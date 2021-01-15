Community Briefs

In remembrance

The city of Burlington is asking residents and businesses to take a moment at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, to voluntarily turn on porch lights and light up their store fronts in remembrance of all the lives lost in Alamance County due to COVID-19. Also, churches are asked to ring their bells if possible, at 5:30 p.m.

As of Jan. 12, Alamance County has lost 180 residents to COVID-19, a sizable number of these persons lived in Burlington.

The city of Burlington will place luminaries representing the number of lives lost in Alamance County on the front lawn of the Municipal Building at 425 S. Lexington Ave. The public is invited to drive-by and view from 5:30 to 8 p.m. This time coincides with the virtual city council meeting to be held that same date.

For information, call 336-222-5073.

Downtown Greenway updates

The following was recently announced in a Downtown Greenway newsletter:

Last year was a busy one for construction with work continuing on the Murrow Boulevard section running from Gate City Boulevard north and then west to Fisher Avenue and Greene Street.