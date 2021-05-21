A&T professor leading research about how certain foods could be alternatives to medicine

“Increasing evidence shows that many chronic diseases are preventable, and diet plays a very important role in disease prevention and treatment,” Sang said. “My lab’s over-arching goal is to develop safe dietary regimens to prevent and/or treat the development of chronic illness without incurring the harmful side effects that occur with the use of so many of today’s pharmaceuticals.

“Studies show that the general public prefers dietary regimens, instead of drugs, for preventing or treating chronic diseases.”

If the idea of food as medicine seems surprising, it helps to remember that society has only recently distanced itself from its agrarian roots, Sang said.

“Many cultures all over the world have known about foods’ medicinal properties for centuries. It has only been in a comparatively short amount of time that pharmaceuticals have, in some cultures, replaced foods for treating ailments,” he said. “But remember, aspirin is derived from willow bark. Natural things with medicinal properties are around us all the time.

“When someone takes in ginger, for example, the metabolites formed in the body are just like a drug. Those metabolites have strong cancer-fighting properties.”