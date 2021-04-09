Community Briefs

Participants are encouraged to safely explore and photograph nature and upload their photos to the iNaturalist website to share with others. The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Visit https://go.uncg.edu/inaturalist to register.

The program encourages the public to capture visually — through photography — an area of nature that helps monitor species on a global scale. Participants can take pictures of anything they want, including trees, flowers, insects, birds, squirrels — no pets though, since they are not part of the natural biodiversity in the environment. However, identifying animals that do not belong in an area, such as budgies or iguanas, can help identify areas where invasive species have taken hold.

Author discussion

The Greensboro Public Library will welcome Libby Copeland as she discusses her book, “The Lost Family: How DNA Testing Is Upending Who We Are” in a Zoom meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. In this modern genetic detective story, Copeland investigates the rapidly evolving phenomenon of home DNA testing while exploring the culture of genealogy buffs, the science of DNA and the business of companies like Ancestry and 23andMe.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/922cutyk.