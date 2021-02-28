Community Briefs

City resumes normal hours
In response to Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions, the city of Greensboro is returning to regular public operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday. The city’s library and parks and recreation departments will follow a different schedule with announcements made separately.
Residents are still encouraged to avoid visiting city facilities if possible, instead using other methods of handling city business, such as by phone, email, postal mail, etc.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/59yfd8ak for the latest news, cancellations and service changes.
Cornerstone Conversation on Wednesday
The Downtown Greenway offers Cornerstone Conversations with Dabney Sanders at noon on the first Wednesday of the month.
Why Build an Urban Greenway? is the topic of the Wednesday conversation.
Nasha McCray, director of Greensboro Parks and Recreation, is the guest speaker.
Those interested should tune in live on the Downtown Greenway's Facebook page.
For information, call 336-387-8353 or dsanders@actiongreensboro.org.
Series delves into community concerns
The Greensboro History Museum has partnered with UNCG's department of communication studies to launch a series of Democracy Tables as part of the Project Democracy 20/20 initiative.
The Democracy Tables project seeks engagement from Greensboro residents and the surrounding area to explore, question and respond to community concerns in an intimate and informal group setting.
Upcoming Zooms at 4 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Thursday will focus on "Police, Community and Justice."
More events are scheduled through April 10.
For information, visit https://greensborohistory.org/democracytables.
More recycling options
Greensboro residents may now take their foam packaging and food service products to Tiny House Community Development at 1310 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro for recycling.
Foam must be clean, dry and free of labels and tape. Foam packing peanuts and foam wrapping are not accepted.
Foam dropped off at this location will be ground, melted and recycled into picture frames and molding. Proceeds from the sale of foam will be used to support workforce development and reducing homelessness in the Triad.
Foam recycling was made possible by recycling grants from The Foodservice Packaging Institute and Greensboro Beautiful and is a combined effort of those donors plus Environmental Stewardship Greensboro, Emerging Ecology, FoamCycle and many private donors.
For information on foam recycling, use the Waste Wizard in the GSO Collects tool to find out what goes where. Also, visit bit.ly/gsoCollects.
Parks Passport
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has launched a Parks Passport program to encourage residents to explore local outdoor opportunities around the city. Anyone who visits all 20 locations by Dec. 31 will get a Parks and Recreation item and be entered into a drawing for a prize packet worth an estimated $200.
Pick up the passport at Parks and Recreation headquarters, 301 S. Greene St., Suite 300, Greensboro, or download it at www.greensboro-nc.gov/contest. English- and Spanish-language versions are available.
Visit each location on the passport and search for the Parks Passport sign. Each sign will have a special word that residents can use to fill in a phrase on the passport. When the phrase is complete, mail or drop the passport off at Parks and Recreation to receive a swag item. One participant will win a random drawing for a prize package of Parks and Recreation gifts and experiences. The drawing will be held in January 2022.
Sports leagues
After a hiatus, this spring the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host sports leagues for youth and adults.
Registration is now underway for adult kickball, men’s slow-pitch softball and youth baseball.
Sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/athletics or by appointment at the Greensboro Sportsplex.
Deadline to register is March 12, or when the leagues fill.
Public input sought
The Greensboro Department of Transportation, the lead planning agency of the Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, invites members of the public to learn more about and provide comments during the 2021 federal certification review of its planning process.
Members of the public may watch online at tinyurl.com/hzq6mjhb as representatives from the Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transportation Administration conduct the review from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and March 8. To submit comments to federal officials, take the online survey at www.guampo.org or send written comments to Suzette Morales of the FHWA at omojojadavwe.morales@dot.gov. The deadline for comments is March 22.
The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization manages the transportation planning process required by federal law. Every four years, federal officials conduct this review to determine whether the MPO’s planning process adheres to federal statutes and regulations.
Virtual workshops
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Wilkes County is offering virtual family and consumer science workshops at 11 a.m. on the first Thursday of the month.
The workshops planned so far include:
- Thursday: Understanding your air fryer
- April 1: Biscuits — then and now
- May 6: Pillows, pillows, pillows
- June 3: Meals in a mug
To register for these free Zoom events, call 336-651-7330 or visit www.eventbrite.com and search for "2021 New Year, New Way With ECA."
New teen center debuts
After several months of construction, painting and remodeling, The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point is prepared to reveal the new Teen Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
With special funding from a North Carolina grant from federal CARES Act money made possible with the state House Bill 1105 on remote learning sites, The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club transformed two separate rooms into one large space specifically catered to teens. Construction to connect the two rooms was donated by Dunbar & Smith, electrical work was completed by Dobbins Electric, flooring was installed by Flooring Solutions and Lowe’s Home Improvement supplied material pricing specials. Furniture was donated by LEA Unlimited, Sampson Marketing and Davis Furniture.
For information, call 336-881-5444 or visit them at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place in High Point.
Chalk art competition
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation department is looking for artists of all ages and skill levels to join Chalk Walk 2021, a celebration of chalk artistry and competition to be held March 13-14 at the Greensboro Arboretum, 401 Ashland Drive. The cost is $10 to reserve a 5-by-5-foot drawing space. Register online at tinyurl.com/3ev9v7ek by Friday.
Artwork will be judged by local art professionals and a crowd favorite will be chosen by visitors during the event. Artists will complete their original chalk art designs on March 13. Members of the public will be invited to take a socially-distanced stroll through the garden and enjoy the art and outdoors and vote for their favorite piece from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14.
For information, call 336-373-2964.
Wedding conference, vendor fair
Wed Talk is hosting a virtual conference and vendor fair on Saturday.
An "Engaged! Couples Master Class" will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a lunch break featuring virtual venue tours, catering samples and an entertainment showcase. Participants will receive a catering sample bag at their doorstep.
A fashion show follows at 4:30 p.m., an interactive virtual vendor fair from 5 to 7 p.m. and a giveaway at 7 p.m.
The cost is $25 for two people.
For information, visit www.wedtalknc.com.
New Körner’s Folly exhibit
Historic Körner’s Folly in Kernersville has launched a new virtual exhibit, “Who Was Aunt Dealy?,” investigating the life of Clara Körner, and it is available on the organization’s website at www.kornersfolly.org.
This exhibit aims to provide more information and context about the life of Clara Körner, also known as Aunt Dealy, and her experiences. Körner’s life, spanning the years 1820 to 1896, offers a unique opportunity to explore the impact that slavery, Reconstruction and a fast-changing society had upon the lives of Americans during this historical period.
Tying into the theme of 2021’s Black History Month, “Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity,” the exhibit traces the story of a woman who was born into enslavement and yet enjoyed rare privileges for a Black woman during this historical period, and also made an immeasurable impact on the lives of the family who lived at Körner’s Folly.
The exhibit will be available on the organization’s website through the end of the year.
For information, call 336-996-7922.
