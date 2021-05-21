A&T professor leading research about how certain foods could be alternatives to medicine

GREENSBORO
Professor Shengmin Sang thinks about food a lot.About whole grains, like wheat and oats. About ginger. About black tea. Lately, he has found apples to have appeal.
But although he might agree that these are all good to eat or drink, Sang, a food scientist at N.C. A&T State University, sees them somewhat differently than an ordinary grocery shopper might.
In whole grains, like those in dark breads or oatmeal, he sees healthy compounds that can prevent and combat chronic inflammatory diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease and the colorectal cancer often associated with IBD.
In ginger, he sees a powerful ally against several types of cancers, an anti-inflammatory aid and a buffer for the caustic effects of aspirin in patients who find their prescribed dose is hard on their stomach.
In black tea, he sees strong antioxidants that can also be possible cancer preventives as well as a potentially powerful detoxifier for the gut.
In apples, he sees compounds that can trap certain types of molecules that are implicated in a variety of damaging diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer’s.
From Sang’s lab at A&T’s Center for Excellence in Post-Harvest Technologies at the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis, where he is a professor and lead scientist, science may never have tasted so good.
“Increasing evidence shows that many chronic diseases are preventable, and diet plays a very important role in disease prevention and treatment,” Sang said. “My lab’s over-arching goal is to develop safe dietary regimens to prevent and/or treat the development of chronic illness without incurring the harmful side effects that occur with the use of so many of today’s pharmaceuticals.
“Studies show that the general public prefers dietary regimens, instead of drugs, for preventing or treating chronic diseases.”
If the idea of food as medicine seems surprising, it helps to remember that society has only recently distanced itself from its agrarian roots, Sang said.
“Many cultures all over the world have known about foods’ medicinal properties for centuries. It has only been in a comparatively short amount of time that pharmaceuticals have, in some cultures, replaced foods for treating ailments,” he said. “But remember, aspirin is derived from willow bark. Natural things with medicinal properties are around us all the time.
“When someone takes in ginger, for example, the metabolites formed in the body are just like a drug. Those metabolites have strong cancer-fighting properties.”
Sang’s specialty is “functional foods,” or foods that have potentially positive effects on health beyond basic nutrition when consumed on a regular basis and at certain levels. Apples, for example, are not just good to eat, but are a delicious repository of polyphenols, micronutrients that come from certain plant-based foods that can help treat issues with weight management, digestion, even neurodegenerative and cardiovascular diseases.
Sang’s work has garnered a great deal of attention and support.
Recently, he became the lead researcher of a team studying biomarkers that can be detected in the blood, urine and tissue samples. Biomarkers can reveal how much of a specific food has been eaten and can trace the complex molecular changes that take place as the body digests it.
Funded by a $2.8 million, five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, his team is studying the biomarkers of whole grain wheat or oat intake, which will establish the basis for future studies of the role whole grains play in health. Eventually, this research could lead to more individualized nutrition advice for people.
In the past year, Sang has received two other grants totaling nearly $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to study the anti-inflammatory properties in oat products as well as those apple polyphenols, which may be able to “trap” molecules known for their damaging effects on cells.
“It has been shown to happen in mice, but it’s still largely unknown whether this happens in humans,” Sang said. “We want to determine the effects of apple polyphenols when eaten to see if they prevent the formation of toxic compounds, called AGEs, that play a role in age-related illnesses, including atherosclerosis and chronic inflammatory diseases.”
He and his team are also part of a four-year, $1.8 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to study ginger’s effects on asthma. The highly competitive grant studies a biologically active component of ginger extract, called 6-shogaol, for its ability to relax the smooth muscle in the human airway. Airway smooth muscle (ASM) contracts during an asthma attack, making breathing difficult.
“Studies show that 40% of asthma patients have inadequate control of their symptoms, but no new therapies that directly target ASM relaxation have been introduced for decades,” Sang said. “Our preliminary data show that 6-shogaol, with its active metabolites and derivatives, can relax ASM. We hope to eventually identify a drug candidate. It depends on how lucky we are.”
Sang and his team see a day in which therapeutic nutrition guidance will not only be widely available, but could be tailored for each individual’s metabolism. That personalized nutrition could provide clear direction for doctors and patients as to what an individual should eat.
“Precision nutrition could be a powerful alternative to pharmacotherapy,” Sang said. “I have an interest in diet and human health. I want to study the things that have a big impact, and apply them to our daily life.”
