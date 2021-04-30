Community Briefs

For information, call 336-686-5971 or email aprilparker@goelsewhere.org.

‘Beyond the Blooms’

In celebration of National Wildflower Week (May 3-9), the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is hosting a free 30-minute “Beyond the Blooms” webinar at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, presented by Parkway Interpretive Ranger Peter Hamel.

Appalachia’s rich biodiversity is showcased in the spring as hundreds of varieties of plants emerge from dormancy in dazzling displays of colors, shapes and quantities. Looking beyond the blooms, however, there is much more to see and learn from these flowers beyond their beauty and fragrance.

This Zoom webinar is the latest installment of the Insider’s Report series which highlights the nonprofit’s projects and ways to enjoy the national park unit. A new topic is covered at 11 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month.

To register, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.

