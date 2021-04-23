Community Briefs

Career, resource fair

The NCWorks Career Center in High Point is hosting an Open-Air Career and Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Mount Zion Baptist Church of High Point, 753 Washington St. The first 30 minutes are reserved for veterans.

United Way — High Point and the Welfare Reform Liaison Project will be on-site to offer a variety of resources to attendees.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/4xcarzdk.

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing, are required.

Wheels on the Greenway

Wheels on the Greenway is set for 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 1 at the corner of South Murrow and East Gate City boulevards. The rain date is 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 8.

Residents are encouraged to bike, trike or skate on the completed sections of the Downtown Greenway.

More details will be announced. For information, call 336-387-8353.

Professional women conference