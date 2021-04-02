Community Briefs

Neighborhood Associations: 10 a.m.-noon Friday, April 9.

To listen and ask questions live, visit www.HighPointNC.gov/VirtualPublicMeeting.

Public library hours

Starting Monday, April 5, all locations of the Greensboro Public Library will return to pre-pandemic operating hours. Central Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 2 to 6 p.m. Sundays. All branch locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Patrons are welcome for Browse, Grab & Go Service allowing for a one-hour visit to view and select materials. In order to ensure customer and staff safety, there will be no in-house events and no public meeting room use at this time.

One-hour computer appointments are also available at all locations. Patrons can make an appointment with their neighborhood branch.

Curbside service will continue for patrons who wish to pick up materials without entering the building. Patrons can call their closest branch to make an appointment for pick-up.

For information, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.