Community Briefs

For information, visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com or call 336-570-6718.

Downtown Greenway updates

The following was recently announced in a Downtown Greenway newsletter:

Last year was a busy one for construction with work continuing on the Murrow Boulevard section running from Gate City Boulevard north and then west to Fisher Avenue and Greene Street. Work is almost complete with some final landscaping, site furnishings and signage to be finished.

An assessment is ongoing of the recent repaving of Murrow Boulevard; walkers may see cones on the roadway for a bit longer. The bridges along Fisher Avenue that go over the railroad tracks and Church Street are in need of repair and that work will take place in 2021.

The trail will be open and a safe route will be provided during that construction. This whole section is a dramatic change from a six-lane divided highway unsafe for pedestrians and cyclists with no landscaping to what is visible today – a 12-foot wide greenway with enhanced landscaping and lots of trees, a protected bike lane for southbound traffic and a roadway suitable for vehicular traffic.