes will receive $500 donations.
- Peppermint Alley: Dec. 4-27, alley next to Boxcar Arcade in the Southend. Festive family-friendly holiday decorations.
- Light the Night: Dec. 4-5, on the Martin Luther King, Jr. parking lot wall near the new Greensboro Selfie Mural. Music, laser lights.
- Santa: Dec. 5-6, 12-13 and 18-20, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St. Make reservations.
- Balloon Regatta: noon-4 p.m. Dec. 12-13, begins at Greensboro Children’s Museum and runs down Church Street to the Depot. Drive-thru event.
For information or to volunteer, visit downtownindecember.org.
Konigin Gardner, a sixth-grade student at Mendenhall Middle School, won a local competition sponsored by the Greensboro Host Lions Club. Konigin’s artwork was part of the annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest with the theme of “Peace Through Service.” Lions Clubs International is sponsoring the contest to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere.
Konigin earned a $50 award and recognition by the Greensboro Host Lions Club at its meeting Nov. 16.
She is a student in Michaela Hafley’s art class at Mendenhall.
Konigin’s poster has now advanced to the Lions District 31-O round of competition. One grand prize winner and 23 merit award winners will be selected in the international competition. The grand prize includes a cash award of $5,000, plus a trip for the winner and two family members to an awards ceremony. The merit award winners will each receive a certificate and a cash award of $500. View past international winners at www.lionsclubs.org.
For information about the Greensboro Host Lions Club, call Mark Gaylord at 336-273-1797.
