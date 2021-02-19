Commission on the Status of Women hosts monthly meeting online Tuesday, Feb. 23

The Commission on the Status of Women will host its regular monthly meeting online at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Featured guest speaker Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras will provide an update on the 2020-2021 school year, including GCS’ multifaceted response to the pandemic, access to technology, learning loss and more.
Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/91267428361?pwd=dTFsODJqYStxYS9pQURyV1lSWjMrdz09#success.
The meeting ID is 912 6742 8361 and the password is 405682.
To join the meeting by phone please dial: 929-205-6099.