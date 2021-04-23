Community Briefs

Tree planting
As part of the city of Greensboro’s designation as a Tree City USA, Greensboro Beautiful will plant a ceremonial tree in honor of Arbor Day on Saturday, April 24. The tree planting will take place near the Friendly Park Pool, 2215 Mimosa Drive in the Friendly Homes Neighborhood beginning at 10 a.m. This event will also kick off this year’s NeighborWoods Tree Planting, which has been awarded to the Friendly Homes Neighborhood by Greensboro Beautiful.
Funding is provided through private donations to Greensboro Beautiful’s tree fund. For information, call 336-373-2199 or visit www.GreensboroBeautiful.org.
Online author talk
The Greensboro Public Library will welcome Elizabeth Catte, author of “Pure America” at 7 p.m., Tuesday on Zoom. Catte’s book offers a history of the eugenics movement at psychiatric institutions in Virginia and, by extension, the United States. Participants can register for this online event at tinyurl.com/ybs2hbdc.
For information, email Chris Fox at christopher.fox@greensboro-nc.gov.
Learn body-camera laws
“Demystifying Body Worn Cameras” is the title of a Zoom meeting open to the public at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Presented by the city’s Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission with representatives from the Greensboro Police Department, the meeting covers the state’s body-camera laws and the ‘who, what and when’ of body-cameras in the state and in Greensboro.
Visit tinyurl.com/nz2azxab shortly before the meeting to participate.
Housing rehabilitation programs
A Zoom meeting is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday for general contractors who may be interested in being placed on Greensboro’s housing rehabilitation programs list to receive bid invitations.
To attend the meeting, which is presented by the city’s neighborhood development department, visit tinyurl.com/3a9v85bu.
For information, call 336-373-2530.
NCWorks Mobile Career Center to open
GuilfordWorks is hosting a ribbon-cutting from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to introduce the NCWorks Mobile Career Center at 2301 W. Meadowview Road in Greensboro. Representatives and public officials from across the state will be in attendance to celebrate this launch.
After the ceremony, guests will be allowed to tour the mobile career center and explore its features. Guests can also explore the recently remodeled NCWorks Career Center and check out the new Career Exploration Virtual Reality systems. Safety protocols, such as wearing face masks and social distancing, are required for those attending.
Career, resource fair
The NCWorks Career Center in High Point is hosting an Open-Air Career and Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Mount Zion Baptist Church of High Point, 753 Washington St. The first 30 minutes are reserved for veterans.
United Way — High Point and the Welfare Reform Liaison Project will be on-site to offer a variety of resources to attendees.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/4xcarzdk.
Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing, are required.
Wheels on the Greenway
Wheels on the Greenway is set for 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 1 at the corner of South Murrow and East Gate City boulevards. The rain date is 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 8.
Residents are encouraged to bike, trike or skate on the completed sections of the Downtown Greenway.
More details will be announced. For information, call 336-387-8353.
Professional women conference
WithIt, a nonprofit that seeks to encourage and develop leadership, mentoring, education and networking opportunities for professional women in the home and furnishings industries, will hold its annual conference virtually May 6-7. Leveraging Leadership is the theme.
Guest speakers include Marilyn Sherman, Tamra Chandler and Shirley Davis.
There will be a panel discussion with some of the industry’s top professionals moderated by Tammy Nagem, from High Point Market Authority; roundtable discussions on industry topics; speed networking; and a virtual cocktail part.
WithIt has more than 400 members; membership is not required to attend the conference.
Learn more and register at withit.org.
Jazz Appreciation Month
April is Jazz Appreciation Month and once again the High Point Arts Council is partnering with the Smithsonian National Museum of American History to increase awareness of jazz across all mediums and to recognize its historical significance across America.
The council will present West End Mambo from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point. Formed in 1999, West End Mambo is comprised of musicians from North, South and Central America as well as the Caribbean.
Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, this will be a hybrid performance with only 125 patrons in attendance and unlimited livestream viewership. The in-person audience will be required to wear masks unless seated, and the dance floor will not be open due to social distancing procedures.
Tickets are $10 for in-person, as well as livestream viewing. To purchase tickets, visit www.HighPointArts.org/events.
For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
Virtual town hall meetings
Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and the Greensboro City Council will host two virtual town hall meetings to get input on the creation and implementation of a safety/security ordinance, focused on nightlife safety issues.
The meetings will take place on Zoom from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at tinyurl.com/3xvbww96, and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 10 at tinyurl.com/h2s4wh6. Each speaker signed up will have three minutes to share their thoughts.
Spring Fling Art Sale
Triad artists will offer a Spring Fling Art Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 at 1104 N. Rotary Drive in High Point.
The sale will include artwork from local painters Kathryn Cushwa Gerace and Jennifer Donley and handmade pottery by Kelly Brooke Pottery. Also featured will be Carolina Red Café with locally roasted coffee and baked goods.
For information, call 828-817-3370.
21 Conversations
Greensboro Bound’s 2021 Literary Festival, 21 Conversations, will be held virtually May 13-16.
The majority of the conversations featuring North Carolina authors paired with authors from around the globe, including Roxane Gay, Kaitlyn Greenidge, Sharon Salzberg and Allan Gurganus, were pre-recorded in March.
However, a handful of standout live conversations and workshops will feature Nnedi Okorafor, presented in partnership with the UNCG University Libraries; former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins with Ron Rash, sponsored by the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro; and Candacy Taylor, author of “Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America” with Natalie Pass-Miller, preservationist and owner of The Historic Magnolia House, one of only four Green Book sites still in operation in North Carolina, sponsored by Downtown Greensboro. Paid live workshops include “All Up In Your Feels” poetry workshop and “Your Story, Your Voice” writing workshop.
Attendees can access the festival schedule and register or RSVP to access event links at www.greensborobound.com.
Parks and Rec magazine
The summertime issue of the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s magazine, “Discover Greensboro,” is now available in English and Spanish at www.gsoparksandrec.com. The magazine is a guide on what Parks and Recreation offers, including summer camp options, new programs for teenagers and children 10 and younger, and outdoor experiences available citywide.
“Discover Greensboro” is made possible by local sponsors. To become a “Discover Greensboro” sponsor, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/sponsorships.
Musical auditions
Creative Greensboro is accepting audition videos for “MUSEP the Musical — Broadway through the Decades.” This cabaret-style performance will be recorded on June 15 and livestreamed in July as part of the Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park concert series. Interested performers are asked to submit a video audition, including a link to a pre-recorded performance of the individual or duo singing any musical theater song, by May 14. In-person callbacks may be scheduled for May 17-18. Learn more and submit your registration at www.creativegreensboro.com.
Creative Greensboro seeks a racially diverse cast, and encourages auditions by Greensboro area performers ages 7 and older.
For information, call 336-373-2974.
Speakeasy at the Station
Speakeasy at the Station is set for 7 to 10 p.m. May 15 at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point.
The center is in a historic freight train station that was built in the 1930s and this vintage facility led to the theme for this friend-raising event to benefit the arts.
The evening will include WW & The Prohibition Band, the Three Graces Dancers and dinner by Plain & Fancy. There also will be an outdoor cigar bar, blackjack table, specialty drinks and a silent auction.
Although costumes are not required to attend, there will be a prize for the best roaring 1920’s attire.
General admission is $60 per person and can be purchased at www.HighPointArts.org/events/ or by calling 336-889-2787.
Historical restaurant reopening
The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park will reopen May 27 with a new team managing operations. Heritage Dining and Events, led by Sharon Pinney and Chef John Gamradt of Boone, brings a combined 35 years of experience in the food service industry to the historical restaurant at milepost 241 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
The restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
To book reservations, call 336-372-7875. For directions and additional information, visit BluffsRestaurant.org.
Updated reopening plans
In response to changes in the state’s COVID-19 recommendations, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has updated its reopening plans:
The department is now accepting picnic shelter reservations for parties of 100 or fewer.
Gardens are accepting outdoor wedding reservations for 100 people or fewer.
Facility rentals, including the Barber Park Event Center and recreation centers, have resumed. These spaces are limited to 50% capacity. All rentals must follow the state’s COVID-19 safety rules, including the face-covering requirement.
The following facility hours have also changed:
All recreation centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays by reservation or for planned programs. The active adult centers have different hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers will be open Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. by reservation or for planned programs.
Lakes have returned to their regular seasonal schedule of being closed one day per week, but otherwise open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.