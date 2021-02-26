Community Briefs

Museum interaction

What happens when seven people live in a museum for six months in the midst of a pandemic? Join Elsewhere from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight, Feb. 26, to find out.

Participants will see the museum’s changes and projects and interact with all of the artists through Zoom.

The museum is at 606 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.

For information and tickets, call 336-907-3271 or visit tinyurl.com/1w5qn4mp.

Big Bass Tournament

The Graham-Mebane Lake season-long Big Bass Tournament is set for March 1 through Oct. 17 during operational hours.

It is open to anyone 16 and older.

The cost is $25 per year which covers the entire tournament (normal lake user fees apply). The lake is at 3218 Bason Road in Mebane.

Participants may join the tournament anytime during the season. Fish as often as you like each month, the heaviest largemouth bass caught and weighed in by an entrant during the current month wins that month. There will be a total of eight monthly winners for the season.

The Big Bass Tournament Fish-Off will be Oct. 23.