Community Briefs

New arrivals at GSC
Three animals destined for Revolution Ridge have arrived at the Greensboro Science Center:
- Holly, a 3-year-old female pygmy hippo from Zoo Tampa
- Ralph, an 8-year-old male pygmy hippo from Zoo Miami
- Bakari, a 14-year-old male okapi from Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The animals are located in their indoor exhibit spaces, where they will be monitored by the GSC’s animal care team as they acclimate to their new surroundings. They will be in quarantine, a period of time all new animals must go through to ensure their health before joining other animals on exhibit, for a minimum of 30 days.
Revolution Ridge, the GSC’s zoo expansion, is scheduled to open in late May. In addition to pygmy hippos and an okapi, the area will house cassowaries, flamingos, a cat complex featuring small cats, a state-of-the-art animal hospital and conservation center, and red pandas.
Virtual seminar
The International Civil Rights Center and Museum will offer a virtual seminar, Fitting Together America's Three Foundings, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, via Zoom. Professor Will Harris of the University of Pennsylvania will speak.
A follow-up conversation will be offered via Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 22.
For information, call 336-274-9199 or visit www.sitinmovement.org.
Open Streets returns
Downtown Greensboro has announced the return of Open Streets, set for 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 20. Visitors to the center city are invited to shop local and enjoy patio dining along a pedestrian-friendly Elm Street, from Market to Lewis streets.
Open Streets will be held every Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. in downtown Greensboro.
For information, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/openstreets/.
Golf clinics
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will offer adaptive golf clinics for ages 7 through adult and First Tee Challenger Golf for children 10 and older this spring.
The adaptive golf clinics will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, March 20 and April 17, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. May 22 at Gillespie Golf Course 306 E. Florida St. Register for this free program at tinyurl.com/mdjw84fy, email air@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2626. The clinics are designed to teach adaptive techniques for individuals with physical disabilities. No previous experience is needed to participate.
First Tee Challenger Golf will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, March 31-May 5, at Gillespie Golf Course. Participants will have the opportunity to learn adaptive techniques taught by golf instructors. Modifications will be offered. The fee is $10 and registration is required. Register at https://firstteecentralcarolina.org/.
To learn more about Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation programs, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/air.
New bike lanes
As part of its effort to add more bike lanes citywide, the Greensboro Department of Transportation will install temporary bike lanes on Spring Garden Street between Tate and Fulton streets later this month. Residents are invited to learn more about this Spring Garden Street pop-up project and ask GDOT staff questions during a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. March 22. To participate in the meeting, see an overview of the pop-up project, and provide feedback, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/SpringGarden.
The pop-up project will add temporary bike lanes on both sides of Spring Garden Street and remove parallel parking spots on the south side of the road, beginning March 29. If the pop-up is successful, permanent bikes lanes will be added when the street is resurfaced later this year. Other portions of Spring Garden Street have permanent bike lanes. This section of Spring Garden currently has “sharrows,” which indicate the street is to be shared with motor vehicles and bikes.
For information on this and other GDOT projects, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GDOT.
Facilities reopen
In response to recent changes in the state’s COVID-19 recommendations, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has updated its reopening plans:
- The department is now accepting picnic shelter reservations for parties of 50 or fewer.
- Facility rentals, including the Barber Park Event Center and recreation centers, have resumed. These spaces are currently limited to 30% capacity, per the state’s modified stay-at-home order.
- All rentals must follow the state’s COVID-19 safety rules, including the face-covering requirement.
Also, indoor facility hours have expanded.
- The Greensboro Sportsplex and Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion will be open by reservation only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.
- All recreation centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
- Smith and Trotter active adult centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Irish Arts & Culture Day
The High Point Arts Council will present an Irish Arts & Culture Day from 2 to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point. This event will feature performances by the Lismore Academy of Irish Dance and Chris Cooke from Ewes Tree Irish Band.
Also featured are the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the oldest and largest Irish Catholic organization in America. Several AOH leaders will offer history about the Irish language, music and culture. The program will conclude with a special tribute by local performing artist, Sharon Pierce.
Tickets are no-cost, but required. There is a four ticket limit per order. To order tickets, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26, between 1 and 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays or visit www.HighPointArts.org.
This event will also be livestreamed on the High Point Arts Council Facebook page under Events.
Employer Spotlight Event
The Women's Resource Center of Greensboro is offering a virtual Employer Spotlight Event from 10 a.m. to noon March 31.
The following business are expected to attend this event which is open to men and women: Alchemi Clean, AppleOne Staffing, Bayada Home Health, Cone Health, Graham Personnel Services, Lincoln Financial, Source Receivables Management and Spectrum.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/nfb8ty2n.
Beginning the week of April 12, some Greensboro residents will see changes to their solid waste and/or recycling collection service. These changes are being made in order to meet growing service needs and to balance daily workloads for city crews. Approximately 16,000 residents will have a new collection service day or recycling week. All affected residents will receive a day change notice and/or new calendar in the mail. Other ways to find out if your service day is changing include:
- Visiting www.greensboro-nc.gov/collects and typing in your address. You can also sign up for automated phone, email or text reminders to help you remember the new date, and print a calendar with your new recycling service week.
- Calling 336-373-2489. Staff will let you know if your service day is changing. They can also sign you up for automated phone, email or text service reminders to help you remember the new date.
- Viewing the map at tinyurl.com/cv2f9cr9 which shows the changes.
- Using the GSO Collects app on your smartphone to get regular collection service reminders. Download the app from the Google Play or iOS stores. If you currently use the GSO Collects app, your service day will automatically be updated and you will receive correct service notifications.
For information, contact Chris Marriott at chris.marriott@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7612.
