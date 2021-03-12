Community Briefs

COVID-19 Loss Support Group
AuthoraCare Collective, formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro and Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell, will present an online COVID-19 Loss Support Group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 16-April 20. Registration is required by today, March 12, and can be made by calling 336-532-0100.
Virtual Java with Justin
Greensboro City Council District 3 representative. Justin Outling is hosting a Facebook version of his “Java with Justin” meeting at noon today, March 12, at www.Facebook.com/JOutling. This virtual community meeting provides an opportunity for all Greensboro residents to interact with Outling and share concerns and ask questions directly to the Facebook page.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.