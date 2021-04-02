Community Briefs

North Carolinians can access the app by visiting ncdot.gov/litter. First time mobile users will be given a pop-up instruction on how to add a shortcut to their phone’s home screen. This will add an icon that, when clicked, will take users directly to the Swat-A-Litterbug form. These instructions will also be available on the app’s settings page.

The Swat-A-Litterbug app will only be available through ncdot.gov/litter and any related shortcut links.

Business success

Greensboro’s Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise has released its 2020 annual report. The document lists top performing M/WBE companies within the Greensboro Relevant Marketplace in construction and professional services, and displays statistics on the percentage of city contracts awarded to M/WBEs in 2020.

The 2020 report also outlines new internal processes the M/WBE office put into effect last year, such as adding a compliance officer to the staff and training 40 city staff members from across all departments to be the go-to people within their departments on M/WBE issues. Another internal change is a new online system that helps city staff and departments monitor M/WBE participation.