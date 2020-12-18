Community Briefs

Other Downtown in December experiences, that will continue throughout the month, include Piedmont Winterfest, Sonic Forest, Peppermint Alley and Tinsel Town. Details on each can be found at www.downtownindecember.org.

Online holiday activities

During this holiday season, the High Point Museum is highlighting items from the High Point Historical Society collection in a variety of online activities and entertainment options.

This year, the museum is sharing two historical holiday audio recordings. One is of the Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church Choir of Boys and Men. The choir produced an album “Hymns and Carols for Advent and Christmas by Saint Mary’s Choir of Boys and Men.” The group was directed by Harold G. Andrews Jr., and it was recorded Nov. 1-8, 1967. Choir members included Mike Brown, Vince Childress, David Congdon, Tommy Freeman, Henry Froelich, Charles Hartsoe, Charles Probert, John Probert, Brett Ralston, Alex Rankin, Billy Rankin, Ward Ring, Paul Siceloff, Walker Smith, Chipper Tinsley, Jimmy Tinsley, John Tomlinson, Matt Wall, David Brown, David Joyce, Michael Logan, Joe Brown, Rupert Harwell, Gilbert Clinard, Gilbert Gray and Jack Smith.