Community Briefs

Pigskin For Hodgkins

The third annual Pigskin For Hodgkin’s game will be played Saturday, March 27, at Oak Ridge Park, 6231 Lisa Drive in Oak Ridge.

Pigskin For Hodgkin’s is a charity flag football game that raises money for families battling childhood cancer and Hodgkin’s lymphoma research. The game will feature former high school, college and professional athletes playing alongside other familiar faces to the area.

Pigskin For Hodgkin’s is a family-friendly event that includes a silent auction, games, prizes, raffles and food. Proceeds will be used to support families in need.

The gates open at 11:30 a.m. and the game will kick-off at 1 p.m.

Admission is a minimum of a $1 donation at the door.

For information, visit www.pigskinforhodgkins.org.

COVID vaccine clinic

Culp is partnering with StarMed Healthcare to offer a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at its Stokesdale facility at 7209 N.C. 158. Vaccines are administered by appointment only. To make an appointment, register at https://starmed.care.