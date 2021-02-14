Community news in brief

Garden project meeting
A town hall meeting to discuss community and school garden projects in Randolph County will be offered from 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 5 via Zoom.
This event will be hosted by horticulture agent Annie Mills and 4-H youth development agent Allison Walker. It will be a time to discuss how community and school garden projects are going during COVID-19, a time to share resources and an opportunity to network with others.
Sign up at go.ncsu.edu/randolphgardentownhall to receive the Zoom link.
For information, call 336-318-6000 or email allison_walker@ncsu.edu.
Reimbursement program
Greensboro residents who have experienced a sewer backup in their homes after Feb. 1 may be eligible to receive assistance from the city for damages. Under its new Sanitary Sewer Backup Policy, which went into effect Feb. 1, residents may be reimbursed for damages if the backup was caused by a city sewer main blockage.
Residential backups generally mean a house may not be in compliance with state plumbing codes, which require a backwater valve along a house’s underground service line. This valve prevents sewage from getting into a home’s plumbing.
For information, call 336-373-2489 or visit tinyurl.com/z2sj9fc7.
Land proposals
Greensboro's planning department is seeking proposals for the sale and development of about 1.6 acres of land in the 300-400 block of Summit Avenue. The land, located inside the interchange from Summit Avenue to Murrow Boulevard, is considered a “gateway” into downtown and the Dunleath neighborhood. The site is also near Downtown Greenway’s Murrow Boulevard section, now under construction.
Interested developers should review the Request for Proposals at www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=47904 for information on submitting a proposal as well as zoning, available utilities and desired site characteristics. Proposals must be submitted by March 25. Submission requirements are on pages 5-6 of the RFP.
The appraised value of the property, which served as a public right-of-way, is $440,000.
For information, email jeffrey.sovich@greensboro-nc.gov.
Footgolf Classic
Registration is now underway for the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s first all-ages footgolf tournament, the Footgolf Classic, from 9 a.m. to noon March 27 at Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St. The tournament will have age divisions for children, teens and adults. The cost to enter is $60 per four-person team. Register at tinyurl.com/5c9h49be by March 19 to participate.
Footgolf is a cross between soccer and golf. It’s played with a soccer ball using golf rules. All skill levels are welcome at this best-ball formal tournament. The entry fee covers playing fees, goodie bags and awards.
For information, call 336-373-5852 or email bob.brooks@greensboro-nc.gov.
