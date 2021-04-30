Community Briefs

Job resource fair
Community Connections Initiative will host a job resource fair for youth age 14-24 from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave. in Greensboro. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about resume writing, gain tips on interviewing and learn soft skills to prepare them for jobs.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with youth mentoring organizations like Punch for Pounds and The Urban Renaissance Culture, as well as job readiness programs like NC Works NextGen Program.
In March of 2021 Greensboro Police Chief Brian James called on the community to get 500 young people, age 14-24, employed this summer. The Changing the Game: Community Initiative is working to fulfill that goal by working with local employers to find 500 jobs in Greensboro.
Community Connections committee members are ready to hear from employers in all industries including retail, hospitality, recreation and manufacturing. Local employers are encouraged to visit www.signupgenius.com/go/teenjobsgso2021. There employers can fill out the number and type of positions available and Community Connections committee will partner a young person who has attended job fairs, soft skills training and job-hunting clinics to fill the available paid positions.
For information, contact Tifanie Rudd at t_rudd@m8d2rise.com or Regina Glaspie at Regina.Glaspie@greensboro-nc.gov.
Youth yoga classes
Beginning in May, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will offer two youth yoga classes with Youth Programmer Shelli Scott. Sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/msshelli. Caregivers may bring a lawn chair and watch from a distance.
- Lil’ Yogis: 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays, May 4-Aug. 31, Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road, Greensboro. For ages 3 to 6. $5 per session.
- Yoga Kids: 3-4 p.m. Thursdays, May 6-Aug. 26, Country Park Picnic Shelter No. 7. For ages 7 to 10. $5 per session.
For information, contact Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7757.
Transit system resumes
Beginning Monday, May 3, High Point Transit System will resume 30-minute service in the morning and afternoon peak hours. However, the Industrial Park route and Guaranteed Ride Home Service will not be returning. Schedule information is available at tinyurl.com/j764vu92 or by calling 336-889-7433.
Passengers must wear masks while on transit property (inside and outside) and while boarding and riding transit vehicles.
Committee members sought
Residents who are interested in serving the city of Greensboro as a member of an advisory committee for the Minority/Women Business Enterprise Office are encouraged to complete and submit an online interest form at https://form.jotform.com/211034660897054 and read this document at https://tinyurl.com/tv9ht75d. The document outlines responsibilities, proposed composition and a suggested meeting schedule for the committee, among other details.
The deadline to submit the online interest form is May 21.
The advisory committee, formerly called the M/WBE Coordinating Committee, is scheduled to be in place July 1 and will consist of up to 11 members appointed by the city manager’s office for a two-year term.
Community discussion
The new, three-part NCCJ program series “How Do We Talk About Racism & Community Policing?” began April 27 with a panel discussion and continued April 29 with a reflection and response from Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Police Chief Brian James.
Part 3: Building Community for Systemic Change is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 5. To register, visit tinyurl.com/wv7puh3j.
This session will offer skills and share techniques for sustaining respectful and affirming discussions about uncomfortable topics like systemic racism and community policing.
For information, call 336-272-0359.
‘Beyond the Blooms’
In celebration of National Wildflower Week (May 3-9), the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is hosting a free 30-minute “Beyond the Blooms” webinar at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, presented by Parkway Interpretive Ranger Peter Hamel.
Appalachia’s rich biodiversity is showcased in the spring as hundreds of varieties of plants emerge from dormancy in dazzling displays of colors, shapes and quantities. Looking beyond the blooms, however, there is much more to see and learn from these flowers beyond their beauty and fragrance.
This Zoom webinar is the latest installment of the Insider’s Report series which highlights the nonprofit’s projects and ways to enjoy the national park unit. A new topic is covered at 11 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month.
To register, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.
Outdoor exploration programs
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is introducing new outdoor exploration programs for the youngest children and their caregivers where kids can hike, scout streams and generally get wild with Youth Programmer Shelli Scott. These programs, running May to August, are meant for a child and grownup to participate together. They are free but registration is required. Sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/msshelli.
- Growing Up Wild: 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, May 12-26, Keeley Park Community Garden picnic shelter and 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 11-25 at Hester Park picnic shelter No. 5. Ages 2-5.
- Kangaroo Hikes: 10 a.m. Thursdays, May to August. May 13, Twin Ponds Trail at Gibson Park; May 27, Copperhead Trail by Lewis Recreation Center; June 10, Company Mill Preserve Trail; June 24, Piedmont Trail near Lake Brandt; July 8, Chimney Run and Lake Trail at Southwest Park; July 22, Townsend Trail; Aug. 12, Bear Hollow Trail to Reedy Overlook at Northeast Park; and Aug. 26, Bill Craft Trail. For ages 0-2.
- Stream Splashers: 2 p.m. Wednesdays. May 5, Bog Garden; June 2, Guilford Hills Park; July 7, location to be determined; Aug. 4, location to be determined. For ages 3-6.
For information, contact Scott at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7757.
New website
The Greensboro Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has launched a website, www.naacpgso.org, to inform members and the general community about relevant news, events and activities, with the feature “Report an Incident.”
Designed by Brittani Hunt, the first phase of the interactive website acknowledges the NAACP’s mission of advocacy, activism and agitation to fight for people of color to end racial discrimination.
Branch officers and standing committees are listed with contact information.
In the next weeks, the webpage will provide addition information: Branch history, expanded news section, media inquiries and social media connections, plus features on key committees.
Adopt a park
Burlington’s Recreation & Parks Department is launching an Adopt-A-Park program to cultivate community stewardship of park properties by encouraging residents, businesses and nonprofits to become involved in the beautification and enhancement of city parks and trails. The city maintains more than 600 acres of park land and more than 15 miles of trails. City staff provides routine maintenance and repairs but adopting groups will contribute extra care and attention.
Groups will improve a specific section of park or trail by agreeing to pick up litter, maintain flower beds, report vandalism or other pre-approved small projects. Once a group applies to adopt a park for a year (at least four service days), they will work with a designated staff member to understand their commitment, safety and reporting requirements. The city will provide safety information, trash bags, litter grabbers, gloves and debris pick-up from designated areas.
For information, visit www.BurlingtonNC.gov/AdoptAPark.
Greensboro Taco Festival
The Greensboro Taco Festival is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at White Oak Amphitheatre at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
At the event, taco lovers will have more than 10 of the city’s restaurants, food trucks and carts available to order tacos and other related food items (sold separately).
Event organizers say there will also be a live bands and DJs, as well as beverage stations that will serve margaritas, beer, water and other drinks.
To buy a ticket for the event, visit tinyurl.com/4ux6vej6.
Restaurants or food truck owners that are interested in being a vendor or event sponsor can email adam@azfoodfestivals.com for more information.
