Community Briefs

Ice storm debris
Greensboro’s field operations department is asking residents who have extensive tree damage due to the recent ice storms and who are unable to prepare it to city yard waste standards to report it by March 5. To report debris, call 336-373-2489, use the GSO Collects app “Report an Issue” feature or email cogcc@greensboro-nc.gov. Provide your name, address and phone number.
The city will be begin collections immediately, but it could take several weeks to reach all requested properties. Residents may also put out waste to be collected during their regular trash collection day or may drop items off at the White Street Landfill at 2503 White St., which is accessed via Cone Boulevard to Ralph C. Johnson Way. The landfill is open from 7:50 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The city will waive typical yard waste fees for Greensboro residents through March 6.
Here’s how to prepare yard waste if you want it to be collected on your regular trash collection day:
- Use your own 32-gallon trash can. All items should be contained inside.
- Bag it with heavy duty, clear plastic bags. No other bags will be collected.
- Tie yard waste in bundles not more than 5 feet long.
- Cans, bags or bundles must be no heavier than 50 pounds.
For information, call 336-373-7612.
Java with Justin
Greensboro City Council District 3 representative, Justin Outling, is hosting a Facebook version of his “Java with Justin” meeting at noon today at www.Facebook.com/JOutling. This virtual community meeting provides an opportunity for all Greensboro residents to interact with Outling and share concerns and ask questions. The event was originally scheduled for Feb. 12 but was postponed.
Questions and comments can be submitted directly to the Facebook page.
Virtual beekeeping class
Local Beekeeper Amy Moyle is offering a free virtual beekeeping class via Zoom.
Classes will be from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 21-March 11.
Moyle has invited other beekeepers to attend and share some of their experiences as well. Classes will be recorded.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/1mm4f8yq.
Inclusive recreation
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation unit is introducing three new programs this winter for individuals with disabilities: Yoga class for kids, young adult social club and baking class. To register for these free and low-cost programs taking place on Zoom, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov.AIR or call 336-373-2626.
- Virtual Young Yogis: 4-4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Free. Ages 6-10. Virtual program that teaches participants beginner yoga moves and techniques to engage their mind and body. Adaptive techniques are provided so everyone can participate.
- Young Adult Social Club: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 22-March 15. Free. Ages 13-25. Members engage in variety of activities while also building and strengthening social skills. This program strives to facilitate fun, friendship and a sense of belonging.
- Whisk It Wednesdays: 4:30-5:30 p.m., March 3-24. $5. Ages 15-35. Inclusive program that will give young adults the opportunity to learn and enhance their baking skills. This four-week program will encompass kitchen safety, following a recipe and baking.
For more programs, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual.
The Success Blueprint
The Women's Resource Center of Greensboro will offer a virtual workshop to men and women, "The Success Blueprint: How to Cultivate Your Support System for Personal and Professional Success," from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Join presenter Cheri Timmons, health coach and yoga teacher, to learn how to design support from people, resources, systems and environments.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/294wphjb.
For information, call 336-275-6090.
Racial equity training
YWCA’s Community Builders will host a virtual Racial Equity Institute Groundwater presentation from 9 a.m. to noon March 5.
YWCA has received a grant from the High Point Community Foundation and The Earl & Katherine Congdon Family Foundation to continue to bring racial equity training to the community. This event is $20 and scholarships are available.
The program will attempt to explain how race-based structural inequities impact social, political and economic outcomes and what that means to efforts to eliminate racial disparities.
To register, email hmajors@ywcahp.com.
Book donations
Little Free Libraries have been installed on the Downtown Greenway in Greensboro.
Porter Halyburton designed three libraries and Darlene McClinton painted each at Woven Works Park, Meeting Place at Tradition Cornerstone and on Bragg Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
To learn more about making a book donation, email Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
Action Greensboro encourages residents to purchase books for donations from Scuppernong Books at 304 S. Elm St. in Greensboro as well.
#DGSOtogo contest
Downtown Greensboro has drawn the third week of winning names for its #DGSOtogo contest. In its third week, 70 people entered the contest and generated more than $18,567 in local revenue dollars.
Week three winners are:
- $500 grand prize: Janet Dickerson
- $500 business grand prize: Area Modern Home
- Downtown Greensboro merchandise and gift cards: Diana Jicha, Rebecca Klossner, Laurie Lednum and Marty Overman
For 12 weeks, DGI is challenging the Triad to find a local spot in downtown Greensboro and dine/shop in person, order takeout, buy gift cards or shop online. After spending $25 or more in a downtown business, participants can upload a photo of their signed receipt to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the receipt will also receive $500.
Master Gardener classes
The N.C. Cooperative Extension's Guilford County Master Gardener volunteers are offering the following Zoom classes:
- Growing Great Tomatoes — Top Tips, Part 1: Feb. 23. Learn how to select the right varieties and prepare the soil for beds or containers.
- Container Edibles — Growing Herbs and Vegetables in Pots: March 11. Learn the steps for best results: the right location, best varieties, good timing and planning.
- Culinary Herbs: March 23. Learn the requirements and characteristics of favorite herb plants to use in your kitchen.
- Growing Great Tomatoes — Top Tips, Part 2: April 8. Steps and strategies for planting, maintaining and harvesting your best tomato crop — in beds or containers.
- Flower Growing FUN-Damentals: April 20. Learn about annuals and perennials for any size flower garden. Learn how to choose the correct varieties for your space to maximize color and blooms in beds or containers.
Each class will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Registration is required at http://go.ncsu.edu/growwithus.
For information, call 336-641-2400 or visit guilfordextension.com.
Big Bass Tournament
The Graham-Mebane Lake season-long Big Bass Tournament is set for March 1 through Oct. 17 during operational hours.
It is open to anyone 16 and older.
The cost is $25 per year which covers the entire tournament (normal lake user fees apply). The lake is at 3218 Bason Road in Mebane.
Participants may join the tournament anytime during the season. Fish as often as you like each month, the heaviest largemouth bass caught and weighed in by an entrant during the current month wins that month. There will be a total of eight monthly winners for the season.
The Big Bass Tournament Fish-Off will be Oct. 23.
For information, call 919-563-6544 or visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.
Operation Restoration
Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville, is continuing Operation Restoration, a long-term project with the goal of restoring and preserving the entirety of the Victorian house museum.
Körner’s Folly started 2021 off with the restoration of four rooms — the library, the foyer and the two children’s playrooms. Work began in early February and is expected to take three months. Restoration is the process of depicting the form, features and character of a property at a particular period of time. The Körner’s Folly Foundation is focused on returning the house to its appearance at the height of family activity, 1890-1905.
These four rooms have critical infrastructure needs that will be addressed, including cracked and failing plaster ceilings, detached baseboards, and aged, rotten window casings and moldings. In addition, outdated electrical conduits will be removed, and missing tiles will be replaced. Lastly, refinished furniture, original paint colors and wall coverings will help return the rooms to their former glory.
Tour routes may be altered slightly to accommodate the work. At times, one to two rooms may periodically close. Call ahead for information on closings at 336-996-7922. Tickets for self-guided tours may be booked in advance through www.kornersfolly.org. Same-day appointments may not always be available.
Garden's limited opening
Juniper Level Botanic Garden, a $7.5 million gift to N.C. State and located at 9241 Sauls Road in Raleigh, will open eight weekends during 2021 for public viewing, plant purchases and free advice from the experts. There is no admission fee.
Winter visitation weekends are Feb. 26-28 and March 5-7.
For information, call 919-772-4794 or visit www.jlbg.org/content/visit/gardenDays.php.
Virtual workshops
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Wilkes County is offering virtual family and consumer science workshops at 11 a.m. on the first Thursday of the month.
The workshops planned so far include:
- March 4: Understanding your air fryer
- April 1: Biscuits — then and now
- May 6: Pillow, pillows, pillows
- June 3: Meals in a mug
To register for these free Zoom events, call 336-651-7330 or visit www.eventbrite.com and search for "2021 New Year, New Way With ECA."
