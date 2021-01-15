Community Briefs

Interfaith Service
The 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Interfaith Service hosted by Saint James Presbyterian Church in Greensboro will be at noon Monday, Jan. 18. The service can be accessed via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/stjamespresby or YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UC0VErWx0PIgu-48o_ig2V2A.
The service will also be available on Zoom. The Zoom link can be accessed at www.stjamespresby.org.
This will be a time for people of all faiths, ethnicities and socioeconomic backgrounds to join together to honor King's legacy and to receive a charge to continue his legacy in 2021. The service is open to the public.
The service's theme is “Healing Through Justice."
For information, call 336-273-6658 or email office@stjamespresby.org.
Virtual seminar
The International Civil Rights Center and Museum will offer a virtual seminar, Martin Luther King Jr., Founder, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, via Zoom. Professor Will Harris of the University of Pennsylvania will discuss the three constitutional foundings of America.
A follow-up conversation will be offered via Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18.
For information, call 336-274-9199 or visit www.sitinmovement.org.
Holiday closing
The city of High Point offices and facilities will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Environmental Services’ waste collection will operate on a one-day delay. The adjusted waste collection schedule will be Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of the week of Jan. 17.
For information, call 336-883-2985.
Give-a-Kid-a-Coat
The Salvation Army of High Point will distribute free winter coats and outerwear to local adults and children in need from 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays through Feb. 17 at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place in High Point.
The coats are part of A Cleaner World’s 34th annual Give-a-Kid-a-Coat campaign which collects coats for local adults and children in need. Community members who wish to donate can drop off new or gently used coats at their local A Cleaner World location through Feb. 13. To make a monetary donation, visit https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/give/320564/#!/donation/checkout?c_src= 21SEAWICFK1ID00000.
Donors may also shop online and have coats delivered directly to the nonprofit through the following Walmart Registry for Good link: www.walmart.com/registry/registryforgood/2a4a6dc9-4615-451e-9f5a-336d2e8ea370/view.
In remembrance
The city of Burlington is asking residents and businesses to take a moment at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, to voluntarily turn on porch lights and light up their store fronts in remembrance of all the lives lost in Alamance County due to COVID-19. Also, churches are asked to ring their bells if possible, at 5:30 p.m.
As of Jan. 12, Alamance County has lost 180 residents to COVID-19, a sizable number of these persons lived in Burlington.
The city of Burlington will place luminaries representing the number of lives lost in Alamance County on the front lawn of the Municipal Building at 425 S. Lexington Ave. The public is invited to drive-by and view from 5:30 to 8 p.m. This time coincides with the virtual city council meeting to be held that same date.
For information, call 336-222-5073.
Downtown Greenway updates
The following was recently announced in a Downtown Greenway newsletter:
Last year was a busy one for construction with work continuing on the Murrow Boulevard section running from Gate City Boulevard north and then west to Fisher Avenue and Greene Street.
Work is almost complete with some final landscaping, site furnishings and signage to be finished. An assessment is ongoing of the recent repaving of Murrow Boulevard; walkers may see cones on the roadway for a bit longer. The bridges along Fisher Avenue that go over the railroad tracks and Church Street are in need of repair and that work will take place in 2021. The trail will be open and a safe route will be provided during that construction.
The former railroad corridor on the west side goes out to bid in April 2021 with an anticipated summer start date. This section should be complete in 2022 and will close the 4-mile loop of the Downtown Greenway.
For information or to volunteer, call 336-387-8353 or email dsanders@actiongreensboro.org.
Civil Rights Gala
The International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro will hold its 2021 Civil Rights Gala at 7 p.m. Jan. 30.
The event will be virtual and will honor U.S. Congressman James Clyburn with the Alston-Jones International Civil and Human Rights Award.
Attorney and award-winning author Bryan Stevenson will receive the Unsung Hero Award. The Rev. Julie Peeples will be recognized with the museum’s Lifetime Community Service Award. Bennett College alumna (‘63) Ingrid Wynn Catlin will receive the Sit-In Participant Award. Terence Muhammad will be the recipient of the inaugural Keeper of the Flame Award.
Individual guests are encouraged to make a donation of $50 or more. Corporate sponsors are welcome.
For information, call 336-274-9199 or visit www.sitinmovement.org.
Freedom Cornerstone
The Downtown Greenway seeks community input for Greensboro’s newest public artwork, the Freedom Cornerstone, to be located in the southeast corner of the Downtown Greenway’s 4-mile loop at the northeast corner of the intersection of Murrow and East Gate City boulevards in Greensboro.
This highly visible location was created with the realignment of the intersection in coordination with Downtown Greenway construction.
The Freedom Cornerstone will celebrate the concept of freedom and will recognize the role the city played in the non-violent protests of the pivotal 1960 Greensboro lunch counter sit-ins that served as a catalyst to the larger movement.
Community members are asked to let the nonprofit know “What Does Freedom Feel Like to You?”
Send thoughts in the form of a word, phrase, image or sound that evokes the idea of freedom.
Responses will be shared with artist Radcliffe Bailey, who is creating the work.
Leave a voicemail at 336-387-8313, email to freedom@downtowngreenway.org or use Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tag #freedomcornerstone.
#DGSOtogo contest
Downtown Greensboro has launched the #DGSOtogo contest to promote small businesses in the center city during the winter months. Participants in the contest have the opportunity to win $500 per week for themselves and the business they visited.
DGI is challenging the Triad to find a local spot in downtown Greensboro and order takeout, gift cards or shop online. After spending $25 or more in a downtown business, participants can upload a photo of their signed receipt to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the receipt will also receive $500. Four other weekly winners will receive local business cards and/or downtown merchandise.
DGI hopes to raise enough donations from corporate partners to cover at least 12 weeks of drawings all while supporting the local economy. According to statistics, if every family spent an additional $10 per month at a local shop, the result would be an additional $9.3 billion directly returned to the local economy.
For a list of downtown restaurants and shops that offer convenient ways to dine in, order and shop online, and rules of the contest, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/about-us/covid-19-resources/dgsotogo/.
Bridging the Gap
The Downtown Greenway recently shared a video of Darlene McClinton and her team create Bridging the Gap at the Morehead Park trailhead parking area. To see the video, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHx5Z56TkFw&feature=youtu.be.
A call to artists was issued in the fall 2020 and McClinton was selected to create the design and repaint the bridge supports.
McClinton formed a team of local artists that helped her add new life to the bridge supports and named the project Bridging the Gap. The project was completed in December.
To learn more about the project, visit https://downtowngreenway.org/explore/art/special-features/.
