Community Briefs

COVID-19 Loss Support Group

AuthoraCare Collective, formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro and Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell, will present an online COVID-19 Loss Support Group from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 16-April 20. Registration is required by today, March 12, and can be made by calling 336-532-0100.

Virtual Java with Justin

Greensboro City Council District 3 representative. Justin Outling is hosting a Facebook version of his “Java with Justin” meeting at noon today, March 12, at www.Facebook.com/JOutling. This virtual community meeting provides an opportunity for all Greensboro residents to interact with Outling and share concerns and ask questions directly to the Facebook page.