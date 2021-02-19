Community Briefs

Körner’s Folly started 2021 off with the restoration of four rooms — the library, the foyer and the two children’s playrooms. Work began in early February and is expected to take three months. Restoration is the process of depicting the form, features and character of a property at a particular period of time. The Körner’s Folly Foundation is focused on returning the house to its appearance at the height of family activity, 1890-1905.

These four rooms have critical infrastructure needs that will be addressed, including cracked and failing plaster ceilings, detached baseboards, and aged, rotten window casings and moldings. In addition, outdated electrical conduits will be removed, and missing tiles will be replaced. Lastly, refinished furniture, original paint colors and wall coverings will help return the rooms to their former glory.

Tour routes may be altered slightly to accommodate the work. At times, one to two rooms may periodically close. Call ahead for information on closings at 336-996-7922. Tickets for self-guided tours may be booked in advance through www.kornersfolly.org. Same-day appointments may not always be available.

Garden's limited opening