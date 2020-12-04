Community Briefs

Meeting planned to discuss land use

The High Point Planning and Development Department requests resident feedback on its land use assessment of a 1.4-square-mile area along the Greensboro Road and Jamestown Bypass corridors from Montlieu Avenue in High Point to the Jamestown town limits at the Deep River. The assessment evaluates land that will become available for potential development and redevelopment after the construction of the new Jamestown Bypass.

Residents are invited to join a Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 15. Those interested in attending can register at www.highpointnc.gov/VirtualPublicMeeting. Participants are also requested to submit questions ahead of time by emailing them to landuseassessments@highpointnc.gov by Dec. 11.

A complete draft of the assessment and other information can be found at www.highpointnc.gov/landuseassessments. Residents who cannot join the meeting can direct questions to Heidi Galanti, planning services administrator, at 336-883-3328.

Residents invited to shop locally for gifts

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to Look Local First as they do their holiday shopping.