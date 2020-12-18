Community Briefs

Virtual seminar
The International Civil Rights Center and Museum will offer a virtual seminar, Thinking in Color, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, via Zoom. Professor Will Harris of the University of Pennsylvania will explore the seven colors of justice.
A follow-up conversation will be offered via Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
For information, call 336-274-9199 or visit www.sitinmovement.org.
Outdoor photo studio
Sharpe Pursuits Event Company will offer an outdoor photo studio with themed backdrops from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, on the 500 block of South Elm Street in Greensboro.
Those interested in having their portraits taken are asked to reserve a time slot at www.communitypictureday.com. Pricing ranges from $25 to $60 per session.
The 500 block of South Elm Street will be closed to traffic to accommodate the outdoor photo studio. Additionally, visitors to downtown Greensboro are encouraged to enjoy Open Streets, a pedestrian-friendly experience from Market to McGee streets beginning at 5 p.m. Retailers will be offering last minute holiday deals and restaurants will be open for dining.
Other Downtown in December experiences, that will continue throughout the month, include Piedmont Winterfest, Sonic Forest, Peppermint Alley and Tinsel Town. Details on each can be found at www.downtownindecember.org.
Online holiday activities
During this holiday season, the High Point Museum is highlighting items from the High Point Historical Society collection in a variety of online activities and entertainment options.
This year, the museum is sharing two historical holiday audio recordings. One is of the Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church Choir of Boys and Men. The choir produced an album “Hymns and Carols for Advent and Christmas by Saint Mary’s Choir of Boys and Men.” The group was directed by Harold G. Andrews Jr., and it was recorded Nov. 1-8, 1967. Choir members included Mike Brown, Vince Childress, David Congdon, Tommy Freeman, Henry Froelich, Charles Hartsoe, Charles Probert, John Probert, Brett Ralston, Alex Rankin, Billy Rankin, Ward Ring, Paul Siceloff, Walker Smith, Chipper Tinsley, Jimmy Tinsley, John Tomlinson, Matt Wall, David Brown, David Joyce, Michael Logan, Joe Brown, Rupert Harwell, Gilbert Clinard, Gilbert Gray and Jack Smith.
Also from 1967, the museum is sharing a recording of the William Penn High School Chorus. The group performed "The Messiah" by Handel, which was directed by Mary P. Browne on Dec. 17, 1967. William Penn closed after the 1967-68 school year, so this was the 18th and last year the chorus performed “The Messiah” at the school’s Christmas concert. Soloists were Melvin Washington, Umstead McAdoo, Barbara G. Collins and Dianne H. Spencer.
Both audio recordings are available at www.youtube.com/c/HighPointMuseum.
The museum is home to a variety of Christmas cards and postcards. Museum staff developed a virtual exhibit, an advent calendar and online puzzles featuring some of the cards from the collection. To see them, visit www.highpointnc.gov/694/Museum/ and click on the Online Learning tab.
Museum staff also recorded three holiday stories, one for Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa and will be available on YouTube.
Virtual film festival
The 19th annual Triad Jewish Film Festival, set for Feb. 25-March 14 and focused on the global diversity of Judaism, is going virtual.
The festival, a Greensboro Jewish Federation event, will present seven of the best films from Israeli and Jewish cinema, not yet available in theaters — and viewers don't have to be in the Triad to watch them.
Individual tickets start at $11 per film; ticket packages are available.
For information, call 336-852-5433 or visit mytjff.com.
