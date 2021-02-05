Community Briefs

Shaggin’ at the Station

The High Point Arts Council will present Shaggin’ at the Station with the Special Occasion Band from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point.

This will be a hybrid event with only 25 patrons in the audience but with unlimited livestream viewers. The in-person audience will be required to wear masks unless seated and the dance floor will not be open due to social distancing procedures.

Tickets are $15 for each person or livestream link. To purchase tickets, visit www.HighPointArts.org/events or call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.

Call for musical acts

Creative Greensboro, the city’s office of arts and culture, is looking for musical acts interested in performing at its sponsored events. The deadline to respond to the open call is Feb. 21. More details, including the application, can be found at www.creativegreensboro.com.