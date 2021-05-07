Community Briefs

Celebrate Bike Month

Throughout May, the city of Greensboro and community partners will celebrates Bike Month with a series of events:

Move for Heart Health Campaign: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St. Anyone who bikes, walks, runs or uses transit to get to the market will receive a reusable water bottle and other giveaways.

Learn to ride classes for children and teens: Saturday, May 8, Jaycee Park parking lot, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive. Ages 12 and younger, 9-11 a.m.; ages 13-18, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $35 per participant. Scholarships available. Register. bikegso.org/Learn-to-Ride.

Learn to ride classes for adults: 9-11 a.m. May 15, Jaycee Park parking lot. Ages 19 and older. $35 per participant. Scholarships available. Register. bikegso.org/Learn-to-Ride.

Ride of Silence: May 19, Kontoor Headquarters, 400 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Sign-in, 5:30 p.m. Staggered start times, 6:30-7 p.m. Slow-paced, annual ride honoring those who have been injured or killed while cycling on public roadways. Registration is required by midnight May 18 and the ride is limited to 100 participants. Register at bikegso.org/Ride-of-Silence.