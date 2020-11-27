Community Briefs

Graham's annual Christmas tree lighting celebration will be virtual this year with the link coming soon.

It will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Fireworks will not be offered this year.

The tree is a Fraser fir, a native evergreen tree that grows on moist, cool slopes on top of the highest of the Appalachian Mountains in the southeastern United States. It can grow to 30 to 50 feet tall. The tree came to Graham from Alamance County Cooperative Extension in the fall of 2012.

For information, visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.

Holiday market postponed

Due to the growing spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina, the High Point Rockers and SAVVY vendors have made the decision to postpone the Holiday Pop-Up Market originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 29.

The outdoor shopping event will take place sometime in the spring.

