Community Briefs

Also, staff will be on-site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays to provide community resource counseling, job search assistance, legal assistance and more.

For information, call 336-275-6090, email info@womenscentergso.org or visit www.womenscentergso.org.

Summer camp signups

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is now taking registrations for its summer 2021 day camps — All Stars Summer Day Camp, Camp Joy and Recreation Center Day Camp — and Greensboro Youth Council Service Learning Camp for teens. Learn more or sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/summer.

Camps will have a reduced number of campers and follow safety protocols. Due to smaller numbers, camp slots are likely to fill up quickly. Caregivers are encouraged to register now to secure a spot.

Words Matter Poetry Contest

In honor of National Poetry Month, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host the inaugural Words Matter Poetry Contest this April. Writers aged 5 and older are invited to submit a video of themselves performing their original work by March 26. Sign up at tinyurl.com/4wt9h7rz to participate.