Community Briefs

Summer camp signups
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is now taking registrations for its summer 2021 day camps — All Stars Summer Day Camp, Camp Joy and Recreation Center Day Camp — and Greensboro Youth Council Service Learning Camp for teens. Learn more or sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/summer.
Camps will have a reduced number of campers and follow safety protocols. Due to smaller numbers, camp slots are likely to fill up quickly.
Book Lovers Social
The Greensboro Public Library’s 12th annual Book Lovers Social features an evening with New York Times best-selling author Tayari Jones beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Greensboro author Quinn Dalton will offer an introduction for this online event. The annual Book Lovers Social celebrates area book clubs and bibliophiles in the community.
To attend this live webinar, register in advance at tinyurl.com/b4bszrma.
For information, email ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov.
St. Patty's Day events
The Greensboro Public Library will host the following virtual St. Patrick’s Day programs for adults at www.facebook.com/GSOLibrary:
- Ireland and the British Empire — A Conversation with Jill Bender: 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. Bender, an associate professor of history at UNCG, will discuss her research on Irish women’s emigration during the Irish famine.
- Celebration of All Things Irish: 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 17. Take a look at the collection of literature, contemporary and popular novels, film, and music. Get to know print and digital resources which honor Irish heritage found in the Greensboro area.
- An Evening of Irish Storytelling with Lona Bartlett: 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 17. Bartlett, former president the North Carolina Storytelling Guild, combines traditional storytelling, puppetry, music and her degrees in education to weave stories that entertain, teach and bring Celtic tales to life.
For information, email jenkins.lumpkin@greensboro-nc.gov.
Virtual town hall
Greensboro City Council District 2 representative Goldie Wells is hosting a virtual town hall meeting from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, on Zoom. The town hall is open to all Greensboro residents.
Topics include: 2021 City Council goals, an update from Greensboro Police Chief Brian James, a report from the neighborhood development department, information on Love Your Block, an update on infill development, a COVID-19 update and vaccination information from Cone Health. Residents will also have the opportunity for a question and answer session.
To request a Zoom invite, email CouncilTownHall@greensboro-nc.gov.
Technology Tailgate Parties
Technology Tailgate Parties are set for 1 to 5 p.m. March 14-15 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20 at Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave. in Asheboro.
The purpose of these events will be to introduce the public to Makesboro USA, a 15-foot trailer packed with equipment where people can learn how to use a CNC (computer numerical control) mill, router, laser cutter and 3D printer. A number of activities will be held, including a scavenger hunt to learn to read a blueprint and an FAA-certified drone pilot and instructor will be on hand to show how to build and fly the machines. Other activities include learning how to use a 3D printer by making edible pancakes on a pancakebot and using a CNC machine to make a laptop desk for a student’s computer.
For information, call Joel Leonard at 336-338-1011 or email Joelskilltv@gmail.com.
Career, resource fair
The NCWorks Career Center in High Point is hosting an Open-Air Career and Resource Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 at Greater First United Baptist Church, 1409 Deep River Road in High Point. The first 30 minutes are reserved for veterans.
The church will also distribute items from its food pantry. For information, visit tinyurl.com/3b5hk92x.
Library's Grab and Go
Starting Monday, March 15, all locations of the Greensboro Public Library will be open for Grab & Go service from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. During these hours customers can make a quick selection of materials (limiting visits to 30 minutes once a day), check out and exit the building.
Curbside service will continue for customers who wish to pick up materials without entering the building. This service is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Patrons can call their branch to make an appointment for pick up.
One-hour computer appointments are available at all locations. Patrons can make an appointment with their neighborhood branch.
For information, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.
Parks and Trails for Health
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is launching a new online campaign to encourage North Carolinians to get moving and get outside.
Parks and Trails for Health (PATH) is an initiative designed to encourage physical activity in parks, trails, greenways and other outdoor spaces in North Carolina.
Visit www.ncdcr.gov/path to learn more about PATH and links to suggested activities at state parks, historic sites, museums and the zoo.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.