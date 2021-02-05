Community Briefs

Hazardous waste drop off
The city of High Point will open the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 1401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for February’s drop-off event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. This will be an opportunity for High Point residents to drop off the following household items at no charge for proper collection and disposal:
- Aerosols, batteries, bleach/cleaners, electronics, fire extinguishers, furniture polish, fluorescent bulbs, nail polish/removers
- Adhesives, gas cylinders, paints, solvents, stains/varnish, strippers/thinners, wood and metal cleaner, wood preservatives
- Antifreeze, auto batteries, brake fluid, cleaners/degreasers, diesel fuel, gasoline or mixed gas, motor oil and filters, transmission fluid
- Herbicides, lighter fluid, pesticides, poisons, pool chemicals
- Electronics and tires (limit of four tires per visitor)
City staff will direct all vehicles through and unload all materials. Disposal is for household hazardous waste only, not for businesses. Household garbage or medical waste will not be accepted. Residents are asked to have all materials in the trunk of their car or in the bed of their truck for easy access and removal. Updates will be provided prior to each event or can be verified on the event calendar at www.highpointnc.gov.
For information, call 336-823-0756.
GCS discount tickets
The Greensboro Science Center is taking 50% off regularly-priced children’s weekday general admission tickets for February. Discounted tickets are available for purchase at greensboroscience.org and may also be purchased on site. Capacity is limited due to COVID-19, so the GSC recommends guests purchase advance tickets online to ensure space is available.
The following high-touch exhibits and/or areas where it is difficult to maintain proper physical distance are closed: Stingray touch tank, SciPlay Bay Beach Area, theaters and behind-the-scenes experiences.
Winter Wipeout
The city of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful are hosting the fifth annual Winter Wipeout litter cleanup campaign, which focuses on litter cleanup of city roadways and intersections. The campaign will kick off Monday, Feb. 8, and will run through March 7. During this time, volunteers can pick up their supplies and clean when it works best for their schedule.
To see the list of litter hotspots from information provided by the community, visit www.highpointnc.gov/khpb.
For information, call 336-883-3520 or visit www.highpointnc.gov/winterwipeout.
Shaggin’ at the Station
The High Point Arts Council will present Shaggin’ at the Station with the Special Occasion Band from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point.
This will be a hybrid event with only 25 patrons in the audience but with unlimited livestream viewers. The in-person audience will be required to wear masks unless seated and the dance floor will not be open due to social distancing procedures.
Tickets are $15 for each person or livestream link. To purchase tickets, visit www.HighPointArts.org/events or call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
Call for musical acts
Creative Greensboro, the city’s office of arts and culture, is looking for musical acts interested in performing at its sponsored events. The deadline to respond to the open call is Feb. 21. More details, including the application, can be found at www.creativegreensboro.com.
The call is open to musical acts based in North Carolina, though preference will be given to those based in the Piedmont Triad. This open call will be used to create a roster of artists for Creative Greensboro concert programming through June 2022. Among other opportunities that may be offered, Creative Greensboro is specifically seeking guest artists for the MUSEP and OPUS concert series.
For information, call 336-373-2547 or email music@greensboro-nc.gov.
Garden project meeting
A town hall meeting to discuss community and school garden projects in Randolph County will be offered from 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 5 via Zoom.
This event will be hosted by horticulture agent Annie Mills and 4-H youth development agent Allison Walker. It will be a time to discuss how community and school garden projects are going during COVID-19, a time to share resources and an opportunity to network with others.
Sign up at go.ncsu.edu/randolphgardentownhall to receive the Zoom link.
For information, call 336-318-6000 or email allison_walker@ncsu.edu.
#DGSOtogo contest
Downtown Greensboro has drawn the second week of winning names for its #DGSOtogo contest, and thanks to a $5,000 commitment from the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, the campaign will be guaranteed for 12 weeks.
In its second week, 61 people entered the contest and generated more than $10,700 in local revenue.
Week two winners are:
- $500 Grand Prize: Jill Hare
- $500 Business Grand Prize: Jacob Raymond Jewelry
- Downtown Greensboro merchandise and gift cards: Charli Bryan, Adam Gray, Everett Sheffield and one person who wished to remain anonymous
Reimbursement program
Greensboro residents who have experienced a sewer backup in their homes after Feb. 1 may be eligible to receive assistance from the city for damages. Under its new Sanitary Sewer Backup Policy, which went into effect Feb. 1, residents may be reimbursed for damages if the backup was caused by a city sewer main blockage.
Residential backups generally mean a house may not be in compliance with state plumbing codes, which require a backwater valve along a house’s underground service line. This valve prevents sewage from getting into a home’s plumbing.
For information, call 336-373-2489 or visit tinyurl.com/z2sj9fc7.
Land proposals
Greensboro's planning department is seeking proposals for the sale and development of about 1.6 acres of land in the 300-400 block of Summit Avenue. The land, located inside the interchange from Summit Avenue to Murrow Boulevard, is considered a “gateway” into downtown and the Dunleath neighborhood. The site is also near Downtown Greenway’s Murrow Boulevard section, now under construction.
Interested developers should review the Request for Proposals at www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=47904 for information on submitting a proposal as well as zoning, available utilities and desired site characteristics. Proposals must be submitted by March 25. Submission requirements are on pages 5-6 of the RFP.
The appraised value of the property, which served as a public right-of-way, is $440,000.
For information, email jeffrey.sovich@greensboro-nc.gov.
Family Game Night
The High Point Museum is holding its fifth annual Family Game Night online. The event is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 19. Registration is required and space is limited.
Museum staff will host a different “game room.” This free event is suitable for children of all ages and prizes will be awarded. Attendees will participate in all four rooms with each room lasting approximately 20 minutes.
To register visit the calendar section of the museum's website at www.highpointnc.gov/694/Museum/.
Footgolf Classic
Registration is now underway for the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s first all-ages footgolf tournament, the Footgolf Classic, from 9 a.m. to noon March 27 at Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St. The tournament will have age divisions for children, teens and adults. The cost to enter is $60 per four-person team. Register at tinyurl.com/5c9h49be by March 19 to participate.
Footgolf is a cross between soccer and golf. It’s played with a soccer ball using golf rules. All skill levels are welcome at this best-ball formal tournament. The entry fee covers playing fees, goodie bags and awards.
For information, call 336-373-5852 or email bob.brooks@greensboro-nc.gov.
Leadership transition
Greensboro College has announced the final strategic steps in the leadership transition this year following the summer 2020 retirements of Dean of the Faculty Rich Mayes, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Paul Leslie and Executive Vice President for Operations Robin Daniel.
President Lawrence D. Czarda, who was appointed the 18th president of the college in 2010, has accepted the offer to extend his contract to 2026. Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs Daniel Malotky, will be appointed vice president for academic affairs on Aug. 1 after having served one-year in the position as interim. Malotky joins Vice President for Business and Finance Chris Elmore and Vice President for Advancement & Admissions Anne Jones Hurd as senior leadership on the president’s cabinet.
Completing the leadership transition, in December, the faculty elected and announced their leadership for academic year 2021-2022. They are: School of the Arts Interim Dean Jo Hall will serve as dean; School of Business Founding Dean Bill MacReynolds for another term; School of Humanities Interim Dean Michelle Plaisance elected dean; School of Sciences and Mathematics Stuart Davidson elected dean; and School of Social Sciences and Education Natasha Veale elected dean to follow founding two-term Dean Rebecca Blomgren.
Jessica Sharpe, current founding two-term dean of School of Math and Science, was recommended by the Academic Deans Council and accepted by the president to follow retiring 2020-2021 Dean of the Faculty David Schram.
Garden's limited opening
Juniper Level Botanic Garden, a $7.5 million gift to N.C. State and located at 9241 Sauls Road in Raleigh, will open eight weekends during 2021 for public viewing, plant purchases and free advice from the experts. There is no admission fee.
Winter visitation weekends are Feb. 26-28 and March 5-7.
For information, call 919-772-4794 or visit www.jlbg.org/content/visit/gardenDays.php.
