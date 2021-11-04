Community Briefs

This event will not have shredding like the previous event.

City staff will direct all vehicles through and unload all materials. Disposal is for household waste only, not for businesses and will not be accepting household garbage or medical waste. Proof of residency will be required for all disposal.

Residents are asked to have all materials to be collected in the trunk of their cars or in the bed of their pick-up trucks for easy access and removal.

For information, call 336-883-3217.

Veterans Day ceremony

The Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Guilford County Veterans' Memorial in Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive in Greensboro. Attendees should maintain social distance and wear a face covering to the event.

The event will feature the color guard and bugler from the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade from Fort Bragg. Retired U.S. Army Col. Mike Davino will give a speech, “Veterans of Vietnam, the Global War on Terrorism, and Beyond.”