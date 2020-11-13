Community Briefs

For more information, call 336-883-3494.

Interchange topic of virtual public meeting

The city of High Point Planning and Development Department will host a virtual public meeting to receive feedback on the assessment of the new Eastchester and I-74 interchange at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, via Zoom.

The interchange is in the process of being expanded to alleviate congestion along Eastchester and on the exit ramps of I-74. The expansion includes the addition of exit loops and the elimination of left turns on the Eastchester overpass. Changes like these have impacts on adjacent land uses. Due to these changes, the city has conducted a land use assessment of a 148-acre area along a one-mile section of Eastchester Drive, from the entrance to Festival Park to Lassiter Drive, to review the impacts and evaluate the current land use policies for this portion of the corridor.

Residents interested in attending the meeting will need to register at www.highpointnc.gov/VirtualPublicMeeting. Those who would like to submit questions ahead of time should send them to landuseassessments@highpointnc.gov by 5 p.m. today, Nov. 13.