Community Briefs

Charity drive-thru
The Greater Greensboro Black Chamber of Commerce has announced that a drive-thru event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 at BackPack Beginnings, 3707-D Alliance Drive in Greensboro.
There will be free food, baby food, produce, diapers, children's books and stuffed animals for Guilford County families with children younger than 18.
Children do not need to be present.
To get in line, pass Alliance Drive, turn right on Boren Drive and right on Alliance.
For information, call 336-954-7445.
Household waste drop-off
The city of High Point will have its next household hazardous waste disposal event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at 1401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Items accepted include:
- Aerosols, batteries, bleach/cleaners, electronics, fire extinguishers, furniture polish, fluorescent bulbs, nail polish/removers
- Adhesives, gas cylinders, paints, solvents, stains/varnish, strippers/thinners, wood and metal cleaner, wood preservatives
- Antifreeze, auto batteries, brake fluid, cleaners/degreasers, diesel fuel, gasoline or mixed gas, motor oil and filters, transmission fluid
- Herbicides, lighter fluid, pesticides, poisons, pool chemicals
- Electronics and tires (limit of four tires per visitor)
This event will not have shredding like the previous event.
City staff will direct all vehicles through and unload all materials. Disposal is for household waste only, not for businesses and will not be accepting household garbage or medical waste. Proof of residency will be required for all disposal.
Residents are asked to have all materials to be collected in the trunk of their cars or in the bed of their pick-up trucks for easy access and removal.
For information, call 336-883-3217.
Veterans Day ceremony
The Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Guilford County Veterans' Memorial in Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive in Greensboro. Attendees should maintain social distance and wear a face covering to the event.
The event will feature the color guard and bugler from the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade from Fort Bragg. Retired U.S. Army Col. Mike Davino will give a speech, “Veterans of Vietnam, the Global War on Terrorism, and Beyond.”
No dogs are allowed inside the memorial. General parking is available in the paved lot off Orman Road. Handicapped parking is allowed at the memorial entrance.
For information, call 336-209-6881.
Native American Hip Hop Beats
To learn about Native American Hip Hop and the artists behind it, come to Native American Hip Hop Beats at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Road in Greensboro.
Discussion of the book, “Hip Hop Beats, Indigenous Rhymes: Modernity and Hip Hop in Indigenous North America,” by Kyle Mays, along with some Native American music history, will be featured in the presentation. Participants can join in person or on Zoom.
Email ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-412-6199 to register for this event.