Community Briefs

The Salvation Army of High Point will kick off its red kettle fundraising from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Nov. 13, at Hobby Lobby, 2506 N. Main St. in High Point.
The nonprofit will celebrate the start of the 2020 Red Kettle Campaign with free hot chocolate and coffee, pictures with Salvation Army Mascots Sally Ann and Captain Kettle, and Christmas songs played by the local Salvation Army Brass Band.
This year, The Salvation Army of High Point’s red kettle goal is $130,000. Red kettles can be found at a dozen or more business locations around the city of High Point through Dec. 24.
Donors can also make a gift to the virtual red kettle via QR code on every red kettle. Every donor who makes a donation through the virtual red kettle will be entered into a drawing for an authentic diamond ring donated by Coins & Stuff of High Point. For details, visit www.tsahighpoint.org.
Volunteers are needed; to volunteer, call 336-881-5400 or visit www.registertoring.com.
Holiday boat parade canceled
The High Point Holiday Boat Parade, originally set for Saturday, has been canceled.
The impact of heavy rain Wednesday and Thursday on the grounds at Festival Park contributed to the decision to cancel the event, according to Paige Moné, marketing coordinator for the city's Parks and Recreation Department.
For more information, call 336-883-3494.
Interchange topic of virtual public meeting
The city of High Point Planning and Development Department will host a virtual public meeting to receive feedback on the assessment of the new Eastchester and I-74 interchange at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, via Zoom.
The interchange is in the process of being expanded to alleviate congestion along Eastchester and on the exit ramps of I-74. The expansion includes the addition of exit loops and the elimination of left turns on the Eastchester overpass. Changes like these have impacts on adjacent land uses. Due to these changes, the city has conducted a land use assessment of a 148-acre area along a one-mile section of Eastchester Drive, from the entrance to Festival Park to Lassiter Drive, to review the impacts and evaluate the current land use policies for this portion of the corridor.
Residents interested in attending the meeting will need to register at www.highpointnc.gov/VirtualPublicMeeting. Those who would like to submit questions ahead of time should send them to landuseassessments@highpointnc.gov by 5 p.m. today, Nov. 13.
A complete draft of the assessment and other information can be found at www.highpointnc.gov/landuseassessments. Residents are encouraged to review the draft ahead of the meeting so that organizers can answer any questions at that time. Those who are unable to attend virtually and have questions, should contact Heidi Galanti at 336-883-3328.
NAACP branch vote
set for Nov. 21
The biennial general election officers of the Greensboro Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 S. Eugene St., Greensboro.
Branch election officials said voting will be conducted curbside from members’ vehicles. Only NAACP members in good standing are eligible to vote.
Voting will be for officers and members of Branch #5400’s executive committee. The ballot will reflect candidates officially presented by the branch’s nominating committee, as well as candidates nominated from the floor at a recent meeting.
The ballot lists names alphabetically for each office and executive committee. To distinguish the branch’s official nominations and those nominated from the floor, the letter “N” or “F” will follow the name listing, identifying the candidate as N-Branch nominated or F-Floor nominated.
The branch’s official slate is as follows: President, the Rev. C. Bradley Hunt II; first vice president, Viola Fuller; second vice president, Danny Brown; third vice president, George Harris; secretary, Janice Spearman; assistant secretary, Millicent Lee; treasurer, Sharon Hightower; and assistant treasurer, Woodrow Winchester.
For the executive committee: Skip Alston, the Rev. Cardes H. Brown Jr., Diane Brown, B.J. Gerald-Covington, Ivan Saul Cutler, Hurley Derrickson, Brittani Hunt, Yvonne Hunt-Perry, Jan Johnson, Earl Jones, Gerry McCants, Samuel Moseley, the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, Linda Wilson and Sondra Wright.
Nominations from the floor: President, Damon Williams; second vice president, Keisha Brown; third vice president, Lissa Harris; and secretary, Burma Shipman.
At-Large Executive Committee: Monique Bynum, Tijuana Hayes, Isa Abuzuaiter, Ingram Bell, Kathleen Mitchell, Bettye Jenkins, Felton Foushee. C. J. Brinson, Omarius Jones, Tyler Walker, Ryan Stagger, James Avent Jr., Lawyer Sutton, Dennis Deberry, William Hall, Carey Campbell, Rodrick Brown, Tony Cleveland, Ronnie Best, Tasha McCorkle and Chavis Reid.
Free outdoor Holiday
Shopping Market
The High Point Rockers, in partnership with SAVVY Vendors, will host a two-day Holiday Shopping Market, turning Truist Point into an outdoor shopping venue Nov. 28-29. The event will feature more than 40 vendors, local food trucks, a children’s activity area and door prizes.
Free to the public, this event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 28 and from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 29. The Rockers will also have special sales on team merchandise and memorabilia, along with opportunities for folks to take pictures at the facility. Parking will be available at the 214 Lindsay St. and 301 N. Elm St. lots.
For information, call 336-456-7210 or email kdatkinson0728@yahoo.com.
Burlington changes holiday plans
Burlington's Christmas Parade, Downtown Holiday Magic and Christmas in the Park events have been canceled due to COVID-19.
However, the city is actively planning a Christmas Cruise-Thru for Dec. 12 and it is working on a holiday scavenger hunt for downtown Burlington in December.
For information, visit www.btowneventsnc.com and the B-town Events Facebook page.
B-town Events is the special events division of the Burlington Recreation and Parks Department and the city of Burlington.
Register for virtual safety class
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office will offer the virtual class, Safety for Today’s Citizen, from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1.
Topics covered in this class include home security, identity theft, reporting suspicious activity, gun safety, gun violence and general safety facts geared towards senior citizens.
To register, visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/sheriff-s-office/divisions/community-resource-unit/safety-for-today-s-citizen.
For information, contact Master Corporal A. Almonor at 336-641-5313 or aalmono@guilfordcountync.gov.
Virtual holiday shopping
The 33rd annual Christmas at Alamance Arts exhibit and gift shopping experience will open Nov. 21 and run through Dec. 24 at 213 S. Main St. in Graham. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Staff will be scheduling personal shopping appointments and virtual shopping experiences, via Zoom, to tour the Christmas décor in live time. Items purchased will be bagged and ready for pick-up or delivered to shoppers' homes, for a small convenience fee.
Call 336-226-4495 or email Arts@AlamanceArts.org with any questions or to schedule a private shopping experience.
Suggest name
for baseball team
Burlington Baseball is seeking community input and wants to hear ideas about a new team name.
Burlington Baseball has been a member of the Appalachian League since 1986. The team was affiliated with the Cleveland Indians from 1986-2006 and the Kansas City Royals from 2007-2020. For those 35 seasons, the club’s team name was delegated from the parent club: The Burlington Indians and Burlington Royals.
To submit an idea for a potential team name, visit https://bit.ly/btownrebrand. The team has contracted with Studio Simon to build the comprehensive brand identity system.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!