Community Briefs

Financial help
The American Legion Post 53 is nearing the end of its reserve fund and is struggling to pay bills. It has found no relief from the CARES Act to ease the financial burden.
If the post does not receive help soon, it may have to close its doors. The post has been in the community for more than 100 years serving veterans.
The post supports Boys State, Legion Camp, veteran events and more.
The post needs about $25,000 to stay afloat. To donate, make a check out to the American Legion Post 53 and mail it to 729 Creek Ridge Road, Greensboro, NC 27406.
For information, contact Robert Hickey, Commander Post 53, at 617-283-7195.
Parade, tribute
The Greensboro Justice Coalition has organized a parade and tribute to Marcus Deon Smith to begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at the Beloved Community Center, 417 Arlington St. in Greensboro.
Smith would have turned 41 on Saturday, Jan. 30.
Everyone should wear a mask and socially distance. Participants are encouraged to bring birthday cards, music makers and flowers.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/belovedcommunitycentergreensboro.
Love & War
The Greensboro Public Library will offer readings and a conversation from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, with four authors — M.C. Armstrong, Teresa Fazio, Colin D. Halloran and M.L. Doyle — who write about the military experience and its impact on romance.
This free program, Love & War, will be conducted on Zoom. To register, visit tinyurl.com/1r9il6gr.
Or join the event at www.facebook.com/events/860353934506759.
Book discussion
John Hart will discuss his new book, "The Unwilling," during a virtual event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2. The event is sponsored by Bookmarks, a bookstore in Winston-Salem.
Hart is the only author to win the Edgar Award for Best Novel consecutively, he has also won the Barry Award, the Southern Independent Bookseller’s Award for Fiction, the Ian Fleming Steel Dagger Award, and the North Carolina Award for Literature. Hart’s works have been translated into many languages around the world.
The event will be a conversation with Patricia Cornwell, an American crime writer best known for the Scarpetta series.
Admission for this event is pay-what-you-can. Participants can purchase a copy of "The Unwilling" with a signed bookplate or make a donation at www.bookmarksnc.org/event/HartCornwell.
For information, call 336-747-1471 or visit bookmarksnc.org.
#DGSOtogo
Downtown Greensboro has drawn the first week of winning names for its #DGSOtogo contest. Participants in the contest have the opportunity to win $500 per week for themselves and the business they visited. In its opening week, 82 people entered the contest and generated more than $5,800 in local revenue.
Week one winners are:
- $500 Grand Prize: Kaiden Manning
- $500 Business Grand Prize: Stolen Skate Shop
- Downtown Greensboro merchandise and gift cards: Monica Luong, Agnes Moore, Julia Roach and Noah Rothermel.
Guilford Merchants Association has committed $2,000 to #DGSOtogo to cover two weeks’ worth of drawings.
DGI is challenging the Triad to find a local spot in downtown Greensboro and dine/shop in person, order takeout, buy gift cards or shop online. After spending $25 or more in a downtown business, participants can upload a photo of their signed receipt to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the receipt will also receive $500.
For information, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org.
African culture
The High Point Arts Council will present an African-themed event for an afternoon of cultural learning and celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 7.
This event will feature music, art, clothing, crafts and stories from various African cultures. With the mandated restrictions due to COVID-19, food will not be provided.
This will be a pay-as-you-can event at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point. Tickets are no cost, but are required as attendance is limited due to COVID restrictions.
Programming will be provided by the Otesha Creative Arts Ensemble.
For tickets, visit www.HighPointArts.org/events or call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
This event also will be livestreamed on the council’s Facebook page under Events.
Date Night kit
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is offering a COVID-19 safe solution to the Valentine’s Day night out — a Date Night kit. The $20 kit includes supplies and instructions for making a chocolate treat and romantic craft and a conversation-starter game residents can enjoy at home with their partner or quarantine bubble buddies. Reserve a kit at tinyurl.com/ocawkbp2 by Feb. 10.
All activities are appropriate for two adults or older teens. Everyone who reserves a kit can pick it up at the recreation facility of their choice between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Feb. 12.
For information, contact Chamreece Diggs at chamreece.diggs@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7503.
Review plan
The High Point Metropolitan Planning Organization is soliciting comments on the Draft 2021-2022 High Point MPO Unified Planning Work Program. The UPWP outlines the work schedule, projects and financing of MPO staff for the fiscal year.
The public review period ends on March 5.
Copies of the UPWP will be available for public review in the following locations beginning Monday, Feb. 1: High Point Public Library, Archdale Public Library, Jamestown Public Library, Davidson County Libraries, High Point Department of Transportation, Archdale Planning Department, Denton Town Hall, Jamestown Town Hall, Lexington City Hall, Thomasville Engineering Department, Trinity City Hall, Wallburg Town Hall, Davidson County Planning Department, Guilford County Planning Department and the Randolph County Planning Department.
It will also be online at www.highpointnc.gov/HPMPO.
Submit all written comments by March 5 to Greg Venable, High Point Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, P.O. Box 230, High Point, NC 27261.
Contact Venable at 336-883-3310, 336-883-8568 (fax) or greg.venable@highpointnc.gov.
