Community Briefs

Arts & Culture series
The High Point Arts Council is introducing an Arts & Culture series that will feature various artists.
The first event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10. The council will present an Asian-themed event for an afternoon of cultural learning and celebration. This event will feature music, art, clothing, crafts and stories from Japanese and Chinese cultures. It also will include hands-on activities for all ages.
The featured artist will be Sue Chen.
This will be a pay-as-you-can event at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point. Tickets are no cost, but are required as attendance is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. This event will also be livestreamed for people who would prefer to experience it in their home.
To purchase tickets, visit www.etix.com/ticket/p/2177097/asian-culture-and-arts-day-high-point-centennial-station-arts-center or call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
Yard waste collection
The city of High Point yard waste collection has resumed. Holiday trees and greenery can be disposed of with yard waste. All decorations, wire, tape, lights, rope and tinsel must be removed before trees and greenery can be collected.
Trees with lights and ornaments will not be collected until the items have been removed. Also, artificial trees and wreaths should be placed with bulk garbage for collection. These contain metal and should not travel to the city compost facility.
For information, call 336-883-2985.
Resident feedback sought
The city of High Point Planning and Development Department conducted a study of the Jamestown Bypass and is seeking resident feedback on the draft assessment that has been prepared for public review. Residents are invited to join a Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Those interested in attending the meeting will need to register at www.highpointnc.gov/VirtualPublicMeeting. Residents can also submit questions ahead of time by sending them to landuseassessments@highpointnc.gov.
The Jamestown Bypass is currently under construction and proposed to open in 2022. The new roadway will enhance connectivity from High Point to Greensboro by connecting I-74 and I-73. Because this road is on a new alignment, new areas will be opened for potential development and redevelopment. Due to these changes, the city of High Point conducted a land use assessment of a 1.4-square-mile area along the Greensboro Road and Jamestown Bypass corridors from Montlieu Avenue in High Point to the Jamestown town limits at Deep River.
A complete draft of the assessment and other information can be found at www.highpointnc.gov/landuseassessments. Attendees should review the draft ahead of time so that questions can be answered during the meeting. For information, contact Heidi Galanti, planning services administrator, at 336-883-3328.
Spring Youth Athletics
Graham Recreation & Parks Spring Youth Athletics registration is now underway. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the spring youth athletic programs will look a little different this year. A class (instructional league) system will be used in order to adhere to current regulations and guidelines.
All participants will be placed on teams consisting of no more than 20 players and four coaches. There will be no games versus other teams or classes; it will be intra-squad games only. Teams will not practice nor scrimmage against other teams. Spectators and coaches will be required to wear masks, social distance and follow all COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.
Registration dates:
- Soccer: Through Feb. 1. Ages: 4-14.
- Lacrosse: Through Feb. 1. Ages: 7-14.
- Baseball: Through March 1. Ages: 6-14.
- Softball: Through March 1. Ages: 6-14.
- T-Ball: Through March 31. Ages: 4-5.
- Grow Golf Now Team Series: Through March 1. Ages: 6-14.
For information, visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com or call 336-570-6718.
Downtown Greenway updates
The following was recently announced in a Downtown Greenway newsletter:
Last year was a busy one for construction with work continuing on the Murrow Boulevard section running from Gate City Boulevard north and then west to Fisher Avenue and Greene Street. Work is almost complete with some final landscaping, site furnishings and signage to be finished.
An assessment is ongoing of the recent repaving of Murrow Boulevard; walkers may see cones on the roadway for a bit longer. The bridges along Fisher Avenue that go over the railroad tracks and Church Street are in need of repair and that work will take place in 2021.
The trail will be open and a safe route will be provided during that construction. This whole section is a dramatic change from a six-lane divided highway unsafe for pedestrians and cyclists with no landscaping to what is visible today – a 12-foot wide greenway with enhanced landscaping and lots of trees, a protected bike lane for southbound traffic and a roadway suitable for vehicular traffic.
The former railroad corridor on the west side goes out to bid in April 2021 with an anticipated summer start date. This section should be complete in 2022 and will close the 4-mile loop of the Downtown Greenway.
For information or to volunteer, call 336-387-8353 or email dsanders@actiongreensboro.org.
Civil Rights Gala
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro will hold its 2021 Civil Rights Gala at 7 p.m. Jan. 30.
The event will be virtual and will honor U.S. Congressman James Clyburn with the Alston-Jones International Civil and Human Rights Award. Attorney and award-winning author Bryan Stevenson will receive the Unsung Hero Award. The Rev. Julie Peeples will be recognized with the museum's Lifetime Community Service Award. Bennett College alumna ('63) Ingrid Wynn Catlin will receive the Sit-In Participant Award. Terence Muhammad will be the recipient of the inaugural Keeper of the Flame Award.
Individual guests are encouraged to make a donation of $50 or more. Corporate sponsors are welcome.
For information, call 336-274-9199 or visit www.sitinmovement.org.
Garden volunteer opportunities
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville has announced the following volunteer opportunities: gardening, Welcome Center desk and office support, retail sales, special events and hospitality, tour guide/docent (training provided), and Gift Shop Guild (creating unique items to sell in the shop).
For information, call Toni Hays at 336-996-7888 or tonihays@pjcbg.org.
