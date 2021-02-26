Community Briefs

Museum interaction
What happens when seven people live in a museum for six months in the midst of a pandemic? Join Elsewhere from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight, Feb. 26, to find out.
Participants will see the museum’s changes and projects and interact with all of the artists through Zoom.
The museum is at 606 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
For information and tickets, call 336-907-3271 or visit tinyurl.com/1w5qn4mp.
Big Bass Tournament
The Graham-Mebane Lake season-long Big Bass Tournament is set for March 1 through Oct. 17 during operational hours.
It is open to anyone 16 and older.
The cost is $25 per year which covers the entire tournament (normal lake user fees apply). The lake is at 3218 Bason Road in Mebane.
Participants may join the tournament anytime during the season. Fish as often as you like each month, the heaviest largemouth bass caught and weighed in by an entrant during the current month wins that month. There will be a total of eight monthly winners for the season.
The Big Bass Tournament Fish-Off will be Oct. 23.
For information, call 919-563-6544 or visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.
Thinking in Color
The International Civil Rights Center and Museum will offer a virtual seminar, Thinking in Color, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, via Zoom. Professor Will Harris of the University of Pennsylvania will talk about the attributes or traits of rights.
A follow-up conversation will be offered via Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 1.
This is the fourth program in a series, Seven Colors of Rights.
For information, call 336-274-9199 or visit www.sitinmovement.org.
Operation Restoration
Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville, is continuing Operation Restoration, a long-term project with the goal of restoring and preserving the entirety of the Victorian house museum.
Körner’s Folly started 2021 off with the restoration of four rooms — the library, the foyer and the two children’s playrooms. Work began in early February and is expected to take three months. Restoration is the process of depicting the form, features and character of a property at a particular period of time. The Körner’s Folly Foundation is focused on returning the house to its appearance at the height of family activity, 1890-1905.
These four rooms have critical infrastructure needs that will be addressed, including cracked and failing plaster ceilings, detached baseboards, and aged, rotten window casings and moldings. In addition, outdated electrical conduits will be removed, and missing tiles will be replaced. Lastly, refinished furniture, original paint colors and wall coverings will help return the rooms to their former glory.
Tour routes may be altered slightly to accommodate the work. At times, one to two rooms may periodically close. Call ahead for information on closings at 336-996-7922. Tickets for self-guided tours may be booked in advance through www.kornersfolly.org. Same-day appointments may not always be available.
Master Gardener classes
The N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Guilford County Master Gardener volunteers are offering the following Zoom classes:
Container Edibles — Growing Herbs and Vegetables in Pots: March 11. Learn the steps for best results: the right location, best varieties, good timing and planning.
Culinary Herbs: March 23. Learn the requirements and characteristics of favorite herb plants to use in your kitchen.
Growing Great Tomatoes — Top Tips, Part 2: April 8. Steps and strategies for planting, maintaining and harvesting your best tomato crop — in beds or containers.
Flower Growing FUN-Damentals: April 20. Learn about annuals and perennials for any size flower garden. Learn how to choose the correct varieties for your space to maximize color and blooms in beds or containers.
Each class will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Registration is required at http://go.ncsu.edu/growwithus.
For information, call 336-641-2400 or visit guilfordextension.com.
