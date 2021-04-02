Community Briefs

Pop the Trunk
The Service Humanity Foundation and community partners will present a Pop the Trunk food distribution event at noon Saturday, April 3, at Next Generation Academy, 3740 S. Holden Road in Greensboro.
The event is a drive-thru, contactless event and will continue while supplies last.
The event is made possible through The Service Humanity Foundation, Care 2 Globe, ScottCares Foundation, Welfare Reform Liaison Project, Hope Community Christian Church, ETA, Rho Beta and Gamma Beta Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Delta Kappa Zeta and Beta Nu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phil Beta Sorority and the academy.
For information, call 336-691-5780.
Basketball tournament
Peeler Recreation Center will sponsor a three-on-three basketball tournament for adults on the newly-renovated Peeler Community Park basketball courts beginning at 11 a.m. April 11 at 1300 Sykes Ave. in Greensboro. The cost is $40 per team. Register at tinyurl.com/4wk4rvm5 by today, April 2.
For information, contact Peeler Recreation Center Director Shatrina Smalls at 336-373-5877 or shatrina.smalls@greensboro-nc.gov.
Meeting planned
A coalition of Alamance County and Graham anti-racist organizations will gather at Wyatt Outlaw Park (Sesquicentennial Park) in downtown Graham at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, to express concerns about the hiring of Douglas Strader by the Graham Police Department and to show support for the family of Marcus Smith.
For information, contact LaShauna Austria at 336-525-1521.
National Community Development Week
The city of High Point will participate in National Community Development Week on April 5-9. Communities across the country will come together during this week to celebrate the work of the Community Development Block Grant Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.
Virtual activities include:
Affordable Housing Information Session: 10 a.m.-noon Monday, April 5. CD Week Proclamation, 5:30 p.m. (City Council meeting).
Homelessness Information Session: 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, April 6.
Food Insecurity Information Session: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.
Services for Adults and Youth: 10 a.m.- noon Thursday, April 8.
Neighborhood Associations: 10 a.m.-noon Friday, April 9.
To listen and ask questions live, visit www.HighPointNC.gov/VirtualPublicMeeting.
Public library hours
Starting Monday, April 5, all locations of the Greensboro Public Library will return to pre-pandemic operating hours. Central Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 2 to 6 p.m. Sundays. All branch locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Patrons are welcome for Browse, Grab & Go Service allowing for a one-hour visit to view and select materials. In order to ensure customer and staff safety, there will be no in-house events and no public meeting room use at this time.
One-hour computer appointments are also available at all locations. Patrons can make an appointment with their neighborhood branch.
Curbside service will continue for patrons who wish to pick up materials without entering the building. Patrons can call their closest branch to make an appointment for pick-up.
For information, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.
Greenway Connects
Greenway Connects, Cornerstone Conversations with Project Manager Dabney Sanders, takes place at noon on the first Wednesday of each month.
This month’s conversation, set for Wednesday, April 7, focuses on telling community stories through public art with artists Jim Gallucci and Darlene McClinton.
To tune in live, visit Downtown Greenway’s Facebook page.
Gallucci is a sculptor. McClinton is an artist, professor, grants manager and entrepreneur. She recently completed the Bridging the Gap mural on the Downtown Greenway.
Bike repair clinic
The Greensboro Public Library along with the Parks and Recreation Department have partnered with Bicycling in Greensboro to provide a free bike repair clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 10 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. The ABCs of Bike Repair will feature area biking professionals offering repairs and adjustments for brake pads, inner tubes, shifter and brake cables, and more.
Participants may also have their bikes inspected and learn how to maintain a safe ride. Library staff will be on hand to offer books and resources for safe biking and maintenance.
There will be a limited number of free helmets and fittings for children at the clinic. Participants can also enter a drawing to win a free bike.
For information, call 336-335-5430.
Rental assistance
Greensboro has received nearly $9 million from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Qualified households renting within Greensboro city limits may now apply for up to 12 months combined (past due plus currently due plus future) emergency rent and/or utility payment assistance per household. Assistance goes directly to landlords and utility companies, and does not have to be repaid.
Tenants/renters may apply for assistance or landlords may apply on their behalf. U.S. citizenship is not required for applying.
Applications are being taken online through this application portal: https://bit.ly/3lt6sie.
Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/ERAPFAQs and click on “How do I apply?” for a list of documents needed to upload into the application portal. Requirements for assistance are listed at www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVIDHousingAssistance.
For information, call 336-373-2349.
A Home for Everyone
Throughout April, Greensboro’s human rights department will present a weekly Facebook live session for the Virtual Fair Housing Series: A Home for Everyone.
The sessions, which all take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Fridays and will be aired at Facebook.com/greensborohumanrightsdepartment, are as follows:
Disability and Race: April 9. Will explore protections for people with disabilities and how fair housing laws protect people from discrimination based on race.
National Origin and Religion: April 16. Will explain how fair housing laws prevent discrimination of foreign-born residents and ensure that residents feel safe to express their faith.
Race, Color and Disability: April 23. Will educate anyone who may have been a victim of discrimination on their rights under fair housing laws.
Sex and Familial Status: April 30. Will provide information on fair housing law protections related to sex, sexual orientation and gender identity.
For information, call 336-373-2038.
Wylands National Mayor’s Challenge
Greensboro has joined the 10th annual Wylands National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, set for April 10.
This national community service campaign challenges communities to make pledges to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, save energy and explore ways to improve their community’s health.
Visit www.mywaterpledge.com to join the campaign and take the pledge and in return, you may win $3,000 toward your utilities, water-savings products for your home, product rebates and more. You may also nominate a Greensboro charity to receive a 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.
The challenge, which encourages mayors across the country to participate, runs through April 30.
Dinner With Friends
Greensboro Bound’s annual Dinner With Friends fundraiser is set for 6:30 p.m. April 15.
This year’s virtual event incorporates food, friends and books in 10 simultaneous discussions lead by hosts knowledgeable in one of 10 genres — participants choose their genre. Guests will purchase a ticket to attend a virtual room for individual genre discussions that highlight authors who will be part of 2021 Greensboro Bound Literary Festival “21 Conversations.” Genres include: Cookbooks, literary fiction, memoir/personal essay, mystery/detective, non-fiction, poetry, romance, sci-fi/fantasy, short story and young adult/crossover.
Guests may also purchase meals from a preset menu from downtown Greensboro restaurants Jerusalem Market and Machete.
To purchase tickets, visit greensborobound.com/dinner-with-friends-2021.
Start Smart Baseball
Registration is now underway for Greensboro Start Smart Baseball for children ages 3 to 6. The cost is $25 per child for six weeks of skill-building sessions, with options to add two bonus sessions of baseball rules and game play instruction for $10 and a $36 player equipment pack. An adult must participate with the child. Register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/startsmart.
The skill-building sessions will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. beginning the week of April 12 at the following days and locations:
Mondays at Greensboro Sportsplex and Warnersville Recreation Center
Tuesdays at Craft Recreation Center
Wednesdays at Lindley Recreation Center
Thursdays at Windsor Recreation Center
Fridays at Lewis Recreation Center
The bonus instructional sessions will be held at the Greensboro Sportsplex.
Start Smart Baseball teaches pre-school-aged children the fundamentals of the game to get them ready for competitive play. Each week will focus on a different skill development. For health and safety, all participants will practice social distancing and wear face coverings.
For information, contact Jacob Neal at 336-373-3272 or jacob.neal@greensboro-nc.gov.
Women to Work
The Women’s Resource Center will offer Women to Work — Job Search Strategies for Success Program, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, April 26-May 6, at 628 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
The program is in-person and for women only.
Series includes: Career assessments, resume development, goal setting, budgeting tips, interviewing techniques, monthly job club networking events, ongoing individual support, job leads and more.
The registration deadline is April 22. For information, call 336-275-6090, Ext. 223 or email Heather@WomensCenterGSO.org.
