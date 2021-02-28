Community Briefs

For information on foam recycling, use the Waste Wizard in the GSO Collects tool to find out what goes where. Also, visit bit.ly/gsoCollects.

Parks Passport

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has launched a Parks Passport program to encourage residents to explore local outdoor opportunities around the city. Anyone who visits all 20 locations by Dec. 31 will get a Parks and Recreation item and be entered into a drawing for a prize packet worth an estimated $200.

Pick up the passport at Parks and Recreation headquarters, 301 S. Greene St., Suite 300, Greensboro, or download it at www.greensboro-nc.gov/contest. English- and Spanish-language versions are available.

Visit each location on the passport and search for the Parks Passport sign. Each sign will have a special word that residents can use to fill in a phrase on the passport. When the phrase is complete, mail or drop the passport off at Parks and Recreation to receive a swag item. One participant will win a random drawing for a prize package of Parks and Recreation gifts and experiences. The drawing will be held in January 2022.

Sports leagues

After a hiatus, this spring the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host sports leagues for youth and adults.