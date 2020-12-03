Community Briefs

Briefs headline here

The City of High Point is preparing for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, which is designed to provide free income tax preparation services to eligible individuals and families. Volunteers are needed.

VITA sites will be located throughout High Point beginning in late January 2021. Individuals and families who earn up to $57,000 are eligible to receive VITA services​. Tax preparation services are offered free of charge by IRS-certified tax preparers. Returns are filed electronically, and customers could have their entire refund deposited into their checking or saving account in as little as seven to 14 days.

The goals of the VITA Program are to provide professional tax preparation services to qualified households at no cost and provide households with financial education and resources that will empower them to maximize their refunds so that they continue to thrive.

The City of High Point is actively recruiting volunteers for VITA. Individuals may serve as tax preparers, interpreters, quality reviewers, appointment schedulers and greeters. All volunteers will receive training by IRS-certified tax instructors.

Volunteers can work weekdays, weeknights and Saturdays; hours are flexible. Virtual volunteer positions are available. Interested individuals should email VITA@highpointnc.gov to register for one of two virtual volunteer information sessions held at 10 a.m. Saturdays, Dec. 12 and Dec 19.

