Community Briefs

The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the U.S. Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time.

For information about the association and its 99th annual reunion, postponed to September 2021 in Kansas City, Mo., contact Bob Haynes at 224-225-1202 or 2idahq@comcast.net. Also, visit www.2ida.org/99th-annual-reunion.

Potters tour

Thirty pottery shops and almost 100 ceramic artists will come together for the Celebration of Seagrove Potters Studio Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20-22.

Traditionally, all of the potters gather under one roof for the show. This year, each shop will open its gallery to the public for one of the state's largest gallery crawls.

The public is invited to start their tour at Luck’s Cannery at 798 N.C. 705 in Seagrove. A welcome tent will be staffed with volunteers wearing masks to answer questions and share a printed pottery map. The map offers a guide to the tour studios and shops. Pottery maps are also available for download at https://discoverseagrove.com/celebration. An online pottery auction will also begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 on the website.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.