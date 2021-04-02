Community Briefs

Keep the Green Clean
Litter has become an issue in Greensboro and city leadership is asking residents to pitch in and do their part to keep the roads and streams litter-free.
“Keep the Green Clean” is a slogan to help residents remember to properly dispose of trash and recycling.
How to help?
Don’t litter.
Properly dispose of household waste and recyclables.
Organize a neighborhood cleanup.
Adopt-a-Street or Adopt-a-Stream. For information, visit tinyurl.com/4zmm8fx4 or tinyurl.com/2t3pyfvs, respectively.
Volunteer for Greensboro Beautiful’s annual clean-up days. For information, visit tinyurl.com/nffx2cca. The Great American Cleanup is happening in April. For information, visit tinyurl.com/c2kh28pk.
North Carolina Department of Transportation is also pitching in with its new Swat-A-Litterbug app which allows users to easily report when someone sees trash being thrown from a vehicle. The owner of the vehicle will receive a formal notification from the N.C. State Highway Patrol informing them about the littering offense, as well as the penalties for littering and a note urging them to help keep North Carolina clean.
North Carolinians can access the app by visiting ncdot.gov/litter. First time mobile users will be given a pop-up instruction on how to add a shortcut to their phone’s home screen. This will add an icon that, when clicked, will take users directly to the Swat-A-Litterbug form. These instructions will also be available on the app’s settings page.
The Swat-A-Litterbug app will only be available through ncdot.gov/litter and any related shortcut links.
Business success
Greensboro’s Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise has released its 2020 annual report. The document lists top performing M/WBE companies within the Greensboro Relevant Marketplace in construction and professional services, and displays statistics on the percentage of city contracts awarded to M/WBEs in 2020.
The 2020 report also outlines new internal processes the M/WBE office put into effect last year, such as adding a compliance officer to the staff and training 40 city staff members from across all departments to be the go-to people within their departments on M/WBE issues. Another internal change is a new online system that helps city staff and departments monitor M/WBE participation.
The report, which also highlights success stories from local businesses, can be viewed at www.greensboro-nc.gov/MWBE.
Kernersville events
Historic Körner’s Folly, at 413 S. Main St., and the Kernersville Museum, at 127 W. Mountain St., will hold the Kernersville History Mystery Hunt from 9 to 11:30 a.m. May 8.
This event, in celebration of May as Historic Preservation Month, aims to provide a fun, engaging opportunity to explore the stories behind Kernersville’s historic properties in the downtown district.
Teams of four to six people will compete on foot to finish the scavenger hunt, with prizes for first place, best team costume and best team name, with extra points awarded for historical references. Challenges include: Wayfinding, answering trivia, solving riddles and taking photos to complete the hunt.
Registration is $20 per person, and is available at www.kornersfolly.org/events/history-mystery-hunt/. Registration is open until April 23. All ages are welcome, but each team must have a registered adult. The race will begin at the museum and will end at Körner’s Folly.
The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce will host a Fair Food To Go the afternoon of May 8 with local civic clubs, offering popular fair treats for pickup, including funnel cakes, hot dogs and more.
For information, call 336-996-7922.
