Community Briefs

Love & War

The Greensboro Public Library will offer readings and a conversation from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, with four authors — M.C. Armstrong, Teresa Fazio, Colin D. Halloran and M.L. Doyle — who write about the military experience and its impact on romance.

This free program, Love & War, will be conducted on Zoom. To register, visit tinyurl.com/1r9il6gr.

Or join the event at www.facebook.com/events/860353934506759.

Book discussion

John Hart will discuss his new book, "The Unwilling," during a virtual event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2. The event is sponsored by Bookmarks, a bookstore in Winston-Salem.

Hart is the only author to win the Edgar Award for Best Novel consecutively, he has also won the Barry Award, the Southern Independent Bookseller’s Award for Fiction, the Ian Fleming Steel Dagger Award, and the North Carolina Award for Literature. Hart’s works have been translated into many languages around the world.

The event will be a conversation with Patricia Cornwell, an American crime writer best known for the Scarpetta series.