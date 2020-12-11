Community news items

Women's center open,

offering workshop

The Women's Resource Center is offering the virtual workshop, Year-End Wrap Up; Don't Lose the Job Search Momentum!, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. It is for women only, registration is required.

Also, staff will be on-site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays to provide community resource counseling, job search assistance, legal assistance and more.

To make an appointment or register for the workshop, call 336-275-6090 or email info@WomensCenterGSO.org.

Volunteers needed

for free tax help

The city of High Point is preparing for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, which is designed to provide free income tax preparation services to eligible individuals and families. Volunteers are needed.

VITA sites will be located throughout High Point beginning in late January 2021. Individuals and families who earn up to $57,000 are eligible to receive VITA services​. Tax preparation services are offered free of charge by IRS-certified tax preparers. Returns are filed electronically, and customers could have their entire refund deposited into their checking or saving account in as little as seven to 14 days.