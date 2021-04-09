Community Briefs

Litter Sweep
Litter Sweep North Carolina runs through April 24.
Traditionally scheduled for the last two weeks of April and September, Litter Sweep is the N.C. Department of Transportation’s biannual statewide roadside litter removal initiative. Residents throughout the state participate in local efforts to help clean up North Carolina’s roadways.
In addition to volunteers, NCDOT maintenance crews devote one week of their time to pick up litter and collect orange bags placed on the roadsides by volunteer pickups.
Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies, such as reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests, from their local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard office.
For information, visit www.ncdot.gov/littersweep.
Share cleanup images at #LitterSweepNC on social media.
iNaturalist introduction
UNCG’s University Libraries will host “Spring Scenes: Through the Lens of UNCG Students, Staff, Faculty, Alumni and Friends” starting Monday, April 12, through April 30. The program will be led by Megan Carlton, the University Libraries’ science liaison librarian and assistant professor. She will introduce the iNaturalist platform to participants.
Participants are encouraged to safely explore and photograph nature and upload their photos to the iNaturalist website to share with others. The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Visit https://go.uncg.edu/inaturalist to register.
The program encourages the public to capture visually — through photography — an area of nature that helps monitor species on a global scale. Participants can take pictures of anything they want, including trees, flowers, insects, birds, squirrels — no pets though, since they are not part of the natural biodiversity in the environment. However, identifying animals that do not belong in an area, such as budgies or iguanas, can help identify areas where invasive species have taken hold.
Author discussion
The Greensboro Public Library will welcome Libby Copeland as she discusses her book, “The Lost Family: How DNA Testing Is Upending Who We Are” in a Zoom meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. In this modern genetic detective story, Copeland investigates the rapidly evolving phenomenon of home DNA testing while exploring the culture of genealogy buffs, the science of DNA and the business of companies like Ancestry and 23andMe.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/922cutyk.
Story time programs
The Archdale Public Library is offering families, caregivers, grandparents and children of all ages weekly story time programs they can enjoy when they visit the library’s Facebook page. It premieres at 10 a.m. Thursdays.
Visit www.facebook.com/ArchdaleLibrary or call 336-431-3811 for information.
S.E.R.T. training.
The Housing Authority of the city of High Point has partnered with the High Point Sheriff’s Department to hold S.W.A.T. and law enforcement-related S.E.R.T. training. The department will train in Daniel Brooks Homes on Henley Street in High Point on Wednesday, April 14. The Daniel Brooks Homes, currently designated for demolition, is a multi-family property with a combination of one story duplexes and two-story townhouse units.
Community members may see S.W.A.T. operators and vehicles in this area throughout the training.
For information, call 336-641-3648 or email fantone@guilfordcountync.gov.
Women to Work
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will hold its Women to Work program in-person from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, April 26-May 6.
The series includes career assessments, resume development, goal setting, budgeting tips, interviewing techniques, monthly job club networking events and more.
The registration deadline is April 22; call 336-275-6090, Ext. 223 or email Heather@WomensCenterGSO.org.
Other offerings include:
Breaking Up and Moving On: 6-6:45 p.m. Thursday, April 15. With Jackie Stanley, an attorney. Virtual.
My First Home: 5-6 p.m. April 22. In-person.
Living Financial Literacy Creating a Mindset to Set and Meet Financial Goals: 11 a.m.-noon April 29. In-person.
The center is at 628 Summit Ave. Registration is required for all workshops. Call 336-275-6090 or email your name, daytime phone number and title of workshop to info@womenscentergso.org.
Redrawing district
Greensboro’s planning department will host two virtual meetings for residents living around the Piedmont Triad International Airport to learn more about two options for changes to land development and aircraft noise regulations.
The meetings take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, April 13 and 15, via Zoom. To participate in one of the meetings, email Steve Galanti at steve.galanti@greensboro-nc.gov no later than noon the day of the meeting.
The city is proposing redrawing the overlay district around PTI, which is referred to in the city’s land development ordinance as the Airport Overlay District.
Learn more about this issue at www.greensboro-nc.gov/AOD.
Waste/recycling changes
Beginning the week of April 12, some Greensboro residents will see changes to their solid waste and/or recycling collection service. These changes are being made in order to meet growing service needs and to balance daily workloads for city crews. Approximately 16,000 residents will have a new collection service day or recycling week — all affected residents should have received a day change notice and/or new calendar in the mail.
Other ways to find out if the service day is changing include: Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/collects, call 336-373-2489, view the map at tinyurl.com/msmkfx9k or use the GSO Collects app. If you use the GSO Collects app, your service day will automatically be updated and you will receive correct service notifications.
For information, call 336-373-7612 or email chris.marriott@greensboro-nc.gov.
Java with Justin
Greensboro City Council District 3 representative Justin Outling is hosting a Facebook version of his Java with Justin meeting at noon April 16 at www.Facebook.com/JOutling.
This virtual community meeting provides an opportunity for Greensboro residents to interact with Outling and share concerns and ask questions.
Questions and comments can be submitted directly to the Facebook page.
Celebrating trees
Recognizing that Graham is a Tree City USA community, the town is offering several opportunities to celebrate its trees and Arbor Day with engaging programs and activities:
Tree Discovery Seek and Find: Through April 29. Free. For all ages. This hunt will direct community members to Graham’s parks and recreation centers while helping them discover and identify trees. www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.
Leaf & Learn Hikes: 10 a.m. April 17, Bill Cooke Park’s Paved Accessible Mixed-Use Trail and 10 a.m. April 24, South Graham Park’s Nature Trail. Ages 8 and older. Must register in advance. www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.
Bark Identification Scavenger Hunt: Through April 29. Free. All ages. Check out the printable Scavenger Hunt at www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.
See, Plant, Grow — Tune in Online/Facebook to Plant a Tree with Tim Covington, Property Maintenance Superintendent: 5 p.m. April 26, city of Graham Facebook page and website. Learn tree planting tips and more about the benefits of planting trees at www.arborday.org/trees/treefacts/.
For information, call 336-570-6700.
Podcast classes
Randolph Community College will offer a “How to Start Your Own Podcast” course from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 27-May 4, via Zoom.
The class will help attendees understand everything from the simplest recording apps to the most sophisticated professional software. Students will learn their functionality and how to pick the best option for their needs. On the final day of class, students will stream a live podcast.
The course (#76723) is $70.
To register, call 336-328-1750.
Grow edible landscape
Downtown Greenway will offer Growing Fruit in Your Backyard at 5:30 p.m. April 20 at 801 W. Smith St. in Greensboro.
Permaculture gardeners Charlie Headington and Jenny Kimmel will share how to successfully grow an edible landscape. To register, email llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
Confirmation will be sent with parking and class details.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.