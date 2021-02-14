Community news in brief

Land proposals

Greensboro's planning department is seeking proposals for the sale and development of about 1.6 acres of land in the 300-400 block of Summit Avenue. The land, located inside the interchange from Summit Avenue to Murrow Boulevard, is considered a “gateway” into downtown and the Dunleath neighborhood. The site is also near Downtown Greenway’s Murrow Boulevard section, now under construction.

Interested developers should review the Request for Proposals at www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=47904 for information on submitting a proposal as well as zoning, available utilities and desired site characteristics. Proposals must be submitted by March 25. Submission requirements are on pages 5-6 of the RFP.

The appraised value of the property, which served as a public right-of-way, is $440,000.

For information, email jeffrey.sovich@greensboro-nc.gov.

