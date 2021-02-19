 Skip to main content
Commission on the Status of Women hosts monthly meeting online Tuesday, Feb. 23
The Commission on the Status of Women will host its regular monthly meeting online at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Featured guest speaker Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras will provide an update on the 2020-2021 school year, including GCS’ multifaceted response to the pandemic, access to technology, learning loss and more.

Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/91267428361?pwd=dTFsODJqYStxYS9pQURyV1lSWjMrdz09#success.

The meeting ID is 912 6742 8361 and the password is 405682.

To join the meeting by phone please dial: 929-205-6099.

Sharon Contreras

Contreras
