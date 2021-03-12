Community Briefs

Virtual town hall

Topics include: 2021 City Council goals, an update from Greensboro Police Chief Brian James, a report from the neighborhood development department, information on Love Your Block, an update on infill development, a COVID-19 update and vaccination information from Cone Health. Residents will also have the opportunity for a question and answer session.

Technology Tailgate Parties

The purpose of these events will be to introduce the public to Makesboro USA, a 15-foot trailer packed with equipment where people can learn how to use a CNC (computer numerical control) mill, router, laser cutter and 3D printer. A number of activities will be held, including a scavenger hunt to learn to read a blueprint and an FAA-certified drone pilot and instructor will be on hand to show how to build and fly the machines. Other activities include learning how to use a 3D printer by making edible pancakes on a pancakebot and using a CNC machine to make a laptop desk for a student’s computer.