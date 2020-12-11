Community news items

Women's center open,
offering workshop
The Women's Resource Center is offering the virtual workshop, Year-End Wrap Up; Don't Lose the Job Search Momentum!, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. It is for women only, registration is required.
Also, staff will be on-site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays to provide community resource counseling, job search assistance, legal assistance and more.
To make an appointment or register for the workshop, call 336-275-6090 or email info@WomensCenterGSO.org.
Volunteers needed
for free tax help
The city of High Point is preparing for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, which is designed to provide free income tax preparation services to eligible individuals and families. Volunteers are needed.
VITA sites will be located throughout High Point beginning in late January 2021. Individuals and families who earn up to $57,000 are eligible to receive VITA services. Tax preparation services are offered free of charge by IRS-certified tax preparers. Returns are filed electronically, and customers could have their entire refund deposited into their checking or saving account in as little as seven to 14 days.
The goals of the VITA Program are to provide professional tax preparation services to qualified households at no cost and provide households with financial education and resources that will empower them to maximize their refunds.
Volunteers may serve as tax preparers, interpreters, quality reviewers, appointment schedulers and greeters. All volunteers will receive training by IRS-certified tax instructors.
Volunteers can work weekdays, weeknights and Saturdays; hours are flexible. Virtual volunteer positions are available. Interested individuals should email VITA@highpointnc.gov to register for one of two virtual volunteer information sessions held at 10 a.m. Saturdays, Dec. 12 and Dec 19.
Webinar highlights
work at Flat Top Manor
Work is underway at Flat Top Manor on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Last week, crews began repairs to the weathered exterior of the circa-1901 Colonial Revival home, the centerpiece of the 3,500-acre estate that is now Moses H. Cone Memorial Park.
The initial steps included the removal of windows, porch columns and the railing and balusters of the widow’s walk. These elements of the house will be sent to a preservation workshop in Greensboro where they will be evaluated and, when possible, repaired to their original condition. The extensive renovations will continue during the spring and summer of 2021 to fix or replace deteriorating wood siding, shingles, doors, the porch ceiling, gutters and additional features.
The rehabilitation is being made possible through donations to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and funding from the National Park Service.
The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is hosting a free, 30-minute webinar, "What’s Next at Flat Top Manor," at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, to provide an update on the project. To register, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!