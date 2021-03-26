Community Briefs

Pigskin For Hodgkins
The third annual Pigskin For Hodgkin’s game will be played Saturday, March 27, at Oak Ridge Park, 6231 Lisa Drive in Oak Ridge.
Pigskin For Hodgkin’s is a charity flag football game that raises money for families battling childhood cancer and Hodgkin’s lymphoma research. The game will feature former high school, college and professional athletes playing alongside other familiar faces to the area.
Pigskin For Hodgkin’s is a family-friendly event that includes a silent auction, games, prizes, raffles and food. Proceeds will be used to support families in need.
The gates open at 11:30 a.m. and the game will kick-off at 1 p.m.
Admission is a minimum of a $1 donation at the door.
For information, visit www.pigskinforhodgkins.org.
COVID vaccine clinic
Culp is partnering with StarMed Healthcare to offer a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at its Stokesdale facility at 7209 N.C. 158. Vaccines are administered by appointment only. To make an appointment, register at https://starmed.care.
The Culp Home Fashions plant in Stokesdale is part of the mattress fabric division of Culp. Encompassing more than 500,000 square feet, the large operation is easy to locate and has ample area for vehicles. Banners and road signs announcing the vaccination clinic will be posted to guide visitors. Team members from Culp will also be on-site if visitors would like to learn more about the company and employment opportunities.
Online listening session
The city of Greensboro’s International Advisory Committee, in partnership with the Montagnard American Organization and New Arrivals Institute, is hosting a listening session for Asian American and Pacific Islander residents at 5:30 p.m. today, March 26, in response to local concerns raised about the recent shooting in Atlanta. Residents are invited to join the Zoom meeting at tinyurl.com/t2rk4zpj, using the meeting ID 950 1411 8346 and passcode 053235, or to dial in by phone at 301-715-8592. Attendees are invited to listen and share concerns in a supportive, confidential environment. Relevant resources will be shared at the close of the meeting.
The IAC is part of the Human Rights Commission, and is comprised of individuals whose national origin is outside the U.S. and who represent Greensboro’s diverse international community. The IAC’s mission is to ensure the voice of the international community is heard, share its successes, and present its concerns to the Human Rights Commission and City Council.
Greener lifestyle challenge
The Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library will sponsor the virtual Earth Month Challenge beginning April 1. The challenge for participants is to live a “greener” lifestyle by conserving energy and water, reducing consumption and reconnecting with nature.
As part of the challenge, participants are invited to track their accomplishments on an Earth Challenge Card. To join, email melanie.buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov and receive an Earth Challenge Guide with tips and suggestions plus an Earth Challenge Card to record successes. Participants who return their Earth Challenge Card are entered in a drawing for a gift basket of Earth-friendly goodies.
For information, call 336-373-2923.
Fitness in the Park
Burlington Recreation & Parks is hosting free fitness classes offered in parks across Burlington through April 17. Classes will be a mix of styles including strength, cardio, stretching, Pilates and HIIT and instructed by a service-learning student in partnership with Elon University. All are welcome and participants should bring a water bottle, yoga mat or towel, and a mask (masks are required during check-in and until stationed in workout space). Register for one class or all.
For information, visit www.BurlingtonNC.gov/Outdoors or call 336-222-5030.
Jazz Appreciation Month
April is Jazz Appreciation Month and the High Point Arts Council is partnering with the Smithsonian National Museum of American History to increase awareness of jazz across all mediums and to recognize the historical significance of jazz across America.
The council is kicking off JAM from 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 1 with guest artist Titus Gant. This will be a livestreaming performance only.
Tickets are $10 and will allow access to the livestream concert at 7 p.m. April 1. Another option is to watch the on-demand video with access from noon April 2 to 11 p.m. April 4. To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/5dsmewvs.
For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
Downtown parks catalog
Greensboro Downtown Parks has released its programs and events catalog for spring 2021.
The nonprofit produces four seasonal catalogs each year, outlining the programs at LeBauer and Center City parks. The parks are at 208 N. Davie St. and 200 N. Elm St., respectively, in Greensboro.
Events range from dancing on Saturdays, to food truck Fridays, drum circles, karaoke, kickboxing and more.
Pick up a catalog at the info cart in LeBauer Park or visit www.greensborodowntownparks.org/thingstodo.
Library reopenings
Branches of the Randolph County Public Library have welcomed the public back into the buildings with visit times limited to 30 or 60 minutes depending on the library, and limited capacity to promote the health and safety of visitors.
Face coverings and social distancing are required.
The libraries are also beginning to offer a variety of in-person and virtual events such as storytimes outside for children, crafts, poetry, a virtual needle felting class and more.
For information, visit www.randolphlibrary.org or call your local branch.
For a minimum of $20, patrons may become a Friend of the Library and receive a monthly newsletter. Call 336-318-6800 for information.
2021 Poultry Census
The Livestock Conservancy has launched the 2021 Poultry Census, sponsored by Murray McMurray Hatchery. This project will focus on breeding populations of domestic poultry (purebred breeds or landraces), including chickens, ducks, geese and turkeys. The census will enable the conservancy to understand how poultry populations are faring in North America and guide future conservation efforts.
Many heritage breed poultry are historically significant and represent irreplaceable genetics that may be essential to the future of agriculture. Rare and traditional poultry breeds are an important option for small farms, possessing traits such as foraging, maternal ability, disease resistance and heat- or cold-tolerance that are beneficial to small farmers and backyard hobbyists. Even as backyard poultry keeping becomes more popular, many of the less common or more challenging breeds are in danger of extinction.
To participate, visit http://bit.ly/2021PoultryCensus.
For information, call 919-542-5704.
Camera trap webinar
The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is offering a free webinar at 11 a.m. April 6 to highlight how camera traps are used to study wildlife along the Blue Ridge Parkway.
In ecosystems around the world, scientists make use of camera traps to obtain critical data about wildlife and their habitats. The traps are simple cameras, armed with sensors that capture a photo whenever they sense movement in the area. These devices operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can help researchers gather a large amount of information.
On the parkway, park biologists are using camera traps to assess the distribution of medium and large mammals. They are also monitoring wildlife use of natural and artificial water sources and other unique habitats along the 469-mile route.
To register, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.
