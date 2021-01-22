Community Briefs

Resident surveys

The city of High Point has sent surveys to a random group of High Point community members to get feedback on the quality of the services provided and potential improvements.

The city has surveyed residents for their opinion in these areas every year since 2007. The company hired to assist in this effort uses a sampling method that gets a cross-section of data from a random group of High Point community members. This year, hundreds of residents will receive surveys.

Residents who receive a survey are strongly encouraged to fill it out and return it.

For information, call 336-883-8507.

Garden classes

The N.C. Cooperative Extension in Randolph County is offering the Randolph Backyard Gardener Course, a six-week course that is open to the public and covers the basics of gardening. Each class will be offered twice. Tuesday classes will be from 1 to 3 p.m. and Wednesday classes will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. All classes will be held on Zoom.

Classes are: