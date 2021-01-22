Community Briefs

Resident surveys
The city of High Point has sent surveys to a random group of High Point community members to get feedback on the quality of the services provided and potential improvements.
The city has surveyed residents for their opinion in these areas every year since 2007. The company hired to assist in this effort uses a sampling method that gets a cross-section of data from a random group of High Point community members. This year, hundreds of residents will receive surveys.
Residents who receive a survey are strongly encouraged to fill it out and return it.
For information, call 336-883-8507.
Garden classes
The N.C. Cooperative Extension in Randolph County is offering the Randolph Backyard Gardener Course, a six-week course that is open to the public and covers the basics of gardening. Each class will be offered twice. Tuesday classes will be from 1 to 3 p.m. and Wednesday classes will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. All classes will be held on Zoom.
Classes are:
- Lawns in central North Carolina, Feb. 16-17.
- Growing fruits and berries, Feb. 23-24.
- Growing vegetables, March 2-3.
- Growing culinary herbs, March 9-10.
- Gardening for pollinators, March 16-17.
- Landscaping with natives, March 23-24.
For information, call 336-318-6000 or visit https://randolph.ces.ncsu.edu/.
Career fair
Triad Goodwill has teamed up with The Volunteer Center of the Triad to offer a virtual career fair at 10 a.m. Feb. 1.
Several local employers will participate in the event, including the Greensboro Fire Department, Burlington Police Department, N.C. DPS, Right-At-Home In-Care Home Care and Assistance, XLC Services and more. These opportunities are full-time and part-time and range between $10 and $20 per hour, depending on the position and company.
Available positions include: Warehouse/logistics, customer service, home care and assistance, public service, and more. Experience is not required, but preferred for certain opportunities with employers. Registration in advance is required. Register at www.triadgoodwill.org/februaryone/.
For information, call 336-544-5305.
NAACP election
In a pandemic-delayed biennial election, the Greensboro Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People elected officers and executive committee for a two-year term.
The Rev. C. Bradley Hunt II has been elected president, succeeding the Rev. Cardes H. Brown Jr. Other officers elected are Viola Fuller, first vice president; Kay Brown, second vice president; the Rev. George Harris, third vice president; Janice Spearman, secretary; Millicent Lee, assistant secretary; Sharon Hightower, treasurer; and Woodrow Winchester, assistant treasurer.
The branch’s elected 15-member executive committee members are: Melvin Alston, the Rev. Cardes H. Brown Jr., Diane Brown, Ivan Saul Cutler, Hurley Derrickson, Brittani Hunt, Yvonne Hunt-Perry, Bettye Jenkins, Jan Johnson, Earl Jones, Gerry McCants, Samuel Moseley, the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman and Linda Wilson. Two persons, C.J. Brinson and Sondra Wright, were tied in the voting. The new board will determine ways to break the tie, the new president said.
In the next few weeks, Hunt will configure the branch’s committee structure and personally select additional members of the executive committee.
Originally scheduled for Nov. 21, 2020, the branch’s election was conducted electronically Jan. 15-17, instead of the traditional in person voting as health precaution due to the pandemic.
