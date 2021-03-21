Community Briefs

Tickets are no-cost, but required. There is a four ticket limit per order. To order tickets, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26, between 1 and 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays or visit www.HighPointArts.org.

This event will also be livestreamed on the High Point Arts Council Facebook page under Events.







Collection service change

Beginning the week of April 12, some Greensboro residents will see changes to their solid waste and/or recycling collection service. These changes are being made in order to meet growing service needs and balance daily workloads for city crews. Approximately 16,000 residents will have a new collection service day or recycling week. All affected residents will receive a day change notice and/or new calendar in the mail. Other ways to find out if your service day is changing include:

Visiting www.greensboro-nc.gov/collects and typing in your address. You can also sign up for automated phone, email or text reminders to help you remember the new date, and print a calendar with your new recycling service week.